‘Wonka’ trailer: Everything about the prequel starring Timothée Chalamet

The first trailer of Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet in the titular role of the whimsical chocolatier was released on 11 July. And from the looks of it, fans of Roald Dahl’s 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are in for a delicious adventure filled with music, magic and a bit of mystery.

The character of Willy Wonka has been played previously by Gene Wilder in the original 1971 movie based on the book and by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s 2005 remake. But Wonka writer-director Paul King has taken a different path by going into the backstory of the iconic character from the book.

All about Wonka, the prequel centred on the iconic character

What is the story about?

The story follows a young Willy before he opens his wondrous chocolate factory as was described in the books and the first two film adaptations.

The trailer starts with Willy arriving with his companion, played by Calah Lane, at a massive city. He hopes to start a chocolate business after having spent “seven years travelling the world perfecting” the art. But he finds himself facing a chocolate cartel bent on preventing him from opening his shop.

Willy then gets an idea — create a chocolate that literally lets people levitate. That causes hilarious situations but also puts Willy on the path to fulfil his dream.

The trailer ends with Willy meeting an Oompa Loompa, played by Hugh Grant, who is trapped inside a glass jar.

HUGHMPA LOOMPA DOOPATY GRANT — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) July 11, 2023

The cast of Wonka

Apart from Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka and Grant as Oompa Loompa, Wonka stars Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones, and Simon Farnaby.

The trailer of the upcoming musical was first shown exclusively to attendees at CinemaCon 2023, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from 24 to 27 April.

Presenting the trailer at the event, Chalamet said that it is about “a Willy that’s full of joy and optimism and hopes to become the greatest chocolatier of all time.”

Wonka will be released theatrically on 15 December.

(Hero image: Screenshot/Warner Bros. UK & Ireland/@warnerbrosuktrailers/YouTube; Featured image: Wonka Movie/@WonkaMovie/Twitter)