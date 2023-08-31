Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo to be in Singapore for Chaumet boutique launch

Fans of Korean content can rejoice as popular stars, Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo are set to visit Singapore for the grand opening of French jeweller Chaumet’s new pop-up boutique store on 5 September 2023.

The event will take place at ION Orchard, Level 1 Atrium, from 3 pm local time and mark a new chapter in the legacy of the luxury jewellery brand.

More about the Korean stars and the Chaumet pop-up

Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo’s association with Chaumet

Well-known South Korean star Song Hye-kyo has been a Chaumet brand ambassador since 2018. The Glory actor has appeared in several of the French Maison’s events and jewellery campaigns. In 2021, she posted a number of images in the brand’s Bee My Love series in 2021.

Similarly, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, a popular actor and K-pop idol, has been a long-time associate of the French label. Nicknamed the ‘face genius’, he has starred in many campaigns including the recent Chaumet Liens campaign in early 2023.

In June 2023, the two graced the Chaumet gala dinner in Paris and every image exuded elegance, sophistication and Korean royalty. While Cha appeared in a black suit and crisp white shirt flaunting a regal Chaumet brooch, Song looked dreamy in a white gown and a lavish neckpiece. Fans showered them with love and praise and even called them “The beloved Prince and Princess of Korea.”

About Chaumet and their other stores in Singapore

Chaumet’s upcoming boutique in ION Orchard is a new addition to the Lion City chain after its store in Marina Bay Sands.

The brand was founded in 1780 by Marie-Étienne Nitot and became the official jeweller of French Empress Josephine. Highly regarded for taking French designs and craftsmanship to the world, it has a legacy of over two centuries that reflects the history of the country. As timeless as its creations, it is noted for its stunning pieces in gold, platinum, diamond and precious stones.

Additionally, Chaumet is a pioneer of lavish precious watches, made by Swiss watchmakers that are a subtle combination of elegance and refinement.

