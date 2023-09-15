Meet YoonA in Singapore as Estée Lauder brings Beauty Sleep Lounge to Asia

Luxury cosmetics brand Estée Lauder is all set to bring its Beauty Sleep Lounge pop-up to Asia. To the delight of K-pop fans, Girls’ Generation member and Estée Lauder’s Asia Pacific ambassador, YoonA, will be gracing the launch event in Singapore on 28 September 2023.

Known for her flawless skin and charming presence, K-pop idol and actor YoonA will give a peek into her personal skincare journey and the importance of a proper bedtime beauty routine with Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair.

More about Estée Lauder’s Beauty Sleep Lounge event in Singapore and who can meet YoonA

YoonA and others who will attend the event

Im Yoon-ah, aka YoonA, will be at Singapore’s Paragon Atrium Level 1. from 6.30 pm local time. Before this, she will be visiting Estée Lauder’s IONOrchard Boutique (#B2-40/41) at 11 am.

The first 50 shoppers who buy the Hydrated Radiance Set, will also be invited to the exclusive Estée Lauder zone during the event at ION Orchard or Metro Paragon. Every individual will be allowed to purchase only one set, made available from 15 September from noon at Estée Lauder’s IONOrchard Boutique and counter at Metro Paragon.3.

There will also be a bevvy of regional influencers on 28 September. The list includes Filippino actor and singer Jodi Sta Maria, celebrity fashion photographer BJ Pascual, Japanese actor, TV personality and producer Megumi, and Malaysian content creator Alex Ho.

The Estée Lauder Beauty Sleep Lounge pop-up event will be open between 27 September and 10 October 2023 at Metro Paragon Singapore. However, it will remain closed to the public on 28 September between 4 pm and 9 pm for the private event.

Estée Lauder’s Beauty Sleep Lounge to highlight the need for night-time skincare

The first-of-its-kind event will bring you premium products from the label’s award-winning Advanced Night Repair range that will revitalise your skin overnight and give it a supple and glowing look as if you had an eight-hour-long beauty sleep.

The immersive event will amalgamate the essence of a night-time beauty routine with innovative skincare revelations, sleep-themed activities, and extensive product discovery of the brand’s high-performing range, according to the press release.

Through the course of the Beauty Sleep Lounge event, visitors can soak up the blissful visuals of the night at the venue, filled with Estée Lauder’s visual aesthetics. An array of sleep-themed workshops and Beauty Sleep glow facial pods await you to unwind and rejuvenate. Personalised consultation services, a makeup zone, a Luxury Re-Nutriv zone and games are there, too, to give a holistic experience.

YoonA’s association with Estée Lauder

YoonA was named the label’s Asia Pacific ambassador in 2020 and has since starred in many campaigns and attended several events to promote their beauty products and cosmetics. Known for her soulful music and prolific onscreen presence, YoonA has been creating waves across both industries with equal ease.

Recently, she starred in the hit Korean drama series King The Land and was noted for her role alongside Lee Jun-ho.

(Hero image credit: @yoona_lim/ Instagram; feature image credit: Estée Lauder)