Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film to be released in Singapore on 3 Nov

If you missed the chance to score a ticket to Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour, or simply can’t wait for her concert in Singapore come January, we’ve good news for you. Swifties can now catch the tour in the form of a movie – Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is coming to cinemas across the globe including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, and more.

While Singapore and Japan is the only stop in Asia for the tour, fans worldwide will have the chance to witness Taylor Swift’s incredible performances on her The Eras Tour via the big screen as a movie.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be shown in over 100 countries, including Singapore

In an Instagram post, Swift shared, “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide. Been excited to tell you that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

The concert film will be shown in over 100 countries. Most screenings will start on October 13 while a second set of screenings will begin on November 3, including Singapore.

The Taylor Swift The Eras Tour film is described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” complete with a “breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour”. Organisers also encourage moviegoers to put on their best Eras Tour attire and “friendship bracelets” for the ultimate experience.

Where to watch the screening of The Eras Tour concert film in Singapore?

The Eras Tour concert film will be shown in Singapore on 3 November 2023, and tickets for the movie are now on sale at cinemas islandwide, including Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw Theatres, The Projector, and at the official event site www.tstheerastourfilm.com.

Watch the trailer for the concert film below.

(All images: @taylorswift/Instagram)