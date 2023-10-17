Mark Tuan of GOT7 to make special appearance at YSL Beauty’s ION Orchard boutique

GOT7 member Mark Tuan is going to make a special appearance at the newly reopened YSL Beauty boutique at ION Orchard in Singapore on 21 October for the Rouge Pur Couture lipstick reload.

The event will be followed by #CoutureMeUp Party at 108 Robinson Road, which will also be attended by the K-pop idol.

The American rapper, singer and songwriter of Taiwanese-origin has been a member of the accomplished South Korean all-boy group since its founding in 2014.

The YSL Beauty Singapore event follows close on the heels of his recent appearance at the Saint Laurent Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Tuan (@marktuan)

More about Rouge Pur Couture and Mark Tuan’s appearance in Singapore

YSL Beauty originally launched Rouge Pur Couture in 1978. This year, the iconic lipstick comes with a new formula, new couture pack, and new expertly curated shade range.

According to the brand, the lipstick is powered by up to 80 per cent smoothing lip care base packed with ceramides, tuberose and prickly pear extracts from YSL Beauty’s Ourika Community Gardens.

Who is Mark Tuan?

Mark Tuan made his debut as a part of GOT7 with the EP Got It? and his official solo debut in January 2020 with the digital single “Outta My Head.”

Known for Martial Arts Tricking (MAT), Mark forayed into the fashion industry in 2018 with his collaboration with Represent, as part of which he launched the first collection ‘XCIII.’ The collection featured t-shirts, sweatpants, hoodies, and phone cases. It was successful and was followed by a second collection, which too was a hit.

Mark landed his first solo commercial in 2019 with Davines China. He also became a spokesperson for VIVO V17 Pro in Thailand alongside GOT7 member BamBam the same year.

Mark returned to Los Angeles in 2021 after GOT7 agreed not to renew their contract with JYP Entertainment.

Following his arrival, he released his first global solo project — a collaboration single titled “One in a Million.” He also established Mark Tuan Studios in China for his activities and work in China.

Details of Mark’s appearance at YSL Beauty in Singapore

Day and Date: Saturday, 21 October 2023

Time: 7 pm

Location: YSL Beauty Boutique @ ION Orchard B2; 2 Orchard Turn, #B2-33, Singapore 238801

Time: 8 pm

Location: YSL Beauty #CoutureMeUp Party @ 108 Robinson Road; 108 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068900

(Hero and Featured images: Mark Tuan/@marktuan/Instagram)