Max Verstappen’s net Worth: F1 racer’s salary, luxury assets, and more

While Formula 1 fans continue to debate with each other about Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel or Fernando Alonso being the greatest F1 driver of all time, there’s another name that has recently taken the world of motorsport by storm – Max Verstappen. The 25-year-old has already won the F1 World Championship twice – in 2021 and 2022 – and is on his way to a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing 2023 season. No surprise then, that Max Verstappen’s net worth in 2023 is just as impressive.

Verstappen has won seven out of nine Grand Prixes in the 2023 World Championship so far, with his latest win coming in the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix on July 2. He has finished on the podium on all nine occasions, and owing to his stellar performances, his team Red Bull Racing also holds a commanding lead in the 2023 Constructor’s Standings.

As the world sees the rise of a new sporting sensation, we take a look at Max Verstappen’s net worth and career highlights including his F1 salary, lavish houses, fancy cars, private jets, brand endorsements and more.

A quick look at Max Verstappen’s F1 career highlights

At the tender age of 17 years and 166 days, Max Verstappen became the youngest driver in history to compete in Formula One when he made his debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2015. He started his career with Scuderia Toro Rosso, and in 2016 was promoted to the Italian outfit’s parent team Red Bull Racing as a replacement for Russian driver Daniil Kvyat.

In his debut for Red Bull Racing at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen won the race and announced his arrival on the grandest stage of the motorsport world. At 18, he became the youngest driver (and the first Dutch) to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Verstappen became the F1 World Champion in 2021 when he won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, becoming the first Dutch driver to win the World Championship. He won his second consecutive championship title in the following season.

Max Verstappen scored the first hat-trick (pole position, Grand Prix win and the fastest lap in the same race) of his career at the 2021 French Grand Prix. At the Austrian Grand Prix that year, Verstappen achieved the first grand slam (pole position, Grand Prix win, the fastest lap and a lead in every lap, all in the same race) of his career. Since then, he has scored two more grand slams, taking his grand slam tally to three.

Deep diving into Max Verstappen’s net worth

Formula 1 drivers are known for making a fortune through their contracts with their respective constructor teams. As a two-time Formula 1 World Champion, Max Verstappen ranks pretty high on the list of the wealthiest motorsport racers in the world.

According to the latest data from CAknowledge, Max Verstappen’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at a whopping USD 210 million. Most of his earnings have come from his contract with the Red Bull Racing constructor team.

What is Max Verstappen’s salary in 2023?

According to Forbes, Max Verstappen earns USD 60 million per season from his current contract with the Red Bull Racing team. He also became the highest-paid Formula 1 driver of all time by virtue of this new contract with his constructor team, overtaking Lewis Hamilton’s record from 2021. As per his contract, Verstappen is due to stay with the Red Bull Racing team till the 2028 season.

In 2023, Max Verstappen is ranked third in Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes aged 25 and under. He only trails French football player Kylian Mbappe and NFL player Kyler Murray on that list.

Max Verstappen’s net worth: His impressive assets

Being the highest-paid Formula 1 driver of all time, it was expected for Max Verstappen to have a glorious portfolio in terms of the assets he owns and boy, does he deliver on that front. According to Forbes, Verstappen owns five real-estate properties, eleven cars and three luxury yachts. He also owns an investment portfolio of 12 stocks which are valued at over USD 25 million.

Here is a closer look at a few of Verstappen’s assets.

His real-estate properties

According to CAknowledge, Max Verstappen has recently acquired an 11,000-square-foot luxury villa in Monaco worth USD 40 million. The house sports five bedrooms, an indoor pool, a gaming room, a wine cellar, a home theatre and other luxury amenities. The villa also comes with a panic room, a climate-controlled car showroom, a spa and a beauty salon, among other facilities.

All about Max Verstappen’s private jet

Max Verstappen is the owner of a Dassault Falcon 900EX, which he purchased from British magnate and billionaire Richard Branson in 2020. According to various reports, the estimated cost of the jet is around USD 15.3 million. Verstappen is also said to spend approximately USD 2 million annually on the jet’s maintenance.

Recently, Max Verstappen has also bought a brand new Bombardier Challenger 3500 private jet. This jet is worth over USD 40 million. He has spent an additional USD 5 million to renovate the jet’s interiors. Verstappen’s new private jet comes with a voice-controlled cabin, 4K display television screens, an adjustable sweet spot audio system and haptic touch cabin controls, among other facilities.

Verstappen’s love affair for cars

Being a professional race car driver, it comes as no shock that Max Verstappen is a car aficionado. As such, his tryst with fast cars off the race tracks is not much of a secret. The Red Bull Racing driver’s car collection is impressive and shows his passion for automobiles.

A few of the cars Verstappen owns include a Porshe 911 GT3 RS, a Ferrari Monza SP2, a Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG, an Audi R8, a Jaguar F-type and a Lamborghini Aventador.

The Dutch Formula 1 driver is also fond of the Aston Martin brand and owns four cars by the automobile company, including a Valkyrie hypercar which is a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull and is worth over USD 2.7 million.

Max Verstappen has also recently bought a Bugatti Chiron worth over USD 3 million to add to his collection.

Which brands does Max Verstappen endorse?

The two-time Formula 1 world champion is one of the most sought-after individuals in the world of motorsports. Naturally, he has brand endorsement deals with a number of companies. Here is a closer look at the most notable brands that he endorses.

Red Bull

Red Bull, the energy drink manufacturer that owns the Red Bull Racing constructor team Max Verstappen represents, has been a sponsor of the Dutch Formula 1 racer for a long time. As such, Verstappen has often been spotted in Red Bull advertisement campaigns. He also endorses the brand on his social media platforms.

EA Sports

In February 2023, Max Verstappen signed a brand endorsement deal with video game developer and publisher EA Sports, a subsidiary of Electronic Arts. The agreement allows EA Sports to create content across the Dutch driver’s portfolio. Additionally, the logo of the video game developer appears on the chin of Verstappen’s racing helmet as one of his sponsors.

Heineken

Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken roped in Max Verstappen as one of its brand ambassadors in February 2023. The company portrays the Formula 1 racer as its global ambassador for Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beverage, in a bid to promote responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Moreover, Verstappen is also the official ambassador for Heineken’s Player 0.0 initiative, a virtual racing experience that allows motorsport fans to compete against some of the best players in the world.

Viaplay

Max Verstappen inked a deal with online video streaming service Viaplay in January 2022 and became one of their brand ambassadors. According to the agreement, the streaming service reserves the right to document the Dutch driver’s on and off-track life. The logo of the streaming service is also present on his racing helmet. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Max Verstappen’s father and former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen is also associated with the streaming service company as an analyst.

Is Max Verstappen involved with works of charity?

Over the years, Max Verstappen has been involved with a number of charitable programmes. The Dutch driver has taken part in charitable football events from time to time. He was also part of Charity Stars and raced in a Red Bull-sponsored charity event in 2017. Verstappen regularly auctions his racing helmets to raise money and donations for several charitable organisations. He also sold one of his cars to raise money for ‘Wings for Life’, an international not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation.

In 2020, Max Verstappen made a donation to a fundraiser as part of aid for Koalas who were affected by the bushfires in Australia. The amount he donated remains unspecified.

