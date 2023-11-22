BLACKPINK gets special mention by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace gala

K-pop group BLACKPINK was the centre of attention at a special gala hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s state visit to the United Kingdom on 21 November.

In his speech, the British monarch praised BLACKPINK for their impact on sustainability and environmental causes. All four members – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé – were in attendance among some 170 guests at the palace.

What King Charles III said about BLACKPINK

After drawing parallels between South Korean influence on pop culture and that of the UK with the mentions of Danny Boyle, Bong Joon-ho, James Bond, Squid Game, BTS and The Beatles, King Charles III mentioned each of the four BLACKPINK members by name underlining their contribution to sustainability, which is one of the monarch’s most important causes.

“It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause,” the King said. “I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the UK’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

“I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars,” Charles continued.

The King’s last visit to Seoul was in 1992 with Princess Diana, which was weeks before they announced their separation. Referring to that visit and the 2013 viral hit song “Gangnam Style” by South Korean singer Psy, the monarch said, “Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!”

As the King mentioned their names, the four members of BLACKPINK were seen exchanging sweet glances.

More about the gala

Videos shared on social media show the four members of BLACKPINK mingling with guests as well as an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace.

Each of the four members was dressed for the occasion. Jennie wore an off-the-shoulder white gown. Rosé and Jisoo were seen in a black dresses. Jisoo, who is a Dior brand ambassador, also carried a black top-handle bag with “CD” embossed on it. Lisa wore a blue gown with a short train.

Back in July, BLACKPINK became the first Korean band to headline a major UK music festival when they performed at BST Hyde Park. They had earlier become the first Asian and first all-female group to headline Coachella in the US.

Outside of their performances, the group has been in the news over their contract renewal with their agency, YG Entertainment, following its expiry in August 2023. Citing a Korean media report, Variety said on 20 November that the four members may be close to renewing their collective contract with the agency but won’t individually be associated with YG Entertainment.

(Hero and Featured images: MTV UK/@MTVUK/Twitter)