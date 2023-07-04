LSA Exclusive: K-pop group IVE on their first headlining concert ‘The Prom Queens’ and gaining self-confidence

Six-member K-pop girl group IVE had a quick chat with Lifestyle Asia Singapore in an exclusive interview while on the road for their first headlining concert, The Prom Queens.

Getting recognised as one of the top K-pop music acts of the current fourth generation is no easy feat. But Starship Entertainment girl group IVE (labelmates of boyband CRAVITY) had the makings of success since their debut in 2021.

Consisting of members An Yu-jin, who is also the group’s leader, Jang Wonyoung, GAEUL, LIZ, Rei, and Leeseo, the sextet made a huge splash with their first single album ELEVEN. To nobody’s surprise, their trajectory to stardom rose steadily after.

The Road to I’VE IVE and ‘The Prom Queens’

IVE isn’t Yu-jin’s and Wonyoung’s first gig in a girl group. Both girls previously debuted in popular project group IZ*ONE, with Wonyoung being the centre and face of that group. And yea, no prizes for guessing correctly that the latter is also IVE’s centre.

Although IVE wasn’t birthed out of the ‘big four’ K-pop entertainment companies in South Korea (aka HYBE, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and YG Entertainment), their songs continuously made waves. The group, after all, is a darling to both critics and listeners alike.

Most notably, they set the record for the third-fastest girl group in history to win a Daesang (a top and best-equivalent award) at MMA (Melon Music Awards) 2022.

After three single albums and a growing number of accolades, IVE expanded their music repertoire with their highly-anticipated debut full-length album, I’VE IVE. Led by the hard-hitting single ‘I Am’, the group supported this release with their first fan concert tour, The Prom Queens. The tour kicked off in Seoul, South Korea, and stopped in cities like Tokyo, Manila, Taipei, and Singapore.

Why DIVEs crowned IVE as their undisputed prom queens

The massive attendance at IVE’s recently-concluded Singapore leg of ‘The Prom Queens’ is testament to their immense popularity here. Roaring screams and thunderous applause filled the sold-out venue. IVE’s fandom, known as DIVEs, fervently showered the group with compliments and tried to best their neighbours’ cheers.

Besides performing hit songs like the enigmatic ‘Love Dive’, the disco-laced ‘After LIKE’ and fan-favourite b-sides, the bubbly entertainers also interacted with DIVEs via game segments which showcased their endearing charms.

In particular, Rei – the only Japanese member who recently returned to promote with the group after a brief hiatus due to health issues – kept giving adorable fan services like playful poses and unwavering eye contact.

Wonyoung also exhibited why she’s the current IT girl in the K-pop industry with her eloquence when conversing entirely in English with DIVEs.

Amidst their busy schedule, we caught up with IVE for a quick chat to know their thoughts on having their first fan concert ever, and how they get inspiration when penning personal lyrics.

LSA Exclusive: Interview with hit K-pop girl group IVE

Lifestyle Asia Singapore (LSA): How did IVE decide what to achieve for its first full-length album after introducing yourselves to the world with three consecutive successful singles?

An Yu-jin: We wanted to show IVE’s improvement. Also wanted to show how we can handle different kinds of music, so we worked hard on the album.

LSA: IVE’s title songs are known to for empowerment, self-love, and confidence. But certain B-side tracks like ‘Shine With Me’ explores vulnerability. How does the group balance this duality with performances?

Jang Wonyoung: Shine With Me is a song that I really wanted to sing to my fans with heartfelt words. So, when I sing this song, I want to connect with the fans more, instead of showcasing vulnerability.

LSA: Where did you find inspiration when writing Heroine and Shine With Me?

An Yu-jin: I was inspired by the main characters in any drama or movie, because the story is always driven by what happens to them.

Jang Wonyoung: I tried to put things that were on my mind into lyrics.

LSA: IVE has already performed globally via music festivals. How does it feel to host your first-ever fan concert and have personal time with fans?

GAEUL: The biggest difference is that our concert is filled with IVE fans only. I’m very excited to imagine a venue full of just our fans. I think we’ll be able to enjoy all the songs together and get even more support and energy from DIVEs.

LSA: IVE is about owning one’s unique characteristics and believing in oneself. How does IVE constantly reinforce this mindset with songs? Also, what motivates this attitude for all members?

Rei: I think performing in front of DIVEs is the biggest motivation. I don’t think I had much self-confidence before my debut, but I feel like I gained a lot of self-love and self-respect through performing my favourite music, and being a member of IVE.

LSA: What is the most memorable incident that has happened to you as an IVE member since debuting?

Leeseo: The story of my debut day is perhaps the one I remember best. It was a day that will never be forgotten because I experienced a lot of emotions, including happiness, excitement, and pride for being able to perform on a stage that was truly a dream come true.

LSA: What is your favourite song to perform live so far?

LIZ: The Flashlight [cover] stage is my favourite since it stood out from the other performances in terms of using different colours, and I believe the music connected with the fans.

LSA: What advice do you want to give to your fans about self-confidence and self-positivity?

Rei: I believe that loving yourself for who you are is the most important thing. I think I can overcome any difficulties if I believe that I am the most precious and loved person in the world.

LSA: What goals and wishes do you still want to fulfil as a member of IVE?

LIZ: I’m looking forward to working hard and filling the stage both as a group and as a solo to give our fans an even bigger impact.

IVE’s I’VE IVE album is out on all streaming platforms including Apple Music now.