The true story that inspired Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece ‘Oppenheimer’

There are only a few films that are able to achieve cult status, and Christopher Nolan somehow manages to make such films every time he sits in the director’s chair. Oppenheimer, which is based on a true story, will hit the theatres on 21 July 2023, and if critics are to be believed, the audience is not ready for the cinematic experience that will hit them.

The film is based on American Prometheus, a 2005 biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The plot of the film has been derived from the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Robert was a theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the invention of the first nuclear weapons. The physicist was working on the Manhattan Project, which was a research and development undertaking during World War II, and played a great part in bringing success to United States goverement. His efforts triggered the beginning of the Atomic Age, becoming the key premise of Nolan’s film.

Cillian Murphy will be seen essaying the titular character, with Emily Blunt essaying the role of Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Matt Damon stars as General Leslie Groves, who was Oppenheimer’s military handler. The role of Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the US Atomic Energy Commission will be played by Robert Downey Jr. Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh are also a part of the movie.

The stellar cast will be telling the true story of Oppenheimer through IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film. So before you get to see the film on the big screen, here’s a little digging into the history of Oppenheimer.

The true story of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb

Julius Robert Oppenheimer gained interest in chemistry at a very early stage. He went on to pursue his passion and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Harvard University in 1925. He then went to the University of Göttingen in Germany in 1927 to gain a PhD in physics. He also received his Doctor of Philosophy degree during this time. Oppenheimer and his mentor Max Born also published a notable report on the Born–Oppenheimer approximation. After this, he worked on several researches in different institutions, before joining the physics department at the University of California, Berkeley. During this time, Oppenheimer’s friends, his student and his associates claimed that he had developed symptoms of aggressive depression.

Oppenheimer made noteworthy contributions to theoretical physics regardless. He made massive accomplishments in quantum mechanics and nuclear physics. His first prediction of quantum tunnelling, his work on the theory of electrons and positrons, and the discovery of the Oppenheimer–Phillips process in nuclear fusion are some of the most prominent inventions done by the father of the atomic bomb.

How did he get involved in The Manhattan Project?

National Defense Research Committee Chairman, James B. Conant, has sat through one of Oppenheimer’s lecturers at Harvard. So when President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorised the plan to develop an atomic bomb two months before World War II, Conant invited Oppenheimer to work on the fast neutron calculations. This true story builds the beginning of the Oppenheimer movie.

Oppenheimer, a group of European physicists, and his own students worked on the calculations that would make the atomic bomb work. This group included prominent people like Robert Serber, Emil Konopinski, Felix Bloch, Hans Bethe and Edward Teller. During this process, Oppenheimer met Leslie Groves, the appointed director of the Manhattan Project. In 1942, Leslie picked Oppenheimer to lead the project’s secret weapons laboratory that they set up in New Mexico. The team worked meticulously for three years after which the world’s first nuclear explosion took place near Alamogordo, New Mexico, on 16 July 1945. The site was given the code name “Trinity” by Oppenheimer.

The Bhagavad Gita reference

The true story behind why Oppenheimer has a Bhagavad Gita reference is because J. Robert Oppenheimer once recalled that he thought of a verse from the holy book while witnessing the explosion. The verse read, “divi sūryasahasrasya bhavedyugapadutthitā, yadi bhāḥ sadṛṥī sā syādbhāsastasya mahātmanaḥ (If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst at once into the sky, that would be like the splendour of the mighty one.” Another verse that hit him hard during the explosion was, “kālo’smi lokakṣayakṛtpravṛddho lokānsamāhartumiha pravṛttaḥ (I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds)”.

During a television broadcast, Oppenheimer also said, “We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, and a few people cried. Most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita; Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty and, to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” I suppose we all thought that, one way or another.”

Oppenheimer’s victory and the regret that followed

On August 6, the evening of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack, Oppenheimer felt like he was on cloud nine. He gave a speech where he expressed his regret for not having the weapon made in time to use against Nazi Germany during WWI. He also expressed how he was resentful about the bombing of Nagasaki. He along with a few other staff members felt that the second bomb was unnecessary.

This made him travel to Washington to personally deliver a letter to Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson. The letter expressed his wish to see nuclear weapons prohibited. During an interview with President Harry S. Truman in October 1945, Oppenheimer said he felt he had “blood” on his hands. While President Truman was angered by the interview, he later awarded Oppenheimer the Medal for Merit in 1946. All these true events will be a part of the story of Oppenheimer.

