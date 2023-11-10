15 best movies starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood’s reigning queen

Often mentioned in the media as “the most beautiful woman in the world”, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has weaved magic every time she has appeared on the big screen. Her best movies remain a topic of discussion amongst fans even now and Aishwarya Rai continues to mesmerise the audience with her work often. Last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added another successful hit to her filmography, and it looks like the actress will continue to charm the audience in the future as well.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan entered the movies after a long journey with modelling and winning the Miss World 1994 pageant. She has worked in Bollywood, Tamil and Hollywood films and has appeared in 48 films in five languages. She marked her debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil political drama film Iruvar and subsequently made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol. She was instantly accepted by the audience after which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked on hit movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Taal (1999), Mohabbatein (2000), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008) to name a few.

Her successful filmography landed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with several accolades as well including a Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. Some of her best movies that brought Aishwarya Rai more fame include titles like Devdas (2002), Raincoat (2004), Guzaarish (2010), Enthiran (2010), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022).

The actress is one of the biggest names in the industry with many off-screen roles that her fans are proud of. She is the brand ambassador for several charity organisations and campaigns. The actress is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS) and the fashion icon also became the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2003. 2 November 2023 marks her 50th birthday, and we are celebrating it by talking about some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best movies.

15 movies to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in and fall in love with her all over again