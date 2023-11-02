10 best K-dramas with the most daebak CEOs

It would be easy to find a common plotline in some Korean dramas. For instance, “a not-so-well-off employee falling for the rich CEO” is one of the most widely used K-drama tropes of all time — one that offers viewers the right amount of plot twists and chemistry between the protagonists.

A case in point is See You in My 19th Life, starring Korean heartthrob Ahn Bo-hyun. One of the most popular CEO K-dramas to be released in 2022, this Lee Na-jeong directorial became the third most-watched Netflix series in 2022 globally, with a staggering viewership of 32.5 million hours.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Korean drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, where an arrogant and snobbish CEO (portrayed by Park Seo-joon) is seen falling head over heels for his charming Secretary Kim (essayed by Park Min-young), became an instant fan favourite.

Not to forget, Ahn Hyo-seop’s career-best TV show Business Proposal, which remains one of the most popular CEO K-dramas of all time. According to the South Korean viewership analytics website Nielsen Korea, the K-drama scored an average nationwide rating of 11.4 per cent. It also became the third most-watched Netflix series in 2022 globally, with a staggering viewership of 32.5 million hours.

Here are some of the best CEO K-dramas to add to your binge list

See You in My 19th Life (2023)

Directed by: Lee Na-jeong

Cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Shin Hye-sun, Ha Yoon-kyung, Ahn Dong-goo

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Ban Ji-eum (Shin) has a special ability to remember her past lives. In her current 19th life, she wants to reconnect with a man named Moon Seo-Ha (Ahn), whom she first met as a 12-year-old in her 18th life. But in her present life, Seo-Ha is a closed-off CEO who is repulsed by relationships. Will Ji-eum give up on her past childhood memories and move on from Seo-ha?

About the show: One of the most popular K-dramas revolving around CEOs by Studio Dragon production, See You in My 19th Life is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name by Lee Hye.

Business Proposal (2022)

Directed by: Park Sun-ho

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Seol In-a

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Shin Ha-ri (Kim) shows up on a blind date in place of her friend Jin Young-seo (Seol) to scare away the latter’s prospective suitor Kang Tae-moo (Ahn). Upon discovering that Tae-moo is actually the CEO of the company she works for, Ha-ri plans to cut the meeting short. However, Tae-moo, who is desperate to get his grandfather off his back about finding a wife, offers Ha-ri an odd proposal.

About the show: One of the best romantic CEO K-dramas to watch on Netflix, Business Proposal is based on the 2017 web novel Sanae Matsun by Korean author HaeHwa.

Start-Up (2020)

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan and Bae Hyun-jin

Cast: Nam Joo-hyuk, Bae Suzy, Kim Sun-ho, Kang Han-na

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Entrepreneur Seo Dal-mi (Bae) aspires to become South Korea’s own Steve Jobs and works hard to succeed in the cutthroat tech world. She finds herself a step closer to her goal when she meets Nam Do-san, the CEO of a rising company named Samsan Tech.

Crash Landing on You (2019)

Directed by: Lee Jung-Hyo

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Yoon Se-ri (Son), the CEO of South Korea’s cosmetic brand Seri’s Choice, “crash lands” in a quaint North Korean hamlet after a paragliding mishap. Her life is turned upside down when army officer Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun) rescues her and eventually falls for her. As the star-crossed lovers aspire to be with each other, the frayed ties between the two countries pose a threat to their blooming love.

About the show: One of the most-watched and highest-rated K-dramas, the CEO plot in Crash Landing on You takes a backseat as the drama mostly focuses on Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok trying to find a way to stay together amid the differences between their two countries. While the first part of the K-drama mostly focuses on Se-ri surviving in North Korea under Jeong-hyeok’s protection, the second half sees Se-ri returning to South Korea only to be followed by Jeong-hyeok, who proposes to be her bodyguard.

Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019)

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Lee Na-young, Lee Jong-suk, Jung Eugene

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Cha Eun-ho (Jong-suk) is the successful CEO of a publishing company. Kang Dan-yi (Na-young), Eun-ho’s childhood friend, is a single mother struggling to find a stable job in the publishing world. When the two meet, Eun-ho offers the desperate Dan-yi a position in his editorial team. Soon, Dan-yi focuses on finding her footing in the company, unaware that her boss Eun-ho has taken a liking to her.

