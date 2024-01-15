14 best Chinese dramas to watch with IMDb rating above 7.5

While Korean dramas continue to engage the fans, many are now finding out about Chinese dramas or C-dramas that are equally entertaining.These incredible TV and streaming series have not only become huge hits commercially, but some of the best of the best Chinese dramas to watch have also received critics’ applause, raking in high scores on IMDb.

These Chinese dramas have brought fresh storytelling and stunning cinematography to the screens. From successful historical dramas like Nirvana In Fire (2015-2018) and The King’s Woman (2017) to a beautiful love story in Meet Yourself (2023) becoming the most-watched show in mainland China, C-dramas are gaining all the right attention.

Romantic and the other genres of Chinese dramas

While the best Chinese dramas dwell on genres like fantasy, historical events and modern stories, it is the romantic Chinese dramas that have created a significant buzz across the globe.

Titles like Hidden Love (2023), Ashes of Love (2018) and A Love So Beautiful (2017) are some of the highest-rated tiles on IMDb.

On the other hand, The Untamed (2019) is a fantastic murder mystery drama with an 8.8 rating on IMDb. It boasts stellar performances from actors like Xiao Zhan, Wang Yibo, Zoey Meng and Xuan Lu.

Story of Kunning Palace (2023), featuring Bai Lu, is also an impressively well-written fantasy story. Another Bai Lu-starrer huge hit is Arsenal Military Academy (2019), which has themes of friendship and heroism against the backdrop of a war.

These remarkable Chinese series have cultivated a niche following on streaming platforms like Netflix and Rakuten Viki. High IMDb ratings and critical praise are testimony to the fact that C-dramas are an untapped realm of content that is beginning to make a global impact.

If you enjoy watching different content, then try giving K-dramas a break and check out this list for some spell-binding plots, acting and cinematography. From light-hearted comedy shows to romances and historical stories, there’s something for all tastes.

These are some of the best Chinese dramas to watch now, ranked according to IMDb ratings