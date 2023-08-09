Rajinikanth net worth 2023: A quick look at the luxurious life of Thalaivar

With his quirky lines and unique idiosyncrasies, Rajinikanth has managed to rule millions of hearts for several decades. He made his entry in films in 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, and went on do small roles for a few successful films. He bagged his first prominent role in Moondru Mudichu (1976) and his extraordinary way of flipping the cigarette in the film made him popular among the audience. Soon, Thalaivar penetrated the Telugu and Hindi industry, and the rest is history. Today, Rajinikanth is regarded as one of the most thriving and prevalent actors in the history of Indian cinema, and he enjoys a whopping net worth.

A Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee, Rajinikanth has appeared in over 168 films. Some of his greatest films are Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), Nallavanukku Nallavan (1984), Padikkadavan (1985), Mr Bharath (1986), Bhagwaan Dada (1986), Velaikaran (1987), Dharmathin Thalaivan (1988) and Hum (1991). His 1991 film Thalapathi by Mani Ratnam earned him major critical acclaim. Rajinikanth went on to do movies like Annaamalai (1992), Baashha (1995), Mannan (1992), Chandramukhi (2005), Sivaji (2007) and more. He will now be seen in Jailer, which is slated to release on 11 August in theatres.

Given the grandness that comes with his name, Rajinikanth is one of the most humble stars in the industry. He lives a very austere life, and is often spending his money on charity work. Despite his massive contribution in helping people, Rajinikanth has a tremendous net worth. Let’s take a look at his income and other assets.

What adds to the remarkable net worth of Rajinikanth

Thalaivar was named the most influential Indian of the year 2010 by Forbes India. The actor announced his entry into politics in 2017 as well. However, Rajinikanth dissolved his alliance Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in 2021. He also iterated that he has no plans of returning to politics again.

Rajinikanth’s net worth

The net worth of the superstar is estimated to be USD 51 million. He charges around USD 6 million as his remuneration for one film. However, the actor often returns his income to the production company if a film fails to do well at the box office. His earnings from brand endorsements are almost negligible as he doesn’t endorse many brands.

Thalaivar’s earnings in the last 5 years

Rajinikanth earned USD 5.6 million in 2022. His earnings for 2021 and 2020 were USD 3.9 million and USD 5.4 million respectively. In 2019, he earned USD 4.2 million and in 2018, he earned USD 5.4 million. He has USD 14 million in investments in current assets.

Properties owned by the Robot actor

The actor owns a gorgeous house in Chennai’s Poes Garden, which he himself had built in the year 2002. The current market price of this property is estimated to be USD 4.2 million approx. (INR 35 crore). Rajinikanth also owns an expensive marriage hall called Raghavendra Mandapam, which can house 275 guests. The marriage hall which has a seating capacity of over 1000 guests is valued at USD 2.4 million approx. (INR 20 crore).

Wheels owned by Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth owns several luxury cars including two Rolls Royce models. He has a USD 723,802 (INR 6 crore) worth Rolls Royce Ghost and a USD 1.9 million approx. (INR 16.5 crore) worth Rolls Royce Phantom. He also owns a Toyota Innova, Honda Civic, Premier Padmini, and a Hindustan Motors Ambassador.

Apart from these wheels, the actor also owns a BMW X5, a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, and a Lamborghini Urus. He also owns a Bentley Limousine worth USD 723,802. But the actor paid an extra USD 2.6 million to get it customised to his taste.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: IMDb