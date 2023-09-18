Rhea Chakraborty net worth: Know how much the ‘Roadies’ season 19 gang leader makes

If rising from ashes had a face, it would be Rhea Chakraborty’s. The actress and former MTV VJ is currently seen on MTV Roadies season 19 as a gang leader. After going through a lot of ordeal, this is Chakraborty’s resurrection and her fans couldn’t have been happier. Here’s a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s net worth in 2023.

MTV Roadies is a popular reality show that started back in 2003. The show might have started with a different format than its current one, but one thing that has remained constant is its immense popularity among youngsters. The show adopted the concept of gang leaders and their separate teams, and one of the gang leaders this year is Rhea Chakraborty. After going through a turbulent time in 2020, she is back with a bang. We are taking a closer look at Rhea Chakraborty’s net worth.

All about Rhea Chakraborty’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 1 July 1992, Chakraborty hails from a Bengali family in erstwhile Bangalore. Being the daughter of an Army officer, she grew up all over. She did her schooling at Army Public School Ambala Cantt.

Chakraborty’s television career when she became a runner-up on the MTV show India’s TVS Scooty Teen Diva. After this, she became a popular face as she hosted a bunch of MTV shows such as Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds. In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti and went on to star in several films later on.

Rhea Chakraborty’s net worth

According to CAKnowledge.com, Rhea Chakraborty has a net worth of USD 1.5 million (INR 12.4 crores approx). Most of her earnings come from endorsing brands since she is not doing movies right now.

A great deal of her net worth also comes from her earnings from her stint on Roadies 19. Reportedly, she is charging about INR 4 lakhs per episode on the show, all of which is adding to her net worth.

All Images: Courtesy rhea_chakraborty/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is happening with Rhea Chakraborty?

Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail in cases registered against her in connection with drugs-related probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

-How does Rhea Chakraborty earn money?

Rhea Chakraborty does a lot of brand endorsements. Currently, she also appears on Roadies 19, where she charges about INR 4 lakhs per episode.

– What is Rhea Chakraborty’s net worth?

Rhea Chakraborty has a net worth of USD 1.5 million (INR 12.4 crores approx).

– Who is the current BF of Rhea Chakraborty?

According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty is currently dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.