‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals what fans can expect in season 2

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk told the Associated Press (AP) in November 2021 that he will be creating the second season of the immensely popular dystopian show for Netflix.

On 18 May 2022, he revealed to Vanity Fair some details about what fans should expect from Squid Game season 2.

Here’s all we know about Squid Game season 2 so far

What Hwang said

When asked about the theme around the second season of the acclaimed series, the director told the publication, “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

Hwang, who is also the writer and creator of the series, said that the characters in the first season were “focused on wanting to kill each other off,” which is why they could not survive.

“If they were capable of talking with one another, of cooperating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners,” Hwang said, indicating that the second season might be about some kind of alliance between those who might be fighting for survival in the deadly games that will be seen once again.

Hwang added that he has only three pages of ideas so far, and the script is yet to be written. He also said that the show could be ready for release by the end of 2023 or 2024.

Fate of Seong Gi-hun to become clearer

On 9 November 2021, Hwang confirmed that the second season of the show will certainly be made.

At a screening event for Squid Game in Los Angeles, US, Hwang, as translated from Korean, told AP, “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So, I almost feel like you leave us no choice!”

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently,” he added.

Hwang hinted that Squid Game season 2 will focus on the lead character of Seong Gi-hun, played by illustrious actor Lee Jung-jae.

“But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So, I will promise you this…Gi-hun will come back. He’ll do something for the world,” he said.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Squid Game, which debuted on 17 September 2021, is Netflix’s most-watched original series. According to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings, the show was watched for over 3 billion minutes during the week of 4 October 2021.

In the first season, 456 people struggling with finances are selected to participate in a series of games. The prize for the “winner” is KRW 45.6 billion. The games that the participants have to play are basically children’s games, but the twist is that losers also have to lose their life.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, which left room for further exploration of the main character who won the deadly survival game he was forced to participate in.

Fans can also expect to discover more about the character known as the Front Man, which was played by the internationally renowned South Korean superstar Lee Byung-hun.

Squid Game: A juggernaut on the awards circuit

Since its release, the series and its principal actors have won several awards in 2022.

Squid Game is the first series in a language other than English to receive the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung also won the SAG for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, respectively, becoming the first Korean actors to do so.

For the series, Lee also became the first Asian to win the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

O Yeong-su, another main actor from the series, became the first South Korean to win the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in television.

