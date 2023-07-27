8 best movies and TV shows starring K-drama princess Bae Suzy to watch

Singer, model and actor Bae Su-ji (aka Suzy Bae) wears multiple hats. From making a mark in the music industry to sweeping accolades for her roles in Korean movies and Korean dramas — Bae Suzy’s acting prowess is as noteworthy as her Miss A K-pop glory.

Starting off as an online shopping model, Bae debuted in the Chinese-Korean girl group Miss A in 2010 under JYP Entertainment and continued her musical journey until the group disbanded in 2017.

Following this, Bae started bagging roles in multiple movies and TV shows in South Korea. While the former K-pop idol made her television debut back in 2011 with the hit show Dream High, it was only after her brilliant performances in high-rated K-dramas like Vagabond (2019) and Start-Up (2020) that Bae became a global household name. So much so that the actor was honoured with a beautiful Bae Suzy wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in 2016.

Another feather in her cap is the 2019 disaster flick Ashfall, which became a massive box-office success domestically, according to Soompi. Produced by Along with the Gods (2017) franchise director Kim Yong-hwa, the film grossed nearly USD 58 million and ranked as the fourth most successful movie in 2019 along with other hit titles like Exit.

Not to mention her upcoming sci-fi fantasy movie Wonderland co-starring Korea’s sweetheart Park Bo-gum, which enjoyed a special screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and remains one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2023.

As the Suzy Bae’s charm continues to floor audiences with Netflix’s Korean drama Doona!, take a look at some of her best movie and TV show releases thus far.

Unmissable Suzy Bae movies and Korean dramas to binge on

Doona! (2023)

Directed by: Lee Jeong-Hyo

Other stars: Yang Se-jon

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: College freshman Lee Won-joon (Yang) is surprised when former K-pop star, Duna (Bae) turns out to be his neighbour. While Won-joon tries his best to stay out of the idol’s way, he finds himself drawn towards Duna and her mysterious life.

About the show: Produced by Studio Dragon, this romantic K-drama is based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs (2019) by acclaimed artist Min Songa.

Watch here

Start-Up (2020)

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan and Bae Hyun-jin

Other stars: Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Sun-ho, Kang Han-na

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: With aspirations of becoming Korea’s own Steve Jobs, entrepreneur Seo Dal-mi (Bae) competes for success in the cutthroat world of tech. Sparks fly when she meets Nam Do-san, the founder of Samsan Tech, a struggling company. Together, the two strive for growth in their careers while cheering each other on.

Watch here

Ashfall (2019)

Directed by: Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo

Other stars: Lee Byung-hun, Ha Jung-woo, Ma Dong-seok

Synopsis: When a volcanic eruption threatens to engulf the Korean peninsula, chaos ensues. Jo In-chang (Ha), the captain of a special forces team, is forced to leave behind his pregnant wife (Bae) in Seoul and head a secret mission to ensure safety. Will they be able to come out of the disaster alive?

About the movie: This blockbuster movie starring Bae Suzy was a part of the 2020 line-up for the London Korean Film Festival.

Vagabond (2019)

Directed by: Yu In-sik

Other stars: Lee Seung-gi, Kim Min-jong, Moon Jung-hee

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: When his nephew dies in a mysterious plane crash, stuntman Cha Dal-geon (Lee) vows to unravel the truth and gets help from undercover National Intelligence Service agent Go Hae-ri (Bae). With conspiracies darker than they could ever imagine, the mission gets more complicated at every turn.

About the show: Both Lee and Bae Suzy secured the Top Excellence and Best Couple awards for their performance in Vagabond at the 2019 SBS Drama Awards.

Watch here

While You Were Sleeping (2017)

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan, Park Soo-jin

Other stars: Lee Jong-suk, Lee Sang-yeob, Ko Sung-hee

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Nam Hong-joo (Bae) can foresee future events in her dreams. When circumstances end up involving prosecutor Jae Chan (Lee) in this strange ordeal, he promises to help Hong-joo stop her dreams from turning into reality.

About the show: Bae and Lee earned the Best Couple Award for the show at the 2017 SBS Drama Awards. Additionally, Bae also won the Television/Film Award for the fantasy K-drama at the Asia Artist Awards in 2017.

Uncontrollably Fond (2016)

Directed by: Park Hyun-suk

Other Stars: Kim Woo-bin, Lim Ju-hwan, Lim Ju-eun

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: Shin Joon-young (Kim) and No Eul (Bae) get separated in childhood and are left heartbroken. Years later, destiny plays Cupid and the two meet each other once again. However, Joon-young discovers that No Eul has changed and now values money and power above everything else. Will No Eul’s new ideologies put an end to their reconciliation?

Architecture 101 (2012)

Directed by: Lee Yong-ju

Other stars: Uhm Tae-woong, Han Ga-in, Lee Je-hoon

Synopsis: The movie centres around two students Lee Seung-min (Lee) and Yang Seo-yeon (Bae Suzy) who meet in an introductory architecture class. Despite having feelings for each other, misunderstandings lead them to part ways. Fifteen years later, old flames get rekindled when Seung-min is approached by Seo-yeon to help build her dream house.

Dream High (2011)

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok and Kim Seong-yoon

Other stars: Taecyeon, Kim Soo-hyun, IU

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Six students attend an elite grooming academy with the dream of becoming K-pop idols. Among them, Go Hye-mi (Bae) struggles with letting go of opera singing for mainstream pop to pay her father’s debt. However, her determination and positive attitude keep her hopes up in the academy.

About the show: Produced by Artone studio, Dream High was staged as a show x musical at the Kwanglim Arts Center in southern Seoul from 13 to 23 July 2023.

(Hero and featured image credit: Guess)