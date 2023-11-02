Most shocking revelations from Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me

Get to know the real person and her arduous struggles behind all the glamour, success and fame as pop icon Britney Spears’ book, The Woman In Me, hit the shelves on 24 October 2023. The tell-all memoir derives its name from the lyrics of one of her most famous songs, “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman”, suggesting it is her side of the story, her truth.

From her audition for The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and the release of her first album, …Baby One More Time, to recalling the harrowing days of conservatorship during which she felt “being ritually tortured” and losing control over her own body, this book is a hard-hitting chronicle of Britney Spears’ life and journey that many may not know.

The “Toxic” hitmaker has shared her most intimate moments with the world in a book replete with shocking revelations. These include finding an escape in music, shaving her head in 2007, failed family relationships and a series of disclosures about the tumultuous period when she was dating Justin Timberlake.

On 20 October 2023, Spears shared an Instagram post where, without mentioning Timberlake or anybody, she said, “My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means.”

The 41-year-old continued, “Most of the book is from 20 years ago… I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here!”

“Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood,” Spears wrote.

Some of the biggest revelations from Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me

Spears’ ‘agonising’ secret abortion while seeing Timberlake

Between 1999 and 2002, Timberlake and Spears had a highly publicised relationship which often made headlines. However, what remained away from the public eye was that the “Oops I Did It Again” star had to go through a secret abortion while they were dating.

The book says Spears was 19 when she had to terminate her pregnancy as “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” reports Glamour.

Spears wrote, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life,” she added.

The pop star details the excruciating cramps she faced after popping the abortion pills that lasted for hours. They opted for home abortion to ensure privacy. However, despite the pain worsening, Timberlake reportedly played the guitar instead of rushing her to the hospital.

Public meltdown and why Spears shaved her head

Being under constant public scrutiny and chased by cameras exacted a toll on Britney Spears. The singer made tabloid headlines when she had a major public breakdown and shaved her head in 2007.

In her book, Spears describes the horrific episode as a means of sending out a strong message against the glitter of the world where she was perennially “eyeballed” and “looked up and down.”

According to Today, Spears wrote. “My long hair was a big part of what people liked — I knew that. I knew a lot of guys thought long hair was hot. Shaving my head was a way of saying to the world: F*** you. You want me to be pretty for you? F*** you. You want me to be good for you? F*** you. You want me to be your dream girl? F*** you.”

She added, “I’d smiled politely while TV show hosts leered at my breasts, while American parents said I was destroying their children by wearing a crop top, while executives patted my hand condescendingly and second-guessed my career choices even though I’d sold millions of records, while my family acted like I was evil. And I was tired of it.”

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake cheated on each other

Spears makes another shocking revelation in her book by claiming she knew Timberlake had cheated on her on a number of occasions throughout their three-year-long dating period.

PEOPLE quoted excerpts from the book where Spears wrote, “There were rumors[sic] about him with various dancers and groupies,” adding, “I let it all go, but clearly, he’d slept around. It was one of those things where you know, but you just don’t say anything.”

The Woman In Me also states, “When *NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from All Saints in a car. But I never said anything. At the time, we’d only been together for a year.”

In another incident, Timberlake reportedly bragged about his affairs. One of which also included an individual who has since become quite famous.

“I don’t want to say who he was talking about because she’s actually very popular, and she’s married with kids now. I don’t want her to feel bad,” wrote Britney Spears.

Britney, too, cheated on him — with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson. “We were out one night, and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night. I was loyal to Justin for years, only had eyes for him with that one exception, which I admitted to him,” she wrote.

Spears and Timberlake broke up over text

Her breakup with the Friends with Benefits (2011) star is another big revelation that Spears makes in her memoir. Billboard says she was filming the music video of “Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)”.

If you thought Joe Jonas breaking up with Taylor Swift over a 27-second phone call was painful, this is worse. Timberlake reportedly broke up over a two-word text message which said, “It’s Over”.

According to E! News, Britney Spears’ memoir reads, “After seeing the message as I sat in my trailer in between takes, I had to go back out and dance.”

“For as much as Justin hurt me, there was a huge foundation of love and when he left me, I was devastated. When I say devastated, I mean I could barely speak for months. Whenever anyone asked me about him, all I could do is [sic] cry. I don’t know if I was clinically in shock, but it felt that way,” she added.

Justin Timberlake shamed Britney Spears with ‘Cry Me A River’ music video

The Woman In Me sheds light on the impact of the bitter breakup on her emotional and mental condition. An overwhelming public response to the “Cry Me A River” (2002) music video and the audience pointing fingers at her made Spears realise she was quite powerless before the narrative that Timberlake presented and had hit a dead-end with respect to putting her side of the story.

