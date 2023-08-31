A timeline of Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin’s rollercoaster love story

What makes a love story great? Undying love and devotion are the key pillars, yes. But when there’s unconditional support, that’s a match made in heaven. Kim Woo Bin and his girlfriend, Shin Min Ah’s love story is one such tale that makes us all want to believe in love again.

Having been together for about eight years now, Shin Min-Ah and Black Knight star Kim Woo-bin, have always been private about their relationship. They even starred together in the 2022 K-drama Our Blues, an anthology of multiple stories about people who live and work on the Jeju Island. But even on the show, the real-life couple didn’t have any scenes together. Nevertheless, fans were excited to watch their favourite K-drama couple together onscreen. Here’s all about Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s remarkable love story.

All you need to know about Kim Woo Bin and his girlfriend Shin Min Ah’s love story

How they first met

The couple first met in January 2015, when they were roped in for their first ad campaign together for Giordano, which they were both brand ambassadors of. According to several reports, a staff member recalled how impressive the two actors were on the set of the shoot. Prior to 2015, Kim had dated model Yoo Ji-ahn for nearly four years.

When Shin Min-ah and boyfriend Kim Woo-bin confirmed their love story

In July 2015, Dispatch and several other publications posted that the couple were reportedly dating. They had become close during the ad shoot and had started going out in May, the same year. They kept it a secret due to their huge fan following.

After several reports started doing rounds, the agencies of the couple confirmed their relationship.

When was the Giordano ad released?



In October 2015, the Giordano campaign released and by that time Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin were already officially dating. The campaign was extremely cute and fans absolutely loved them together. Few days later, the brand released the BTS video of the ad, and the couple were seen bonding.

When Shin Min-ah sent a food truck to her boyfriend’s set

The couple kept going strong and had their relationship under wraps but stans of the both the actors were eager to spot their romantic moments. In one such rare event, fans got a glimpse of their cute relationship. In March 2016, Shin Min Ah sent a food truck to Kim Woo Bin while he was on the sets of the drama Uncontrollably Fond. The crew members on the set had first thought Kim Woo Bin got the truck for himself, but they were surprised to find that it was from his girlfriend.

When Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with cancer

On 24 May 2017, the actor’s agency reported that he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. His agency said, “Kim Woo-bin recently noticed something abnormal about his body while he was in the midst of multiple schedules. When he went to the hospital to see what it was, he received a diagnosis for nasopharyngeal cancer.”

It was this moment that defined the couple’s relationship. Shin Min-ah stayed by Kim’s side like a true partner. She confirmed the media that she would be helping and supporting Kim Woo-bin throughout the treatment and she stayed true to her words.

When the couple was spotted in Australia

In January 2019, the couple was sotted spending quality time together in Australia. By this time, Kim had already completed his cancer treatments.

When Kim Woo-bin signed with Shin Min-ah’s agency

In February 2020, Kim Woo-bin took a big career decision of leaving behind his agency SidusHQ that he had been associated with for eight years and signed with AM Entertainment, that managed his girlfriend.

AM Entertainment had said, “We will provide full and generous support for Kim Woo-bin’s overall activities, which will include but not be limited to dramas and films. Please show lots of interest and support for his future activities.”

When the couple posted pictures and fans noticed something

In April 2021, the couple posted their solo pictures on their Instagram handles, but fans were quick to notice that both the pictures were taken in a forest. It didn’t take them much time to figure out that they had taken each other’s pictures.

While the couple have never been photographed together, their stint on the 2022 K-drama was the closest their fans had got to witness of their beautiful love story .

(Hero and featured image credit: @____kimwoobin/Instagram and @illusomina/Instagram)