December love horoscope 2023: Monthly prediction for all 12 zodiac signs

Venus the most important planet for love, romance, and relationships is transiting to Libra sun sign on 30 November. Having just come out of combustion opens the favourable dates for marriage rituals. Venus in its Mooltrikone house is auspicious and will increase morality in love and indicates a period of harmony and balance in relationships. Our love life horoscope 2023 for December will help you ascertain the endearment in your relationships, whether your zodiac sign is Cancer, Capricorn, or Pisces.

Venus denotes love and marriage, and it rules over, beauty, desire, sex, fertility, and prosperity this transit is likely to improve relationships and self expression. The importance of Moon and Mars cannot be ruled out. The Moon rules the emotions, and denotes heart, and feelings. Mars denotes the sex drive, sexual compatibility, passion, and energy and being in its own sign Scorpio is likely to increase passion and intimacy between couples improving love life. Compatibility among partners is mostly dependent on the position, element, placement, and transit of all the planets the aforesaid ones being the main ones responsible for romantic liaisons. Read on to know the horoscope predictions for your love life for December 2023.

Compatibility among partners to a great extent is dependent on the position, element, placement, and transit of all the planets. The ingredients for romance and love are words, gestures, gifts, time, and physical touch, and all zodiac signs express it differently. Some believe in expression, and some are very subtle in their words and gestures. Relationships, love, and affection are important to all of us. Insight to what will make the relationship beautiful and perfect is sought by all.

The new moon on 12 December and full moon on 26 December are good days for manifesting harmony in relationships. Take guidance from the December transit of planets. Some zodiacs are likely to enjoy marital bliss, some will find love, and some might not be so lucky. Be positive and ready to make the best of this month by taking cues from our December 2023 love life horoscope predictions for Cancer, Taurus, Aries, and more.

December love horoscope 2023 for all the zodiac signs

Aries love horoscope

Couples

Aries sun sign natives will enjoy peace and harmony with their partners. Their bonding will be perfect and you will enjoy marital bliss. It is a good time to increase your family if you so desire. The second half of the month will be extremely fulfilling. A trip together will increase your bonding and strengthen your love.

Family

You will have a good time with your family members. A celebration together will get the members closer. Children and youngsters will be a source of joy.

Singles

Singles will enjoy their singlehood and are likely to meet their significant other in the later part of the month. Natives in love might face some expense-related friction with their partner but later in the month you will enjoy a great bonding. It is a good time to pop the question.

Taurus love horoscope for December 2023

Couples

Taurus natives might not be very lucky in love this month. You need to be careful about what you say to your partner. Be cautious of how you communicate. Often it is not what you say but how you say that makes all the difference. Try not to overreact to situations. Stay away from confrontation. You will need to make some efforts to maintain domestic harmony.

Family

Some arguments and unnecessary squabbles might create friction amongst family members. Be careful of what you say and try to be cool and collected.

Singles

Singles might feel lonely and will not be able to find their special someone. Enjoy your single status and keep yourself positively occupied. Utilise the time in self-care and enjoy with your family. Natives in love will not be sure of their relationship and might be pressurised for commitment. Say yes only if, you are sure.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples

Gemini sun sign natives will share a beautiful bond with their partner. However, do not take things for granted as the stars foretell some ego-related issues towards the end of the month.

Family

Family life will be marred with some misunderstandings leading to arguments and causing discordance. With efforts, you will be able to dissolve the stress and attain harmony in the latter part of the month.

Singles

Singles will be enjoying their single status and might develop a special bond with someone. Try not to rush into commitments. Natives in love will fall deeper in love and will be ready to tie the knot.

Cancer love horoscope for December 2023

Couples

Cancer sun sign natives are likely to be in luck when it comes to their relationships. You will share a good bonhomie with your partner. The stork is likely to pay a visit soon if invited. You will have some blissful moments with your partner.

Family

Family bonds are all set to grow. You will have a happy and harmonious time with your family members. Children and youngsters will share a special bond with you will enjoy emotional bliss.

Singles

Singles will be socialising and meeting a lot of people but will not be able to single out their special one. Enjoy your time. You will find true love when it’s time. Natives in love need to appreciate their partners and accept their imperfections.

Leo love horoscope

Couples

Leo sun sign natives will be falling more deeply in love with their partners after some altercations initially according to our 2023 love life horoscope predictions. Love can take drastic turns and you will experience it this month. As the month advances, your bonds of love and trust will strengthen.