She wrote, “I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story,” adding, “I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don’t think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don’t think he understands to this day.”

Business Insider quotes an excerpt from the book where Spears says, “Was I mad at being ‘outed’ by him as sexually active? No. To be honest with you, I liked that Justin did that.”

Calling out Christina Aguilera

While Madonna came as a messiah for Britney Spears when she was recuperating from her breakup with Timberlake, her contemporary Christina Aguilera poured “salt in the wound.”

In 2003, she posed with Justin Timberlake on the cover of Rolling Stone, where he is “looking at [Christina] with sexy eyes,” says Yahoo Entertainment, quoting The Woman In Me.

Spears wrote in her memoir, “In that story, she said she thought Justin and I should get back together, which was just confusing, given how negative she’d been elsewhere,” adding, “Even if they weren’t trying to be cruel, it felt like they were just pouring salt in the wound. Why was it so easy for everyone to forget that I was a human being — vulnerable enough that these headlines could leave a bruise?”

Britney Spears felt like a ‘child robot’ in her conservatorship

When the judge vested Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet with her conservatorship powers in 2008, the singer was in a hospital for examination.

Reacting to the news, Today quotes the singer writing, “Even though I begged the court to appoint literally anyone else — and I mean, anyone off the street would have been better — my father was given the job, the same man who’d make me cry if I had to get in the car with him when I was a little girl.”

While she wasn’t allowed to pick her own lawyer, Spears had to pay Wallet a salary of USD 426,000 per year for managing her estate. She paid over USD 500,000 for her court-appointed lawyer as well, whom she didn’t know could be changed for over a decade.

Jamie Spears mismanaged her finances and every aspect of her life. Glamour quotes Britney Spears from her book, which reads, “I became a robot. But not just a robot – a sort of child-robot. I had been so infantilised that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” it read.

Britney had little control over reproductive decisions, finances and diet

The clutches of the conservatorship were so deep that it took away her rights to make decisions about reproduction as she met her third husband, Hesam ‘Sam’ Asghari.

The two got very close and having a baby together was on the cards. “And yet my father wouldn’t let me go to the doctor when I asked for an appointment to get my IUD removed,” Spears wrote in The Woman In Me, reports Today. According to Forbes, Spears, who had two sons from Kevin Federline, said she continued with the conservatorship out of fear of losing them.

Interestingly, over the 13-year-long conservatorship period, the “Piece of Me” singer released four albums, completed a four-year Las Vegas residency, raking in over USD 140 million, and judged X Factor. Yet, she had no control over her fortune, and her net worth couldn’t soar like her contemporaries.

Hence, as the #FreeBritney movement gained momentum and when it ended in 2021, Spears was expecting a child with Asghari. Unfortunately, she lost the child in her first trimester and wrote, “I was devastated to have lost the baby. Once again, though, I used music to help me gain insight and perspective.”

Jamie Spears put her on a strict diet: “So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables.” For Britney Spears, the liberation post 2021 was extremely emancipating. The Guardian says, for her, freedom meant having the ability to eat chocolates without anyone “shouting at me” or posting selfies without any fear.

Britney Spears feared her family wanted to kill her

In a major revelation in her book, Spears claimed she feared her family could kill her at any point.

The Woman In Me details an incident where the singer tried to smuggle a phone to “try and break free” but was caught. “After being held down on a gurney, I knew they could restrain my body any time they wanted to,” she wrote, adding, “They could’ve tried to kill me, I thought. I started to wonder if they did want to kill me.”

Yahoo Entertainment cites another excerpt from the memoir where Spears says, “This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me. I didn’t understand how Jamie Lynn and our father had developed such a good relationship.”

“She knew I was reaching out to her for help and that she was dogging me. I felt like she should have taken my side,” Spears added.

Not interested in pursuing music now

“Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment. Right now it’s time for me to try to get my spiritual life in order, to pay attention to the little things, to slow down. It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself,” Britney Spears writes in The Woman In Me.

“Being an entertainer was great, but over the past five years my passion to entertain in front of a live audience has lessened,” writes the “Stronger” singer, as she turns her attention to living life on her own terms and embracing her womanhood.



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What did Britney Spears say about Justin Timberlake in her memoir?

In her memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney Spears called out Justin Timberlake for cheating on her multiple times, for making her have a secret abortion and shaming her publicly with the “Cry Me A River” music video, among other allegations.

– Where can I get the Britney Spears book?

Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, is available on a number of leading online marketplaces and at any leading bookstore.

-What is Britney Spears’ new book called?

Britney Spears’ memoir is titled The Woman In Me.