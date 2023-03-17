Selena Gomez vs Hailey Bieber: Who has a bigger net worth?

The internet went crazy when Selena Gomez posed with Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala a couple of months ago. Contrary to popular belief, the pictures proved that the two ladies have moved on from the drama, and are now very cordial with each other. Fans were happy to see that the two girls were bonding, but this feeling did not last for long. All ends broke loose when people started comparing Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber and talked about their net worth, their career, and their behaviour in general.

The reaction from the fans came after the model indirectly made fun of Selena Gomez on social media. It all started with a tweet that the singer posted. Reacting to a video where Kendall Jenner (Hailey Bieber’s BFF) was making fun of Taylor Swift, the Calm Down singer came in support of her best friend. Retaliating to this, Hailey and Kendall made fun of Selena’s appearance in a video. Fans got very upset and started comparing Selena’s career graph with that of Hailey’s. A comparison of Hailey Bieber’s net worth was made with Selena Gomez, and things soon got very dirty.

Fans have seen Selena Gomez grow up from her Barney & Friends (2002–2004) days to her featuring in the lead role in Only Murders in the Building currently. Fans have followed her musical journey and seen her climb the ladders of Billboard charts throughout her career. Selena Gomez enjoys a massive net worth, all thanks to the hard work that she puts in. Hailey Bieber came into the scene much later. She garnered more fame for dating Justin Bieber than for walking on ramps for big brands. She also enjoys a massive net worth that is worth taking note of.

A comparison of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s net worth

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are very successful in their respective careers. Apart from this, both ladies also have beauty and skincare lines. Selena’s beauty brand is named Rare Beauty, while Hailey’s skincare brand is popular as Rhode Skin. The Same Old Love singer has also ventured into other different businesses that she manages herself.

Selena Gomez’s net worth

Selena Gomez’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be US $95 million. Her major earnings come from Instagram sponsorships, and her TV and movie career. Other factors that contribute to the net worth of Selena Gomez are the brand partnerships, her makeup and clothing lines. She earned approximately US $600,000 million per episode for Only Murders in the Building Season 2. She is also one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. Insider revealed that she earns around US $800,000 million per sponsored Instagram post.

The Come & Get It singer’s music career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The singer launched her solo music career in 2013 and it kickstarted with a bang. By 2020, she had released her third studio album, Rare. The album sold over 117,000 units in its first week according to Billboard. She earns a generous amount from her record sales and tours. She raked in an estimated US $20.3 million during her 2014 Stars Dance Tour. She earned US $35.6 million for her 2016 Revival Tour.

Hailey Bieber’s net worth

According to several reports, Hailey Bieber’s net worth is US $20 million. Her husband Justin Bieber’s net worth is US $300 million. What contributes to her net worth is the earnings from Rhode Skin. Apart from this, she makes tons of money from her modelling career, including campaigns with brands like French Connection, Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Moschino. Her hosting careers and her acting career in music videos for artists like Cody Simpson, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, Drake and Justin Bieber also adds to her net worth.

What is the worth of Rhode Skin?

The top American model launched her skincare brand Rhode Skin in 2022. Many Selena Gomez fans believe that Hailey launched that brand just to copy the singer, something she does very often. Forbes reported that the brand had a waitlist of more than 7,00,000 people wanting to get their hands on the products. The model also informed that the brand was “on track” to hit eight figures. She did not share the specific numbers with the media.

(Hero & feature image credit: Tyrell Hampton/Instagram)