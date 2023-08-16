11 films that hit the billion-dollar mark at the box office first

On 6 August 2023, Barbie went past the USD 1 billion (approx. SGD 1.36 billion) milestone at the worldwide box office to become the 53rd movie to do so. Yes, 52 others hit the billion-dollar movie mark first, which begs the question: Which were the earliest to do so?

The overall box office gross of movies has been rising with each decade. But it is noteworthy that all the 53 billion-dollar movies have come from Hollywood. As American studios found newer and larger markets, such as India and China, the revenue from the films they made also rose significantly.

This particularly came true in the 1990s, when new film-making techniques by innovative directors, such as Steven Spielberg and James Cameron, redefined cinema itself and awed global audiences with Hollywood blockbusters.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie is just the latest on that long list. But it is the most noteworthy since it is the first and, so far, the only billion-dollar movie helmed by a solo female director. The other three — Frozen (2013), Frozen II (2019) and Captain Marvel (2019) — were helmed by director duos; Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck made the first two and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck went behind the camera for the third.

Additionally, even though a cursory look at the world’s highest-grossing films of all time might show Jurassic Park as the first to have reached the milestone, it is not so.

The Steven Spielberg film, which made dinosaurs a household name, earned USD 970 million (INR 8,049 crore approx.) during its theatrical run from its original release date of 11 June 1993. It was the biggest film released at the time, but its billion-dollar gross came only in August 2013, following the release of a 3D version of the film. By then, more than 13 films had crossed the milestone figure.

Similar is the case of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first film in the Harry Potter franchise. Released on 16 November 2001, it earned USD 975 million globally by the end of its original theatrical run in 2002. However, a 4K 3D restoration of the film released in China on 14 August 2020 helped it cross USD 1 billion in revenue on 18 August.

The first movies to earn USD 1 billion at the worldwide box office