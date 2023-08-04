12 best Korean movies released in 2023 to watch now

Korean cinema — both art and commercial — continues to spread its influence across the world of entertainment, owing to its originality, well-developed characters and gripping storylines. While the year 2022 gave audiences the best viewing experience with movies like Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker, 2023 has had equally promising Korean releases so far.

From romantic and sci-fi movies, like Soulmate and Jung_E, to disaster and action flicks, such as Project Silence and Kill Boksoon, 2023 has documented brilliant Korean premieres that are enough to pique a movie buff’s interest.

While one of the most popular Netflix movies Jung_E explores the relationship between technology and family, Kill Boksoon, starring Cannes best actress winner Jeon Do-yeon, showcases unhinged action.

Not to forget The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), which screened multiple South Korean films between 14-30 July 2023. At the centre of the festival is Lee Byeong-hoon’s Dream, which was released in April and is inspired by the real-life Korean team that took part in the Homeless World Cup in 2010.

If you needed more excuse to head to the cinema, or simply to be a couch potato at home all weekend, here are the best Korean movies of 2023 to watch.

Korean movies released in 2023 to add to your watch list