Marvel’s rather lacklustre year has ended with a major crisis for the studio. Ever since allegations were made against Jonathan Majors who played Kang, the planned big bad of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, people wondered what would happen should be found guilty. Yesterday, a New York jury found him guilty of two of the four domestic violence charges brought against him, with Marvel quickly announcing they were severing ties with him shortly after.

Marvel fires Jonathan Majors after being found guilty of domestic abuse

Grace Jabbari, a British choreographer, accused Majors of assault after an altercation back in March. Majors had called 911 saying he found Jabbari unconscious. Police found a number of injuries on Jabbari including a fractured finger and a cut behind her ear. During the two-week trial, Majors maintained his innocence and pled not guilty to all charges.

Over the course of the trial, text messages and voice recordings of Majors were released. The BBC reported that Majors texted, “I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love.” He also threatened to kill himself. In another instance, he said, “I am doing great things, not just for me but for my culture and the world,” telling Jabbari she should “make sacrifices” for him.

The jury gave a split guilty verdict on two of the four counts of domestic violence after three days of deliberation. Majors faces a year in prison.

What happens to Marvel’s Multiverse Saga now?

Marvel has two possible ways to deal with this dilemma: recast Kang or do away with the villain altogether.

Marvel is no stranger to recasting someone. Edward Norton played Bruce Banner in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk before Mark Ruffalo took over in 2012’s The Avengers. Terrence Howard played James Rhodes in Iron Man but was later replaced by Don Cheadle. However, recasting Kang seems to be a tad more complicated. For those who have been following the story of the villain thus far in the MCU, Kang has a number of variants in the multiverse, and Majors played all of them. If the studio does recast, it would be somewhat more jarring than previous recasting instances.

But there’s also been a growing sentiment among fans that because Kang isn’t as intriguing a villain as Thanos, it would be easy to just pivot away from him. That doesn’t take away the fact that the next Avengers film was to be titled Kang Dynasty (reportedly, it’s now just being called Avengers 5 after the guilty verdict).

But Marvel reportedly already had a contingency plan in place even before Majors was found guilty. The Variety article published back in November that detailed the studio’s troubles claims that the higher-ups have considered replacing Kang with another major big bad in Marvel’s comic book history: Doctor Doom.

“Marvel is truly fu***ed with the whole Kang angle,” Variety quoted a “top dealmaker”.

How Marvel and head honcho Kevin Feige will navigate this crisis remains to be seen, but it can’t be denied that 2023 just isn’t the year for the once-great studio.