Is the Disney+ show Aakhri Sach based on the true story of the Burari deaths?

Creating a buzz country-wide, Tamannaah Bhatia’s new show on Disney+ titled Aakhri Sach is everything that people are talking about currently. Thanks to Leena Yadav’s Netflix show House of Secrets, people were already aware about the Burari deaths. And now bringing a more dramatic version of the tragic incident is Aakhri Sach, which is loosely based on the real story of the ritual mass suicide committed by the Chundawat family.

Also starring Shivin Narang, Abhishek Banerjee, Sanjiv Chopra, and Kriti Vij in key roles, Aakhri Sach released on Disney+ on 25 August. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, the show features Tamannaah as an investigator who tries to solve the case of 11 suspicious deaths that took place simultaneously. Let us revisit the story of the Burari deaths that inspired the plot of this intriguing show.

Aakhri Sach on Disney+ will surely give you the chills

The Burari deaths shook the nation when the ritual mass suicide of eleven family members of the Chundawat family took place in Delhi’s Burari area in 2018. Ten members of the family were found hanging while the eldest member of the family was strangled to death. The investigations revealed grave truths about the family and the police concluded that the deaths were encouraged by shared fallacy or psychosis.

Who were the members of the Chundawat family?

The 11 members of the family were Narayani Devi (grandmother), Pratibha Bhatia (widowed daughter of Narayani Devi), Bhuvnesh (elder son of Narayani Devi), Lalit (younger son of Narayani Devi), Savita (wife of Bhuvnesh), Tina (wife of Lalit), Priyanka (daughter of Pratibha), Nitu (elder daughter of Bhuvnesh), Menaka (younger daughter of Bhuvnesh), Dushyant (son of Bhuvnesh) and Shivam (son of Lalit). The family used to live in a two-storey house in Burari’s Sant Nagar neighbourhood after their father moved from their native town in Tohana, Haryana. The family ran a grocery shop and plywood business. The story of these 11 members of the family has inspired the story of Disney+ show Aakhri Sach.

Lalit’s command over the house

After Lalit’s father, Bhopal Singh, died of natural causes, he became quite timid. He stopped interacting with the family much until one day when he revealed that he had been possessed by his father’s soul. Since this revelation, Lalit started guiding the family members on how to attain a good life based on the instruction from his dead father. Since 2007, Lalit along with Priyanka and Nitu used to maintain a diary based on his father’s “instructions” for the family.

The mass suicide and the discovery of the bodies

The bodies of the ten members of the family were found hanging close to each other from a mesh in their ceiling in the hallway. The neighbours had called the police after they did not see the family at the store. Everyone’s ears were plugged with cotton, they were blindfolded and their mouths were covered with tapes. Some members had their hands and feet tied as well. Five stools were discovered in the area, probably shared by the 10 members to fulfil this ritual. Everyone’s face was covered with cloth pieces cut from a single bed sheet. Narayani Devi was found in another room, strangled to death. The family had a pet dog named Tommy, who was found chained on the terrace and suffered from high fever when rescued by the police. Tommy was taken to Noida’s House of Stray Animals for recovery.

Revelations made during the investigation

After several days of investigation, the police insinuated that the evidence found inside the house indicated that it was a case of mass suicides for ritualistic reasons. Initially, when the police was investigating the case, the coverup from relatives and pressure from hardline groups led the police to believe it was a case of murder motivated by non-occult reasons. But when the police discovered 11 diaries in the house, things took a drastic turn.

The diaries had a record of eleven years, talking about Lalit’s father, his intentions for the family and the reason for the suicide. The details matched the suicide scene with the bodies hanging exactly in the same manner as mentioned in the notebooks. The number ’11’ was seen ritualistically everywhere in the house which created more suspicion. These important elements of the Burari deaths are also a part of Aakhri Sach.

Lalit’s role in the mass suicide

Lalit used to take care of every decision in the house. From how a function will be carried out to whom the family members interact with, Lalit used to give instructions for each and every activity. Handwriting analysis was carried out after the diaries were discovered in the house. It concluded that these diaries were written by Priyanka and Nitu as dictated to Lalit by his late father’s spirit. He is believed to be the mastermind of the Burari deaths. Everyone agreed to the ritual after Lalit told them that his father’s soul had entered his body and he wanted them to do this ritual. The family members were instructed that Lalit’s father’s soul would enter the house and save them, bringing prosperity into the house. The real story of Lalit will also be a part of Aakhri Sach.

The psychological aspect

Conversations about ritualistic suicide ensued when the Burari death case went viral. Psychologists also studied the case and suggested that the events were possibly caused by ‘shared psychotic disorder’. Many also pointed out that Lalit had a ‘delusional disorder’. Their elder brother, who resided in Rajasthan, however, believed that this was a well-planned murder and not a suicide.