About the show: One of the best CEO K-dramas starring Lee Jong-suk, Romance Is a Bonus Book is an adaptation of the 2015 hit American TV series Younger. The cast includes Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018)

Directed by: Park Joon-hwa

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young, Lee Tae-hwan

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: CEO Lee Young-joon (Park) is desperate to stop his favourite secretary Kim Mi-so (Park) from quitting his company. Meanwhile, Mi-so is fed up with her monotonous life and wants a change in environment. But with Young-joon offering her a life-altering proposal, Mi-so is forced to rethink her decision.

About the show: One of the most popular CEO K-dramas, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim is based on the 2013 romance novel Kimbiseoga Wae Geureolgga by acclaimed South Korean writer Jung Kyung-yoo.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017)

Directed by: Lee Hyung-min

Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-sik, Ji Soo

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Do Bong-soon (Bo-young), who is born with superhuman strength, tries to lie low to keep her special ability a secret. When CEO Ahn Min-hyuk (Hyung-sik) of the popular Korean gaming company Ainsoft witnesses her strength, he decides to hire her as his bodyguard.

My Secret Romance (2017)

Directed by: Kang Cheol-woo

Cast: Sung Hoon, Song Ji-eun, Kim, Jae-young, Jung Da-sol

Episodes: 13

Synopsis: CEO Cha Jin-wook (Sung) and Lee Yoo-mi (Song) meet at a Gangwon-do resort and unexpectedly spend the night together. Three years later, Yoo-mi gets appointed to Jin-wook’s company and learns that the latter is now her boss. While Yoo-mi tries her best to avoid Jin-woo, he soon ends up pursuing her, and a heartwarming office love story ensues.

The Master’s Sun (2013)

Directed by: Jin Hyuk, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran

Cast: So Ji-sub, Gong Hyo-jin, Seo In-guk

Episodes: 17

Synopsis: Tae Gong-shil (Gong) is tormented by her special ability to see ghosts. She meets Joo Joong-won (So), a rich CEO of a conglomerate who seems to have a comforting effect on Gong-shil. Soon, they grow closer, and Joong-soon tries to help Gong-shil in dealing with the terror brought about by the spirits.

Coffee Prince (2007)

Directed by: Yoon Jeong-lee

Cast: Gong Yoo, Yun Eun-hye, Lee Sun-kyun, Kim Young-ok

Episodes: 17

Synopsis: Han-kyul (Gong), the grandson of chairwoman Bang’s (Kim) company Dong-in Foods, abhors the idea of taking over the company as the CEO. He, instead, starts his own cafe to follow his dreams. He mistakes tomboy Go Eun-chan (Yun) to be a man and hires her as one of the employees. Things take a chaotic turn when desperate for the job, Eun-chan decides to carry on with the facade.

About the show: An MBC production, this romantic CEO K-drama is based on The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince (2008) by famous Korean novelist Lee Sun-mi.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which Korean drama has a female CEO?

The K-drama Crash Landing on You is about South Korean CEO Yoon Se-ri and her romance with North Korean soldier Ri Jeong-hyeok.

– Which K-drama has the highest rating?

Some of the Korean dramas with the highest ratings are Crash Landing on You, Legend of the Blue Sea, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Heirs, Boys Over Flowers and Goblin.

– Which Korean series is about boss and employee romance?

Some of the K-dramas about boss and employee romance are My Secret Romance, Business Proposal, See You in My 19th Life, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Coffee Prince and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.

– Who is the most popular Korean drama actor?

Some of the most famous K-drama actors include Hyun Bin, Lee Min-ho, Son Ye-jin, Song Hye-kyo, Park Min-young, Park Hyung-sik, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kim Hye-jin, Lee Yoo-mi, Ji Chang-wook, Oh Yoon-seo, Nam Ji-hyun, Kang Min-ho, Eun Bong-hee, Jeon Do-yeon, IU and Bae Suzy.