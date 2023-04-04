NewJeans drops new single “Zero” with Coca-Cola Zero campaign

NewJeans is clearly conquering the fast food game, because following a collaboration with McDonald’s Korea for its McCrispy campaign, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein from the popular K-pop girl group has now been named Coca-Cola‘s new global ambassadors. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long for the images; Coca-Cola Zero has dropped campaign images from the already-iconic partnership

Teased days ago by Coca-Cola Korea, this new partnership wit NewJeans will encompass a collaboration with Coke Studio which will be released as a digital single and commercial, titled “Zero”.

The new track “Zero”, which just dropped, is just one of the few activations planned for the newly-crowned Coca-Cola Global ambassadors. Check out the campaign MV below.

(Images: Coca-Cola Korea)