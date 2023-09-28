Saw X review: Twitter critics hail it as franchise’s best

Saw X, the tenth instalment in the long-running Saw franchise, hit the screens in India, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan and some other countries on 28 September 2023. Based on initial Twitter reviews, it can be concluded that Saw X is the best in the franchise.

One of the most acclaimed series of horror movies, Saw has had a cult following since the first film was released in 2004.

The latest instalment has been directed and edited by Kevin Greutert, who previously helmed Saw VI (2009) and Saw 3D (2010). Greutert also served as the editor of the first five Saw movies and the eighth instalment, Jigsaw (2017).

Unlike most films, the release date of Saw X is staggered. It is set to debut in theatres in the UK and the US on 29 September, followed by other countries over the next few months through December.

All about Saw X: Plot, cast, and Twitter reviews

What is the plot of Saw X?

Saw X is set between the events of the first and second films of the franchise. This means it will take audiences back by around 18-20 years in the story.

Distributor Lionsgate said in an official synopsis that it is the “most disturbing instalment of the Saw franchise.”

According to Lionsgate, serial killer John Kramer aka Jigsaw travels to Mexico to find an urgent cure for his illness. There, he discovers a significant scam, which left many people, especially the most vulnerable, ruined.

Jigsaw decides to teach the con artists a lesson in his trademark way with brutal traps which are nearly impossible to escape.

Who is part of the cast of Saw X?

Tobin Bell returns to play Jigsaw. He is a psychopath, who uses a ventriloquist’s dummy named Billy the Puppet to communicate with his victims.

Billy the Puppet has red swirls on his cheeks and hollow, beady eyes. Jigsaw died in Saw III but appeared in flashbacks in all successive films with Bell playing them in all but one. Since Saw X is set before his death, the events that follow do not affect it.

Also returning is Shawnee Smith, who plays Jigsaw’s victim-turned-protégé Amanda Young. Smith essayed Young in the first film, where her character was one of Jigsaw’s targets. She later becomes his loyal follower and assists him in setting traps to kill others. The character, too, died in Saw III.

New faces joining the franchise with the 10th instalment include Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa.

Twitter reviews of Saw X

Critics, who have so far presented their reviews on Twitter, unanimously agree that Saw X has edge-of-the-seat scares backed by outstanding performances by its cast. Many say that it is the best film of the franchise and presents an emotional depth, without compromising on its core strength.

Saw X is the best of the franchise since the first film! Surprisingly touching at times, it is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Brutal traps, chilling score, & incredible performances from Tobin Bell & Shawnee Smith! The mid credit scene will have fans CHEERING! #SawX pic.twitter.com/A7vKUIQsU4 — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 28, 2023

#SawX is a stomach-churning, grotesque installment that digs deeper into John Kramer’s psyche. Stylistically a blend of earlier and later installments, Kevin Greutert returns with a highly-entertaining Halloween treat. pic.twitter.com/R6LA3iqXKr — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) September 28, 2023

Saw X is the most character driven installment of the franchise. Having Tobin Bell throughout is a huge boon. You feel the longer length but the twist is among the series’ most satisfying. An upper echelon installment. Stay for the credits!@Saw #SawX #SawTenber #Saw pic.twitter.com/nAUfRYbI13 — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) September 27, 2023

Saw X is a ripping crowd-pleaser. It’s got all the traps, characters, and moments you’d want out of a Saw sequel/prequel, but provides actual emotion. It’s easily the best sequel in the series. #SawX #Saw @Saw @Lionsgate pic.twitter.com/76MeKgNqIQ — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) September 28, 2023

#SawX sees Tobin Bell having the most fun as John Kramer. With the help of Shawnee Smith’s Amanda, we’re given an interesting new perspective on the franchise that still works as a standalone story. The traps are the gnarliest they’ve been in years. Even had my jaw on the floor. pic.twitter.com/sWqOy1FwEd — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) September 28, 2023

Safe to say that I think #SawX is easily one of the best crafted films in the franchise. Without sacrificing any of the key ingredients that make a great SAW film, this new installment delivers a more emotional story than I had anticipated…oh and it’s a bloody good time 🧩 pic.twitter.com/t0t8OjbJ8x — Vannah Taylor 🧩 (@sirendeathcult) September 27, 2023

#SawX is a glorious return to form for the series. Not only are the traps absolute perfection, but we get to see a very different side to John this time around. It’s deep, emotional, gory, it feels like OG SAW. Also, @CharlieClouser Score is INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/Y3Pcarvn3C — Patrick Burow (@BurowPatrick) September 27, 2023

#SAWX is bound hands down one of the best in the franchise. Putting John Kramer centre stage more than ever works brilliantly and Tobin Bell slays. Amanda’s ‘return’ is executed brilliantly and the traps are amongst some of the best, even when quite simple, plus the story is 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/C7K0m0cfQT — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 26, 2023

I got to see #SAWX, and it was the first #SawMovie I’ve seen. Tobin Bell really is something in this role, and I can see why interest dwindles without him, and he’s in this a lot. I think the fans will like it, but will it convert a new one? I’m still on the fence. #Lionsgate pic.twitter.com/3QCSrDKO0E — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) September 26, 2023

Now that the social embargo has lifted I’m happy to announce that #SAWX is one of the BEST additions to the franchise. It brings back the original essence of the first film while also allowing the audience to gain deeper insight into Kramer. Plus, the traps are *chef kiss* pic.twitter.com/Le3NoMMMvU — Shannabelle Come Home (@shannon_mcgrew) September 26, 2023

While I was at Universal today, the social embargo lifted so I can tell you now that #SawX is gruesome, hard-to-watch, and probably the best Saw sequel in about 15 years. It wedges perfectly between 1-2 and unveils a side of Jigsaw we haven’t seen before. Saw fans will enjoy it pic.twitter.com/546PnGaAgw — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) September 27, 2023

Just watched Saw X in theaters – an intense rollercoaster of suspense! 🎥💀 Those traps had me on the edge of my seat the whole time. Bravo to the creators for delivering an unforgettable experience! #SawX pic.twitter.com/T9vULyQNZq — Empeds Casul (@EmpedsCasul) September 27, 2023

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the movie Saw X about?

Saw X is set between the events of Saw (2004) and Saw II (2005). It is about a serial killer trapping con artists in a deadly game.

How long is the runtime of Saw X?

Saw X is 1 hour and 58 minutes long.