10 best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies to watch, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Fans of Hollywood action flicks need no introduction to Arnold Schwarzenegger or the movies he has acted in over the decades. The bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician has immortalised himself as one of the most recognisable faces in world history.

Schwarzenegger made a remarkable journey — from being born in a small Austrian village to becoming a titan of the big screen, he is the living embodiment of what truly fits the word ‘icon.’ His accomplishments in the world of bodybuilding are so phenomenal that he remains one of the greatest inspirations for fitness enthusiasts globally.

Thanks to his numerous box office successes and real estate acumen, Schwarzenegger is one of the richest actors in Hollywood with a net worth that is upwards of USD 450 million.

Interestingly, Schwarzenegger never played a lead role in a scripted television series in the five decades of his career. All he did were cameo roles or appear as himself in documentaries. It was only in 2021 that he voiced the main role of Arnold Armstrong/Captain Fantastic in the animated series Superhero Kindergarten.

However, with Fubar, Schwarzenegger turned his focus to entertaining audiences in a live-action series on the small screen. He headlines the action-comedy Netflix series in which he plays an aged CIA operative who is unaware that his daughter is also a CIA operative.

His big screen appearances, on the other hand, are legendary. After making his debut with the film Hercules in New York (1970), he earned his breakthrough with Conan the Barbarian (1982). Then came Terminator (1984) and ‘Arnold’ became a household name.

Besides the Terminator film franchise and his other critical or commercial successes, Schwarzenegger has also appeared in Kindergarten Cop (1990), Batman & Robin (1997), The 6th Day (2000), Collateral Damage (2002), The Expendables franchise (2010-2014), The Last Stand (2013) and Escape Plan (2013), among others.

Arnold Schwarzenegger movies that are a must watch