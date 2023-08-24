Sunny Deol’s net worth: A detailed look at the actor’s luxury properties, fancy cars & more

Riding high on the massive success of Gadar 2 across India, Sunny Deol is back in his superstar era again. With an unmatched legacy, Sunny Deol was one of the reigning stars of the 90s. With his recent movie being a hit, life for 90’s kids has come a full circle. Today we are looking at Sunny Deol’s net worth.

Not only has Sunny Deol garnered superstardom during the course of his long career, he has also earned immense love from his fans – more so as he comes from the family of the Deols. Son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra and brother of Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol was one of the earliest action heroes of the late 1980s and 1990s. With a successful career spanning across decades, Sunny Deol has amassed massive wealth over the years. And that’s exactly what we are going to be looking at today. Here’s a detailed report on Sunny Deol’s net worth.

All about Sunny Deol’s filmography, luxurious assets, and more

Sunny Deol’s career

Born on 19 October 1956 as Ajay Singh Deol, Sunny Deol is the oldest son of superstar Dhamendra. He made his Bollywood debut with the romantic film Betaab in 1983 opposite Amrita Singh. He got nominated for Best Actor at Filmfare Awards for his performance that year.

He delivered one hit after the other with films like Arjun, Paap Ki Duniya, Tridev and more. His performance in Ghayal won him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award – Special Jury Award. Later his performance in Damini also won him the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

His 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha became a massive hit and was the highest-grossing Hindi film ever till that point. It was only in 2023 when he reprised the role of Tara Singh again in the sequel Gadar 2 that he shattered box-office records yet again.

Sunny Deol’s net worth in 2023

According to several reports, Sunny Deol has a whopping net worth of INR 120 crore. This amount is befitting for a star of his stature. His major income sources are his fees from movies and brand endorsements. He reportedly charges between INR 5-6 crore per film, plus a share in the film’s profit earned.

He also owns a production house called Vijayta Films Pvt Ltd, which produced several Deol films like Betaab, Ghayal, Dillagi and Socha Na Tha.

Most expensive things owned by Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has a number of residential properties in India and around the world. He lives with his family in a posh Juhu bungalow, which is reportedly priced at INR 6 crore. He also owns a complex in Mumbai that is worth INR 21 crores. He also owns ancestral properties in his hometown in Punjab, as well as in London. The prices of these properties are not known.

He also owns a lot of agricultural and non-agricultural land, which further add to his net worth.

He also owns a fleet of expensive cars, including a Range Rover worth lakhs and an Audi A8, the price of which starts at INR 1.34 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How rich is Sunny Deol?

Sunny Deol has a net worth of INR 120 crore.

-How much money did Gadar 2 earn?

Gadar 2 has earned a whopping INR 375.10 crore worldwide.

-Is Sunny Deol a teetotaller?

Reportedly, Sunny Deol is a teetotaller in real life.