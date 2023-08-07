Barbie’s Greta Gerwig becomes the first female director with a billion dollar film

From feet arches to being ‘Ken’ough, it’s safe to say that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie blockbuster has created a cultural zeitgeist in a way that very few films have been able to achieve in recent years. And what better way to celebrate girl power than by the movie’s unprecedented blockbuster performance, especially now that it’s crossed the historic billion-dollar box office mark. This makes Gerwig the first female director ever with a billion-dollar grossing film.

The monumental feat was announced by Warner Bros. Pictures, who went on to back the film after initial talks between toy company Mattel and Sony Pictures Studios stalled in 2018. Consequently, this would make Greta Gerwig the very-first female director in the history of filmmaking to have a billion-dollar film under her belt officially, as well as the fastest Warner Bros. picture to hit the mark in the company’s storied 100-year past.

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig is the first female director with a billion-dollar film

Her achievement has never come at a more opportune time either when one takes into account the strong feminist narrative and critique on gender dynamics that pervade the entirety of the film, marking a truly appropriate proverbial cherry on top of an already sufficiently well-received cinematic cake.

A statement released by Warner Bros. Pictures yesterday (6 August) explains that the box office earnings were combined between the US$459 million generated through ticket sales from theaters in the United States and US$572.1 million from other theatres across the globe.

This brings its combined box-office value to a jaw-dropping US$1.0315 billion. It is worth noting that only 28 other movies have managed to bag the same ticket figures, all of which have been directed by men.

In both North America and Canada, Barbie continues to retain its position as the No.1 movie in the regions for a third consecutive weekend, single-handedly disproving the longstanding belief that ‘girl movies’ — films written and headlined by women for a female audience, would always fail to match the same level of commercial success as films written and led by men.

Now, it looks as though Mattel may even build upon the mammoth success of the Barbie movie with a series of other feature films based upon their portfolio of intellectual properties, including a Polly Pocket film starring Lily Collins for the titular role.

(Hero anad featured image credits: Karwai Tang / Contributor/Getty Image)

