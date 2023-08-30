10 best Korean BL dramas that will diversify your watchlist

A largely conservative country, South Korea only produced one of its most progressive Boys’ Love (BL) shows, Where Your Eyes Linger, starting from 2020. However, with the Korean entertainment industry taking notice of the growing popularity of the genre, it’s little surprise that there’s been an influx of BL dramas of late.

According to the media outlet Soompi, the Korean BL industry thrived in 2022. Despite mostly being made as web dramas that rarely receive TV network releases, many same-sex K-dramas have won over the Korean audience. Some of the most popular titles include Cherry Blossoms After Winter (2022), Love Class (2022) and Individual Circumstances (2023).

Not to forget, the first Korean BL drama, Long Time No See was originally released as a short five-episode series in 2017 and made into a movie the same year because of the positive response. Similarly, 2020’s Wish You, starring Korean drama heartthrobs Kang In-soo and Lee Sang, became a global hit after joining Netflix’s roster in January 2021 as a full-length feature film brimming with romance.

10 best Korean BL dramas for your next binge session

Individual Circumstances (2023)

Directed by: Kim Jin-yeol

Cast: Jun.Q, Han Jung-wan

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Movie director Ha Yeon-woo (Han), who once was a popular name in Seoul’s film industry, is trying to make a comeback. When he meets heartbroken web-novel writer Seong Woo-jae (Jun), the two start working together and bringing each other out of their respective slumps.

Unintentional Love Story (2023)

Directed by: Jang Eui-soon

Cast: Cha Seo-won, Gongchan, Do Woo

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: Ji Won-young (Gongchan) is fired from his company under false accusations of corruption. In a bid to get his job back, he tries to impress the chairman by tracking down the latter’s favourite artist, Yoon Tae-joon (Cha). While Won-young starts to fall for Tae-joon after getting to know him, he must prevent the latter from finding out the real reason behind their encounter.

About the show: One of the most popular Korean BL dramas of 2023, Unintentional Love Story is based on the webtoon Biuidojeog Yeonaedam by Phobe.

Love Class (2022)

Directed by: Lee Seong-taek

Cast: Han Hyun-jun, Kim Tae-hwan, Yoo Hyuk-jae

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: When his crush forms a team with another female classmate for a couples project, mass communication major Cha Ji-woo (Han) gets paired with senior Lee Ro-ah (Kim). As the two work together on the assignment about the subject of love, Ji-woo grows close to Ro-ah and begins experiencing unexpected feelings.

About the show: This teen Korean BL drama was renewed for a second season, which was released on 11 August 2023. Love Class 2 tells the story of University students Lee Hyun (J-min) and Joo Hyuk (Lee Kwang-hee).

Cherry Blossoms After Winter (2022)

Directed by: Yoon Joon-ho

Cast: Ok Jin-uk, Kang Hul, Lee Hyun-kyung

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: A seven-year-old Seo Hae-boem (Ok) moves in with an adoptive family after the death of his parents. With time, the former starts caring for his new guardians and their son Jo Tae-seong (Kang). Their bond deepens when Hae-boem and Tae-seong end up in the same high school grade and start spending more time together. Will the conservative society approve of their romantic feelings for each other?

About the show: This BL Korean drama is adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Bam Woo.

Light On Me (2021)

Directed by: Lee Yoo-yeon

Cast: Lee Sae-on, Choe Chan-yi, Kang Yoo-seok

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: High school student Woo Tae Kyung (Lee) joins the student council in hopes of making some friends in his otherwise lonely life. He soon takes a liking to the council’s president Da On (Choe). As the duo deals with their newfound romantic feelings, the vice president of the council, Shin Woo (Kang), causes chaos.

About the show: This Korean BL drama is inspired by the mobile game Saebit Boys High School Council. In the gameplay, users get to role-play as the protagonist, meet various characters and build new bonds with them.

To My Star (2021)

Directed by: Hwang Da-seul

Cast: Son Woo-hyun, Kim Kang-min, Ko Jae-hyun

Episodes: 9

Synopsis: When popular actor Kang Seo-joon (Son) gets entangled in a controversy, he goes into hiding at the residence of young chef Han Ji-woo (Kim). While the progressive Seo-joon and the old-school Ji-woo struggle to make peace with each other’s differences initially, love finds its way.

About the show: One of the highest-rated Korean BL dramas, To My Star, enjoys a rating of 9.5 on Viki and 8.1 on IMDb.

Color Rush (2020)

Directed by: Park Sun-jae

Cast: Yoo Jun, Hur Hyun-jun,

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: In an alternate reality, the world is divided between monochromes and their probes — chosen people who are destined to help the monochromes see colours. Yeon Woo (Yoo) has a monochromatic vision, which forces him to see the world in tones of grey until he meets his probe Yoo Han (Hur). As their relationship begins to blossom, Yoo Han goes missing. Will Yeon Woo find his soulmate once again?

About the show: It is an adaptation of the web novel of the same name by Se Sang.

Wish You (2020)

Directed by: Seong Do-joon

Cast: Kang In-soo, Lee Sang

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Kang In-soo (Kang) is a struggling musician who takes up busking to make ends meet. He is soon discovered by popular keyboardist Sang Yi (Lee). Impressed by his skills, the latter offers In-soo to join his company’s rookie discovery project. The two grow closer in the process.

About the show: This Viki original Korean BL drama is also popularly known as Wish You: Your Melody In My Heart.

Mr. Heart (2020)

Directed by: Park Sun-jae

Cast: Han Se-jin, Cheon Seung-ho, Lara

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Fellow athletes at an institute, sprinter Sang-ha (Han) and marathon runner Jin-won (Cheon) don’t see eye to eye. When Jin-won struggles to maintain his record-breaking stats, his coach suggests Sang-ha help the former. Although they don’t get along initially, love soon finds its way into each other’s hearts.

About the show: This enemies-to-lovers gay romance is also popular as Mr. Hateu.

Where Your Eyes Linger (2020)

Directed by: Hwang Da-seul

Cast: Han Gi-chan, Jang Eui-soo, Choi Yeon-cheong

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: The introverted heir of a giant conglomerate, Han Tae-joo (Han) has had a strict upbringing and is only close to his friend-cum-bodyguard, Kang Gook (Jang). However, when a female student, Hye Mi, shows interest in Kang Gook, Tae-joo gets jealous and feels left out. Could there be more to the friendship than they realise?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is a boys’ love drama?

Boys’ Love, popularly known as BL dramas, is a genre that explores the romantic relationship between two men. It has its origins in the Japanese yaoi manga genre, which is usually more explicit in nature. Some of the most popular BL dramas are Happy Merry Ending, Where Your Eyes Linger, Cherry Blossoms After Winter and Unintentional Love Story.

– What is the No. 1 Korean romantic drama?

Some of the top Korean romantic dramas are Crash Landing on You, Its Okay to Not Be Okay, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, Where Your Eyes Linger and Cherry Blossoms After Winter.