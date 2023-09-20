K-drama star Rowoon officially leaves K-pop band SF9

K-pop idol and exceptionally talented singer, Rowoon, who has been an integral part of the popular Korean boy band SF9, has recently made a significant announcement that has left fans in awe and anticipation. It has been officially confirmed by his agency, FNC Entertainment, on 18 September, that Rowoon will be bidding farewell to SF9 in order to wholeheartedly pursue his passion for acting and explore the boundless possibilities that lie ahead in his solo endeavors.

With an unwavering commitment to his craft and an undeniable talent that has captivated audiences worldwide, Rowoon’s decision to focus on his acting career comes as no surprise.

The multifaceted artist has been making waves not only as a charismatic idol but also as an exceptional actor, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His agency has expressed their full support for his decision, acknowledging the immense potential and talent that Rowoon possesses.

Rowoon shares a handwritten letter on SF9’s official fancafe

sf9 will continue as an 8 member group without rowoon. last photo: rowoon’s handwritten letter. pic.twitter.com/wRhtDN4rbC — jill (@lalunatua) September 18, 2023

In a deeply heartfelt, handwritten letter addressed to his beloved fans, Rowoon took the opportunity to express his sincere gratitude for the extraordinary journey he has embarked on as a member of SF9. Reflecting on the past seven years, he expressed his utmost appreciation for the love, support, and cherished memories that have been shared with fans throughout his time with the group. With humility and grace, he also acknowledged any misunderstandings or hurt feelings that may have arisen, offering a heartfelt apology to those who may have been affected.

What truly sets Rowoon apart is his unwavering dedication to personal growth and self-improvement. In his letter, he revealed his deep introspection and the challenges he has faced along the way. Despite the potential criticism, he displayed vulnerability and a genuine desire to learn and evolve as both an artist and an individual. This willingness to confront his own shortcomings and strive for continuous improvement showcases his admirable character and determination.

As Rowoon embarks on this new chapter in his career, he passionately expressed his eagerness to take on new challenges and explore the vast opportunities that await him in the world of acting. With his exceptional talent, versatility, and undeniable presence, fans can expect nothing short of brilliance from Rowoon as he delves deeper into his acting pursuits.

From his remarkable debut in the K-drama School 2017 to his recent captivating performance in Netflix’s Destined With You, Rowoon has consistently showcased his immense acting prowess, captivating viewers with his ability to portray a wide range of emotions and characters.

In addition to his commitment to acting, he’s is also diligently preparing for his upcoming drama, Wedding Match. This new project serves as a testament to his dedication and ceaseless pursuit of excellence. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness his growth and success in this new endeavor, as he continues to push boundaries and exceed expectations.

With his departure from SF9, a bittersweet farewell is bid to the group, but the promise of a bright and prosperous future shines brightly for Rowoon as he ventures into uncharted territories, ready to conquer new heights and mesmerise audiences with his undeniable talent and unwavering passion.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @ewsbdi)