Family

You will enjoy a good familial bonding. Some crises at home might increase the family solidarity and get all the members closer. Children and youngsters will do well and be a source of happiness.

Singles

It is a good time for romance. You are likely to find your soulmate towards the latter part of the month and might get married in no time. It is always better to weigh all your pros and cons though. Natives in love will be very appreciative of their partners and might tie the knot this month.

Virgo love horoscope for December 2023

Couples

Virgo natives need to respect and give importance to their partner’s feelings. Instead of nitpicking, be appreciative and give space to your partner. Work towards increasing the domestic harmony. Be extra cautious in the latter part of the month.

Family

Too much of familiarity breeds contempt. Distance is important in any relationship and too much of advice and interference will be disastrous even if you have the best intentions at heart.

Singles

Singles are advised to socialise and have fun but refrain from commitments at the moment. Natives in love might not be certain about the choice of their life partner. Take your time and think carefully. It’s better to refrain than repent.

Libra love horoscope

Couples

Libra natives are likely to enjoy a good bonhomie with their partners. Some fun trips are foretold. This is likely to get you closer and strengthen your bonhomie with your partner. It’s a good time for pregnancy and fertility.

Family

Family will be supportive and you are likely to take a pilgrimage or holy trip together with the family members. The second half of the month will be full of pleasantries in relationships.

Singles

Singles will be in luck meeting a lot of like-minded people and you are likely to fall deeply in love towards the latter part of the month. Natives in love will be happy and satisfied in their relationship and will be ready to tie the knot. This is a good month for marriage.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples

Scorpio natives might experience a lack of love and bonhomie with their mates. You need to control your egoism. There might be a lot of unpleasantness towards the beginning of the month. You will have to make a lot of effort if you want peace and domestic harmony.

Family

Family will be supportive and you are likely to receive a big amount of money as an inheritance according to our December 2023 love life horoscope. There might be some disharmony amongst family members in the second half of the month but nothing alarming as it will get dissolved with small efforts.

Singles

Singles might be lonely and going through a breakup or some hardship in relationships. Compassion and compromise are the biggest assets. Natives in love will want to seal their relationship but some delays and unpleasant developments might cause some delay.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples

Sagittarius couples will see improved relationship this month. Any issues from the past will be resolved amicably. Ego can destroy any relationship, so trod carefully.

Family

The month will start well with all the family members having a good time together but as the month progresses ego clashes might mar the harmony. The advice is to take care from the beginning and nip the small issues in the bud.

Singles

Singles will be ready to move ahead from their past and ready for new relationships. This month love and romance will be good, and you will get some good opportunities. You are advised to be cautious with your relationships. Natives in love will have an average month and you will need to work harder to achieve harmony with your partner.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples

Capricorn natives might not enjoy the best of relationships this month. Mutual love and understanding will be lacking, but with effort you will be able to achieve some domestic harmony. You need to have patience and understanding.

Family

Family life will be good. All the members will be supportive and caring, and you will enjoy a satisfying time with them.

Singles

Singles might not be able to make up their mind and feel inadequate and lonely. Spend time with your family and friends and stay positively occupied. This is a temporary phase, so have patience. Natives in love might have some squabbles in the first fortnight of the month but the latter part of the month will be pleasant.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples

Aquarius sun sign natives will have some misunderstanding with their partners leading to an unpleasant argument and this might create tension in the first half of the month. A good and honest communication will end the antagonism. Peace and harmony will be achieved in the second fortnight.

Family

You might have some unpleasantness over property early in the month, and the family members might be cut up with each other. The second half of the month promises resolution of the issues and harmony.

Singles

Our 2023 love horoscope says that singles will be lucky this month especially in the latter part of the month. You might find your dream partner and your love is all set to prosper. Natives in love will have a difficult start and things will settle down amicably.

Pisces love horoscope for December 2023

Couples

Natives will have an average start to the month in terms of relationship as the month progresses. You are likely to find peace and harmony with your partner. This is a good time for conception and pregnancy if you are planning to increase your family.

Family

Some differences with family members are indicated but you will achieve harmony in the second fortnight of the month. You are likely to enjoy a good family time says our love horoscope 2023.

Singles

Singles are likely to form an attachment with someone of their choice and enjoy the month according to our December 2023 love life horoscope. Towards the latter part of the month, one might think of permanency. Natives in love will be happy and committed in their relationship and will be all set to tie the knot. This month is favourable for marriage.