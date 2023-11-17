Who is Lauren Sanchez, the Emmy-winning anchor who said yes to Jeff Bezos

As a TV news anchor, production house owner, actress, mother, philanthropist, pilot, and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez is many things. With an Emmy award underbelt for her work on UPN News 13, the once co-anchor of Good Day LA on Fox 11 made big waves earlier this year following news of her engagement. Here’s everything you need to know about Lauren Sanchez – including her net worth and why she and Bezos are now trending on X.

Lauren Sanchez, 53, and Jeff Bezos, 59, were introduced to one another by Sanchez’s ex-husband at a 2016 holiday party for the Amazon-distributed film Manchester by the Sea. Their relationship continued in a cordial vein until March of 2018, when they reconnected at Amazon’s annual MARS conference in Palm Springs. Four months later in July, Bezos hired Sanchez’s production company Black Ops Aviation to work on footage for his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

According to Brad Stone’s 2021 book Amazon Unbound, the couple’s love blossomed on helicopter rides during this time, where Sanchez helped Bezos overcome his fear of flying. The couple would eventually make their debut together in 2019 at Wimbledon, shortly after their respective divorces – Sanchez had previously been married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children, while Bezos had previously been married to his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, with whom he had four children. Sanchez also shares a child with her ex, former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

With seven children and their respective exes in the picture, the couple have nonetheless managed to keep the co-parenting cordial – even friendly. From the get-go, both Whitesell and Scott had been made aware of Sanchez and Bezos’ romantic ties. And, Sanchez maintains a friendly relationship with Gonzales and his now-wife.

Bezos reportedly popped the question earlier this year in May while the couple were holidaying in the South of France, onboard his brand-new superyacht Koru. Sanchez said yes – to Bezos, and happily, to every girl’s dream: a 20-30 carat cushion-cut pink diamond ring, estimated to be worth around USD 2.5 million.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ lavish Beverly Hills engagement party

According to media reports, Sanchez and Bezos recently hosted a lavish engagement party at the residence of Media mogul Barry Diller and his wife, Belgian fashion icon Diane Von Furstenberg. This news precedes some now (in)famous discourse on X (formerly Twitter), which caught fire amongst netizens and social media pundits shortly after the couple’s photoshoot for a December 2023 Vogue feature surfaced online.

While it cannot be denied that the images display the couple’s love for one another, netizens on X were quick to question the fashion choices on display. In one photo, Sanchez, in a white tank top, is portrayed with her arms around a cowboy hat and muscle tee-donning Bezos. On Instagram, user @kevinleblanc commented, “How much did he pay y’all to engorge his bicep”, while user @allisonfreer added, “I’d like to cancel the subscription to my eyes, thanks.”

Other users were quick to share their two cents on X, with user Christopher Thompson adding, “Why is he dressed like Crocodile Dundee? Why does only ELON make stuff like that, COOL?”

Despite everything, Sanchez — who in a heartfelt 2022 birthday tribute described her future husband as “a man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend,” and “a man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place” — appears more than ready to tie the knot. According to media reports, she’s planning on taking his last name, sharing, “Uh, yes, 100 percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”

The couple has yet to reveal details about their upcoming nuptials. However, Sanchez has shared that they’re still thinking about how their wedding will be. “Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!” And though the future Mrs. Bezos has yet to say yes to a dress, she does reveal her favourite fashion houses: Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino. As to which will be the final selection? Only time will tell.

What is Lauren Sanchez’s net worth, and what has she accomplished?

This dynamite personality is more than just Jeff Bezos’ fiancée. With a net worth of USD 30 million, she’s more than earned her place in modern television history. As a TV news anchor, she’s worked on television mainstays like Good Day LA, Extra, and UPN News 13, for which she has won an Emmy award. She’s also appeared as news personalities in numerous TV shows and movies – most notably Fight Club, the Fantastic Four films, Ted 2, NCIS, and more.

Lauren Sanchez’s net worth is also contributed by her own aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation, for which she earned a pilot’s license in June of 2016. She’s also passionate about protecting the environment, even meeting King Charles (then Prince Charles) in 2021 to discuss efforts against climate change. In a January 2023 interview with WSJ magazine, Sanchez discussed her philanthropic works with Bezos, sharing, “It’s the greatest experience I’ve ever had. I’ve always had a career very separate from my partner. I think now that I can work with my partner and be with him all the time.”

(Hero and featured image credit: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where is Lauren Sanchez originally from?

Lauren Sanchez was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to a second-generation Mexican-American family. This makes her a citizen of the United States of America. A fun fact is that Jeff Bezos was also born in the same place.

– Where do Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez live?

The couple currently live together in Beverly Hills. Jeff Bezos purchased the luxurious 10-acre beachfront private estate in 2020 for USD 175 million.