LSA Exclusive: THE BOYZ on giving a voice to ‘Zeneration’ and performing as a full group once again

Eleven-member K-pop boy band THE BOYZ had a quick chat with Lifestyle Asia Singapore in an exclusive interview while on the road for their second world tour, THE BOYZ 2nd World Tour: Zeneration.

Armed with a spirited and dynamic energy, it’s easy to see how IST Entertainment group’s THE BOYZ can connect so easily with their fans, dubbed ‘The B’. Their relentless dedication to their projects and spritely attitude have made them a charismatic magnet to fans looking for genuine performances and talent.

Furthermore, to affirm their global appeal, the group has been a mainstay in the KCON US lineup in recent years, and members Juyeon and Younghoon are often in attendance at luxury fashion brand Gucci’s Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul.

Debuted in 2017 with the bubbly Boy, they have since revealed facets of themselves via different music genres. From the grandiose and intense The Stealer to the upbeat and playful Thrill Ride, THE BOYZ has built a stellar discography that’s worthy of listening to repeatedly.

THE BOYZ leads the next ‘Zeneration’

The almost six-year-old boy band consists of leader Sangyeon and members Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. A diverse team, THE BOYZ is also known to command the stage with vigour through big-scale choreography. These majestic performances are, of course, best seen live.

In support of their latest music album release in 2023, Be Aware, and accompanying title song Roar, the K-pop group went on their second world tour, titled THE BOYZ 2nd World Tour: Zeneration. ‘Zeneration’ is a play on the world ‘Generation’. Beginning in Seoul, South Korea, THE BOYZ made stops in Japan and the Philippines before their gig in Singapore.

This tour also marks THE BOYZ’s first tour as a group since Eric and Sunwoo’s respective hiatus in 2022, when they were recovering from health issues.

Before their electrifying Singapore concert, we spoke to THE BOYZ about touring as a full group again for Zeneration and how they sustain rapport as a team.

LSA Exclusive: Interview with 11-member K-pop boy band THE BOYZ before their Singapore concert

Lifestyle Asia Singapore (LSA): How does it feel to see your fans again during your second world tour at this stage of your career, which is almost six years since THE BOYZ’s debut?

Sangyeon: Due to COVID-19, I have a memory of being difficult to perform on stage without being able to meet The B in person. But now, I am so happy that I can perform on stage directly for The B and communicate with them. I hope to create many precious memories this year as well.

Kevin: We’re very grateful for the amount of support we’ve been getting from overseas fans and to finally meet them again is such a fun experience. We hope that all of our lovely fans can make unforgettable memories at our shows.

LSA: How does the group embody the dynamic energy in songs like Roar, while conveying their messages?

Sunwoo: The albums of The Boyz, including “ROAR,” every album shows ‘conceptual’ music and performances. To incorporate different storytelling for each song in accordance with the timeline in our imagination, I believe it is important to utilize imagination and immersion.

Eric: As the albums are conceptual and contain stories, I first strive to understand the concept of the album clearly and then immerse myself in the concept. Additionally, I practice diligently to ensure that the energy is conveyed well and give my best on stage.

LSA: Tell us more about the ‘THE BOYZ 2nd World Tour: Zeneration concept. Does it represent and provide a voice to a particular generation?

Young Hoon: [‘Zeneration’] literally defines people who experience the same era, culture, and music and share a common consciousness. With this performance, we wanted to show the connection between The BOYZ and The B.

Jacob: It’s about being one with our fans so I would say it’s more about representing us and The B our fans as a whole.

LSA: ‘THE BOYZ 2nd World Tour: Zeneration’ also sees the group touring as an entire team (as Eric and Sunwoo were on hiatus previously). What does it mean to perform as a full group again and experience the tour together?

Juyeon: Being all together as a complete group of 11 members standing on stage is the most important aspect, in my opinion. Through our second world tour Zeneration this year, we hope to meet many fans and create unforgettable memories together.

Q: [‘Zeneration’] made us feel confident to proudly introduce ourselves as “The Boyz.” Also, being together with the members, I have realized that each of the 11 members of The Boyz is valuable and essential once again. Moreover, The B who came to our second world tour ‘Generation’ made The Boyz shine even brighter, so thank you always.

LSA: How does THE BOYZ build rapport and strengthen the brotherhood and friendship within?

Hyunjae: Since we spend a lot of time together, we naturally started to think of ourselves as brothers. We share happy moments together, overcome difficult times, and naturally became the current “The Boyz.”

New: Rather than trying hard, we naturally became close by laughing together, enduring difficult times together, and creating many precious memories together.

LSA: Besides The B, what motivates The BOYZ to be the best?

Juyeon: Besides The B, there are many other artists who inspire me. Watching various artists gives me inspiration, and I feel like it gives me the power to relive various life experiences once again.

Ju Haknyeon: Besides The B, [it] is my family. I think I am who I am today because I have a family who always supports me. I’m always happy when both The B and my family cheer for me.

LSA: From debut till now, what is the most memorable experience that has happened to you as a member of THE BOYZ?

Sangyeon: I still can’t forget the pride and emotion I felt when we won our first first-place award. It’s something that I think will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Young Hoon: The moment we won our first first-place award is the most memorable for me. I just closed my eyes for a moment and that moment came to my mind right away.

LSA: What is the group’s favourite song to perform live for ‘ZENERATION’ tour?

Sunwoo: I like ‘인세니티(Insanity)’ the most. It has been my favourite song since its release.

Eric: I like Thrill Ride, D.D.D, and Whisper. Although I couldn’t participate in the album with ‘위스퍼’ (Whisper), I’m happy that I can perform it on stage through our second world tour [Zeneration] and show it to The B. Also, I like ‘스릴라이드’ (Thrill Ride)’ and ‘디디디’ (D.D.D) because the songs evoke a bright energy.

LSA: Besides performing, tell us if THE BOYZ is involved in any aspect or gave input for this tour.

Kevin: We have very distinct sections with distinct concepts so we wanted to portray our diverse concepts through our fits. But touring in the summertime… ventilation is a priority.

Jacob: For choreography, we always talk with our choreographer and voice our opinions and try to also help or give ideas.

LSA: What goals do you still want to achieve as members of THE BOYZ?

Q: More than anything else, I want to enjoy making music with our members of The Boyz, and The B, to stay together for a long time.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

