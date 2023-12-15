Everything to know about Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F starring Eddie Murphy

The first teaser of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is out and it seems that Eddie Murphy is going to make everyone laugh once again as Detective Axel Foley.

The Netflix film marks the fourth instalment in the Beverly Hills franchise, which began with the first movie, Beverly Hills Cop, in 1984. The first film was followed by Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) and Beverly Hills Cop III (1994).

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, but says that the action-comedy will be out in the “summer of 2024.” This means that the latest instalment comes a full 40 years after the first film and 30 years after the third film of the franchise.

All about Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

What is the plot of the film?

According to Netflix, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F sees Detroit police officer Detective Axel Foley return to Beverly Hills after the life of his daughter, Jane, is threatened.

Back on the streets where he tackled threats in his own hilarious yet action-packed ways, Foley teams up with a new partner, Detective Bobby Abbott, as well as his trusted allies Lieutenant Billy Rosewood and Sergeant John Taggart to take on the threat and uncover a conspiracy.

What does the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F teaser show?

The teaser is set to the iconic Beverly Hills theme music. German musician Harold Faltermeyer composed the electronic instrumental, titled “Axel F,” for the first film. It has been part of the franchise ever since.

The teaser shows familiar faces as well as a few new ones. It drops enough feed for fans of Axel Foley (and Murphy), who are eager to see the comic banters flowing seamlessly with the action that is the hallmark of Beverly Hills films.

“Watch your a** out there, OK?” Detective Jeffrey Friedman, Axel’s partner in Detroit, warns him as he heads to Beverly Hills.

“I’m gonna be fine. They love me in Beverly Hills,” says Foley with a confident smile.

But it quickly becomes clear how much they ‘love’ Foley. In a later scene, Friedman is seen asking his old partner over a call, “Please tell me you didn’t get arrested again.”

Foley replies, “Twice, but I broke out.”

Cast members of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Apart from Eddie Murphy, the returning cast includes Judge Reinhold as Lieutenant Billy Rosewood, Paul Reiser as Detective Jeffrey Friedman, and John Ashton as Sergeant John Taggart.

Also seen in the teaser is Bronson Pinchot as Serge, an art gallery salesman who became a weapons dealer between the first and the third films.

New cast members include Taylour Paige as Foley’s daughter Jane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Bobby Abbott and Kevin Bacon as police Captain Cade Grant.

Other details of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is directed by Mark Molloy. The script has been penned by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten.

The producers include Eddie Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Ray Angelic, Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura serve as executive producers.

Commenting about the film, Bruckheimer said, “Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills. He [Foley] still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive.”

Speaking about the changes that may have happened to Detroit and Beverly Hills in the decades, Molloy said: “As we were scouting going from Detroit to Beverly Hills, the cultural contrast that made Axel a fish out of water in the eighties still is so vivid. They might just be the two most opposite places in America.”

(Hero image: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix; Featured image: Netflix)