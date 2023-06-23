Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City gets rave reviews from Twitter

With the announcement of Asetriod City, came a lot of excitement as fans were finally going to witness Wes Anderson’s magic on the big screen again. The trailer added more fuel to the fire, and then came the day when the film finally arrived in theatres after a long wait. The expectations from the film were pretty high, and looking at the positive reviews that have poured in so far, one can say that Anderson and his cast have yet again delivered another masterpiece with Asteroid City.

The film features an ensemble cast including Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum. Let’s see what the audience is saying about Wes Anderson’s lastest film.

Asteroid City review: Should you book your tickets for the film?

As soon as the film hit the theatres, Twitter was flooded with praises for the film. The reviews on the social media platform talked about how good the cast was, and what an amazing director Wes Anderson is. Check out the Twitter reviews below:

Today was #AsteroidCity day

Review coming soon, but first thoughts: Visually stunning, loved the meditation on life and creative process and the cast is stunning (especially Schwartzman and Johansson). A very precise direction with the very singular Wes Anderson signature. pic.twitter.com/C3emSzBA3r — ribeiro (@Erib3004) June 22, 2023

Wes Anderson nailed it w/ #AsteroidCity! Overarching theme of grief w/ backdrop of an uncertain cosmic event & stunningly beautiful set pieces really worked for me. The cast was amazing w/ Schwartzman & Johansson as standouts. It was funny & made for a great cinematic experience! pic.twitter.com/Xjs52QIKgU — secret EM-vasion (@_EMMinem) June 23, 2023

#AsteroidCity is one of Wes Anderson’s greatest works to date. Its stacked cast does not disappoint, and the entire film is brimming with life. pic.twitter.com/ShZ9075xZK — Screen Sense (@ScreenSenseNews) June 23, 2023

ASTEROID CITY is Scarlett Johansson’s best performance in at least a decade — Damian Oaks (@damian_oaks) June 23, 2023

Wes Anderson’s #AsteroidCity is one gorgeous film. The production design and detailed palette are a joy to take in. While the use of dual setting doesn’t always gel, I enjoyed the sci-fi convention theatrics. One of Anderson’s funniest and most expansive works. pic.twitter.com/NgDo469Bxm — Nadia (@nadreviews) June 23, 2023

What is the film about?

The Wes Anderson directorial is set up in a fictional desert land called Asteroid City during a retro-futuristic version of the year 1955. The metatextual plot illustrates several events that take place during a Junior Stargazer convention in the desert land, including a UFO appearance and the chaos and panic that follows.

Asteroid City: Yay or nay?

Yay. The film is absolutely worth a watch in theatres. Don’t miss out on witnessing Wes Anderson’s magic that he weaves so effortlessly with the help of an amazing cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton and others.

(All images: Focus Features)