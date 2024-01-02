10 award-winning Korean dramas on Netflix for the best streaming sessions

From a historical romance with an International Emmy to an action number that helmed the Hallyu wave — Netflix is home to several award-winning Korean dramas. Here’s a look at a few titles that deserve a spot in your watchlist.

The advent of OTT platforms has made sleepless nights spent binge-watching shows a mainstay. Combine this with the phenomenon that is the Hallyu wave and it’s no surprise that K-dramas are wildly popular — not just in their home country but globally. Known for their high production values and solid storylines — these Korean drama series are versatile, engaging, and helmed by the biggest celebrities in the industry. Naturally, many have gone on to bag big titles, paving the way for more quality content to come to the fore. Best part? You only need a Netflix subscription to watch many of these award winning Korean dramas. Here’s our pick of the lot.

Best award-winning Korean dramas for your next Netflix binge

The King’s Affection

Directed by: Song Hyun-wook

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Byung-chan, Bae Yoon-kyung, Jung Chae-yeon

Episodes: 20

Release date: 11 October 2021

Synopsis: The wife of a Joseon-era crown prince gives birth to fraternal twins. Deemed an ominous sign — the daughter Dam-yi (played by Park Eun-bin) is sent to be killed. However, the mother begs for her life to be spared, sending her away in secret instead. Years later, the son passes away which leaves the throne vulnerable. That is, until the daughter returns, posing as a prince herself. Afraid of the secret being revealed, she turns taciturn and reclusive. The only respite? Her optimistic tutor Jung Ji-woon (played by Rowoon).

The show bagged the Best Telenovela title at the 2022 International Emmy Awards. Writer Han Hee Jung was also awarded the Best Writer accolade at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Directed by: Yoo In-shik

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young

Episodes: 16

Release date: 29 June 2022

Synopsis: Lawyer Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin) has Asperger’s Syndrome. Although the condition makes her different — her creativity, wit, and stellar memory make her a force to be reckoned with in the courtroom. That said, she does struggle with social interactions and building intimate relationships.

The show bagged the Grand Prize-Television at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards, Best Content at the Busan International Film Festival, Best Picture at the 2022 Korea Drama Awards, Korean Drama of the Year at the 2022 Kinolights Awards, and Best Drama at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards.

Squid Game

Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung

Episodes: 9

Release date: 17 September, 2021

Synopsis: 456 individuals have a financial debt to settle. Their only hope? A set of deadly children’s games with a grand cash prize in store for the winner. Along the way, they open up a can of societal issues and confront harsh realities.

Squid Game was a wild success and at the front and centre of the Hallyu wave. It received 12 Primetime Emmy Award nominations — including in the Outstanding Drama Series category, a first for a Korean title. It also bagged the Bingeworthy Show Of The Year title at the People’s Choice Awards, Breakthrough Series – Long Form at the 2021 Gotham Awards, Best Action Series at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Super Awards, Best International Series at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, and Series Film Award at the 26th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, amongst others.

Crash Landing On You

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun

Episodes: 16

Release date: 14 December 2019

Synopsis: Billionaire heiress Yoon Se-ri (played by Son Ye-jin) finds herself in North Korea after a paragliding accident. There, she is discovered by the upstanding North Korean captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (played by Hyun Bin). As she struggles to find her way back home, the latter decides to help her get there. Along the way, they fall for each other.

The show helmed the Hallyu wave, winning the Outstanding Korean Drama title at the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards, Best Drama Series at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards, and Overseas Drama Special Award at the 2020 Tokyo Drama Award. It was also named Most In-Demand Korean Drama Series at the 3rd Annual Global TV Demand Awards and won the Grand Prize at the 2021 Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards.

The Glory

Directed by: Ahn Gil-ho

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo) takes up the position of a homeroom teacher. The reason? To carry out an elaborate revenge scheme and get back at a set of people who made high school a hellscape for her.

The show bagged the Best Drama Series title at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards, Best Drama at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards, Best Drama at the 2023 Kinolights Awards, and Best Picture at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Directed by: Yoo Je-Won

Cast: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi

Episodes: 16

Release date: 28 August 2021

Synopsis: After moving to a seaside town to set up her dental practice, city-girl Yoon Hye-jun (played by Shin Min-a) locks horns with small-town jack-of-all-trades Hong Doo-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho). As she adapts to her new life, the former finds herself in the midst of quirky misunderstandings. Meanwhile, the latter helps her navigate them all. Soon enough, the two fall for each other.

The light-hearted title bagged the Hallyu Excellence Award at the 2022 Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards. Meanwhile, Shin Ha-eun was awarded the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation for Contribution to the development of the broadcasting and video industry at the 2022 Korean Content Awards.

Juvenile Justice

Directed by: Hong Jong-chan

Cast: Kim Hye-soo, Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Lee Jung-eun

Episodes: 10

Release date: 25 February, 2022

Synopsis: The cold and distant judge Shim Eun-seok (played by Kim Hye-soo) dislikes juveniles. However, she’s appointed as a judge of a juvenile court — where she skirts regulations to find her own ways to punish offenders. This involves taking on complex cases.

The show bagged the Best Screenplay title at the 2022 Baeksang Arts Awards.

Descendants Of The Sun

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok, Baek Sang-hoon

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji-won

Episodes: 19

Release date: 24 February 2016

Synopsis: When South Korean Special Forces agent Captain Yoo Shi-jin crosses paths with the hardworking Haesung Hospital surgeon Kang Mo-yeon (played by Song Hye-kyo) — sparks fly. The two give dating a go, despite their hectic schedules. Fate then brings them together to a war-torn country where they work together to keep the peace and health of the local population.

Perhaps one of the most-watched series on Netflix, this romantic k-drama bagged the Grand Prize at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards. It was also the Drama of the Year at the 5th APAN Star Awards, Best Drama at the 9th Korea Drama Awards, and Best Drama Series at the 21st Asian Television. It also bagged the Special Jury Award (TV series) at the 50th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival.

Reply 1988

Directed by: Shin Won-ho

Cast: Lee Hye-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, Go Kyung-pyo, Park Bo-gum, Lee Dong-hwi

Episodes: 20

Release date: 6 November, 2015

Synopsis: In the year 1988, five friends and families live in the same neighbourhood. They have a heartwarming bond — having sleepovers, watching movies together, and engaging in hilarious conversations. Together, they grow and navigate life.

The show is a classic, bagging the Grand Prize at the 2016 tvN10 Awards.

D.P.

Directed by: Han Jun-hee

Cast: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku

Episodes: 12

Release date: 27 August 2021

Synopsis: Within the Korean military, the Deserter Pursuit Unit is tasked with capturing soldiers who are deserters. This includes new recruit Captain Im Ji-sup (played by Son Suk-ku), Private Ah Jun-ho (played by Jung Hae-in), Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu (played by Kim Sung-kyun), and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (played by Koo Kyo-hwan). In the process, the grim reality of the army comes to the fore.

The Netflix Korean drama bagged the Best Drama title at the 2022 Baeksang Arts Awards as well as the Best Drama award at the 2022 Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1.What is the most watched K drama on Netflix?

Crash Landing On You, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Vincenzo are amongst the most-watched series on Netflix.

2. Which Korean drama has the highest rating on Netflix?

Crash Landing On You, Twenty Five Twenty One, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Vincenzo are amongst the best rated series on Netflix.