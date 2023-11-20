Lifestyle Asia
Suki Waterhouse confirms she is expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson
Entertainment
20 Nov 2023 03:16 PM

It appears that British celebrity power couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have plenty to celebrate together, as it has been revealed that they will soon expect their first child together!

The 31-year-old actress and singer-songwriter broke the news just as she was about to debut a performance of her single, Nostalgia, during the recent Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first baby

Taking the stage in a dazzlingly sequinned mini dress with a feathered jacket and matching boots, Waterhouse made a quick quip concerning her pregnancy by gesturing to her visible baby bump.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, making an effort to point out the obvious. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Predictably, concert-goers who were present for the magical moment erupted into an uproarious cheer at the news, with the brief clip now going viral after making the rounds on social media. With that said, it has been claimed that fans had already suspected the pregnancy since Waterhouse’s last performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival back in October, when she was seen wearing a midriff top that appeared to show the early indications of a baby bump.

While they have yet to make any confirmations concerning their engagement or marriage, both Waterhouse and Pattinson have been going steady since they were first romantically linked together back in 2018, after they were allegedly introduced via mutual friends.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Image credit: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Notoriously private by nature, it wouldn’t be until 2022 before they were officially seen attending events in public together. Most notably, the couple put on an incredibly romantic display when walking the MET Gala’s red carpet back in May, leaving no doubt as to their affection for one another.

Feature and hero image credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

