Inside Neymar’s contract with Al Hilal, including salary and other privileges

After spending almost a decade in Europe, Brazilian forward Neymar Jr finally bid farewell to European club football as he completes his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. The transfer contract by Al Hilal for Neymar Jr comes with a lot of added privileges besides the mind-boggling numbers on the pay slip.

Neymar Jr and big bucks have always been synonymous. The 31-year-old Brazilian is the holder of the record for the highest transfer fee paid for a football player when Paris Saint-Germain spent USD 263 million to rope him in from FC Barcelona. If market reports are to be believed, Al Hilal has paid PSG a transfer fee of around USD 102 million for Neymar Jr.

But what is in the deal for the player himself? Does Neymar’s salary at his new club trump what he was getting at PSG? Well, to answer that question we take a closer look at Neymar’s contract, including his salary and other fancy perks.

What will be Neymar’s salary at Al Hilal?

After failed attempts to sign Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe during the 2023-24 summer transfer window, Al Hilal successfully secured their marquee signing in the form of Neymar Jr. The Brazilian becomes the biggest signing in the Saudi Pro League since Cristiano Ronaldo in January this year.

According to reports, Neymar Jr will draw a monstrous salary of around USD 300 million per year from the Saudi Pro League club. If commercial deals with the club are factored in, the Brazilian’s annual earnings could amount to a whopping USD 400 million. The contract will see him stay at the Riyadh-based club for two years.

In addition, for each match he features in that Al Hilal wins, Neymar Jr will receive a bonus of approximately USD 87,000. That is not all! The forward will also receive around USD 543,200 for each post on social media from his account which promotes Saudi Arabia. Forget raining money, Neymar Jr is all set to be flooded by it.

What other privileges will Neymar get with the contract at Al Hilal?

Just in case you thought that enough has been said or heard (or in this case, read) about Neymar Jr’s prosperous contract in the Middle East, you’re in for a rude awakening. Al Hilal has ensured they left no stone unturned while preparing the contract to lure the Brazilian out of Paris.

According to various sources, Neymar Jr has been offered three luxury cars, namely a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX and a Lamborghini Huracan. Additionally, he has also received four Mercedes G Wagons and a Mercedes van.

Moreover, should the footballer feel that travelling by one of his luxury vehicles on the roads is not convenient and/or enjoyable, his new employers took care of that by offering him a private jet which will be available at his disposal round the clock.

As far as accommodations are concerned, the contract with Al Hilal and Neymar Jr also includes a mansion with 25 rooms. The house also comes with its own swimming pool which is reportedly 40 metres long. To ensure minimal discomfort for the footballer and his family, Neymar’s new house will come with a dedicated staff.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Instagram/@NJ