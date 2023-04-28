What makes Priyanka Chopra one of the wealthiest actresses globally

Ever since Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000, she has been making waves and how. She forayed into acting with Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002 and soon she was on Bollywood’s radar. She landed her first role in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and then worked on box-office hits like Andaaz (2003) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). What made everyone take note of her was her breakout role in the 2004 romantic thriller Aitraaz. This was just the beginning of an era, and the success brought great value to the net worth of Priyanka Chopra.

Post the success of Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra was a part of more than a hundred projects and each hit film has contributed to her net worth. After becoming a bankable name in Bollywood, she moved to Hollywood in 2015. She landed her first international role in Quantico and there was no looking back for the global star after that.

The actress is now prepping for the release of her Amazon Prime Video series titled Citadel. The series stars Richard Madden alongside her as the male lead. The first two episodes of the first season of this Russo Brothers show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April 2023. So, while we wait to see the actress spread her magic on the screen, let us take a look at the whopping net worth of the desi girl.

What contributes to the massive net worth of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is an actress, filmmaker, singer, producer and successful entrepreneur. She is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Time magazine named Priyanka Chopra among the 100 most influential people in the world. Let’s take a look at how her career has shaped her net worth so far.

Priyanka Chopra’s net worth

Priyanka Chopra has a net worth of around USD75 million. She charges roughly USD 1.3 million per movie. Back in Hollywood, she charged around USD 244,000 per episode when working on a TV show. Her monthly salary is approximately USD 182,600 and her yearly income sums up to around US $2.19 million. Priyanka reportedly charges US $365,200 per Instagram post.

Chopra’s earnings from endorsements

Apart from working in films, most of the actress’ earnings come from her brand endorsements. The global icon reportedly charges around USD 608,600 per endorsement. She has worked with brands like Garnier, Appy Fizz, Colgate, Schmitten, Pantene, and other prominent brands.

Properties owned by the Citadel star

The international star owns two extravagant houses in Mumbai. She brought a house in the Karmayog building worth USD 851,850 and another one in the Lokhandwala complex valued at USD 973,500. Since she is now settled in Hollywood, PeeCee also owns a USD 20 million Los Angeles home.

The actress currently resides in this luxurious house in Encino, California with her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter, their dogs, and their family. The estimated value of this property is USD 17.5 million. She also has a pad in New York with spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline. She also owns a beautiful leisure property in Goa close to Baga Beach worth USD 2.43 million.

Wheels owned by the Desi Girl

Priyanka Chopra became the first Bollywood actress to own a Rolls Royce luxury car which was priced at around USD 304,000. She also owns a Mercedes Benz S class worth USD 133,800. Nick Jonas also gifted her a customised Polar Generis All Terrain Vehicle with her name inscribed on it. The ATV is priced at around USD 26,800.

She also owns a Porsche, Mercedes Benz E class, Mercedes-Maybach S650 worth USD 243,400, Audi Q7, and BMW 5 series. Apart from the swanky car collection, Priyanka Chopra also has a private jet that she uses to travel between USA, UK and India.

Her expansion to other businesses

The actress is not just ruling the acting world but has forayed into becoming a multi-tasking entrepreneur. She owns a haircare brand called Anomaly, a clothing brand named Perfect Moment, a restaurant in New York City called Sona, and a production house named Purple Pebble Pictures. She also is an investor in Bumble and has a homeware brand named Sona Home.

Other expensive things owned by the Barfi! actress

PeeCee owns a pair of 50-carat diamond studded earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. She first donned these drop earrings at the 2016 Oscar Awards and NGL. They are priced at USD 2.65 million. She was also gifted a USD 15,600 fox fur coat by designer Peter Dundas from his 2018 collection.

What is Priyanka Chopra working on next?

Post the release of Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Love Again. The film also stars Sam Heughan in a key role. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s movie Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and will be backing a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela.

All Images: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram