15 best movies starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood’s reigning queen

Often mentioned in the media as “the most beautiful woman in the world”, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has weaved magic every time she has appeared on the big screen. Her best movies remain a topic of discussion amongst fans even now and Aishwarya Rai continues to mesmerise the audience with her work often. Last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added another successful hit to her filmography, and it looks like the actress will continue to charm the audience in the future as well.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan entered the movies after a long journey with modelling and winning the Miss World 1994 pageant. She has worked in Bollywood, Tamil and Hollywood films and has appeared in 48 films in five languages. She marked her debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil political drama film Iruvar and subsequently made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol. She was instantly accepted by the audience after which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked on hit movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Taal (1999), Mohabbatein (2000), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008) to name a few.
Her successful filmography landed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with several accolades as well including a Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. Some of her best movies that brought Aishwarya Rai more fame include titles like Devdas (2002), Raincoat (2004), Guzaarish (2010), Enthiran (2010), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022).
The actress is one of the biggest names in the industry with many off-screen roles that her fans are proud of. She is the brand ambassador for several charity organisations and campaigns. The actress is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS) and the fashion icon also became the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2003. 2 November 2023 marks her 50th birthday, and we are celebrating it by talking about some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best movies.
15 movies to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in and fall in love with her all over again
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /15
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Other cast members: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Zohra Sehgal, Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jaykar, Rekha Rao, Rajeev Verma
Release date: 18 June 1999
Synopsis: The film revolves around Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), the daughter of Pundit Darbar (Vikram Gokhale), a renowned proponent of Indian classical music. She falls in love with his father’s student Sameer (Salman Khan), but is separated from him as her father doesn’t approve of their relationship. Nandini is then married off to a young lawyer, Vanraj (Ajay Devgn), whom she eventually falls in love with.
More about the film: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam premiered in the Indian Panorama section at the 1999 International Film Festival of India.
2 /15
Directed by: Subhash Ghai
Other cast members: Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisht, Saurabh Shukla, Prithvi Zutshi
Release date: 13 August 1999
Synopsis: Mansi (Aishwarya Rai), a talented folk singer, meets wealthy music producer Vikrant Kapoor (Anil Kapoor) who helps her achieve fame. Along the way, they fall in love, but their relationship is tested by misunderstandings, ego clashes, and the interference of Mansi’s former love, Manav (Akshaye Khanna).
More about the film: Taal was the first Indian film to be mentioned in the Top 20 movies on Variety’s box office list.
Directed by: Satish Kaushik
Other cast members: Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Puru Raaj Kumar, Mukesh Rishi, Anang Desai, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever
Release date: 25 August 2000
Synopsis: Preeti Vyas (Aishwarya Rai) gets sexually assaulted after she takes a stand for a poor man being tortured by wealthy men. Thrown out of her own house, she finds shelter with Avinash (Anik Kapoor), who lives alone with two young children. Preeti starts taking care of the house and the children, while Avinash helps her gain her confidence back and the two eventually fall in love. Things go wrong when Avinash’s mother requests Preeti to leave Avinash.
More about the film: Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai is a remake of the Telugu film Pellichesukundam (1997).
4 /15
Directed by: Aditya Chopra
Other cast members: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani
Release date: 27 October 2000
Synopsis: Mohabbatein is a romantic musical drama set in a strict all-boys Gurukul (traditional Indian school) run by Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan). Raj Aryan (Shah Rukh Khan), an ex-student at the institution returns as a music teacher and challenges Shankar’s orthodox views on love and successfully influences three of his students to follow their hearts. Aishwarya Rai essays the role of Megha Shankar, Narayan’s daughter and Raj Aryan’s love interest, who commits suicide after her father disapproves of her relationship with Raj.
More about the film: The central theme of the movie was inspired by the 1989 American coming-of-age drama Dead Poets Society.
5 /15
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Other cast members: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, Vijayendra Ghatge
Release date: 12 July 2002
Synopsis: Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, Devdas tells the story of Devdas Mukherjee (Shah Rukh Khan), who is madly in love with Paro (Aishwarya Rai). Due to societal and familial pressures, they are unable to unite, leading Devdas down a path of self-destruction, with tragic consequences.
More about the film: Devdas was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language.
6 /15
Directed by: Rituparno Ghosh
Other cast members: Ajay Devgn, Surekha Sikri, Annu Kapoor,
Sameer Dharmadhikari, Mauli Ganguly Sheila
Release date: 24 December 2004
Synopsis: Raincoat is a poignant drama where two former lovers, Manu (Ajay Devgn) and Neerja (Aishwarya Rai), meet after several years. Manu, struggling financially, visits Neerja, now married to someone else, hoping to seek her help. The film beautifully captures the emotions of longing and unfulfilled dreams amid a backdrop of rain-soaked Kolkata.
More about the film: The shooting for the movie was completed only in 16 days. The story is an adaptation of two short stories including Protihingsha (by Manoj Basu) and The Gift of the Magi (by O. Henry).
7 /15
Directed by: JP Dutta
Other cast members: Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sunil Shetty, Divya Dutta, Himani Shivpuri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Release date: 3 November 2006
Synopsis: Set in 1840, the story revolves around a girl named Ameeran (Aishwarya Rai). She is sold to a kotha in Lucknow that is run by Khannum Jaan (Shabana Azmi) where Ameeran learns the art of being a tawaif. She adopts the name Umrao Jaan while working as a tawaif. Nawab Sultan Khan (Abhishek Bachchan) falls in love with her, but Ameeran’s fate has other plans for her.
More about the film: The story of the movie is based on the Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada by Mirza Hadi Ruswa.
8 /15
Directed by: Sanjay Gadhvi
Other cast members: Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra
Release date: 24 November 2006
Synopsis: A high-octane action film, Dhoom 2 follows the story of Mr A (Hrithik Roshan), a master thief, and his partner Sunehri (Aishwarya Rai). A cop duo, Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and Ali Akbar Fateh Khan (Uday Chopra), is assigned the task of capturing them. The film is a fan favourite for its thrilling heist sequences and Aishwarya Rai’s sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan.
More about the film: Dhoom 2 became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2006 and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time when it was released.
9 /15
Directed by: Mani Ratnam
Other cast members: Abhishek Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Roshan Seth
Release date: 12 January 2007
Synopsis: A rags-to-riches story, Guru chronicles the life of Gurukant Desai (Abhishek Bachchan), an ambitious young man with a vision to build a business empire. Aishwarya Rai plays Sujata, Guru’s supportive wife, who stands by him through thick and thin. The film explores themes of entrepreneurship, ethics, and the pursuit of success.
More about the film: Guru is the first Indian film to have a mainstream international première in Canada.
10 /15
Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker
Other cast members: Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Suhasini Mulay, Raza Murad, Poonam Sinha, Rajesh Vivek, Ila Arun
Release date: 15 February 2008
Synopsis: Set in the 16th century, the film chronicles the historical romance between Mughal Emperor Akbar (Hrithik Roshan) and Rajput princess Jodha Bai (Aishwarya Rai). Their marriage, initially a political alliance, blossoms into true love as they overcome cultural and religious differences, uniting their realms and hearts.
More about the film: Jodhaa Akbar won the Audience Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the São Paulo International Film Festival.
11 /15
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Other cast members: Hrithik Roshan, Shernaz Patel, Aditya Roy Kapur, Monikangana Dutta, Suhel Seth, Swara Bhaskar, and Makrand Deshpande
Release date: 19 November 2010
Synopsis: Ethan Mascarenhas (Hrithik Roshan) is a former magician turned Radio Jockey. A spinal injury led to him being immobilised, after which Sophia (Aishwarya Rai) has been taking care of him. On the fourteenth anniversary of his accident, Ethan decided to file an appeal to the court for mercy killing. The movie narrates his journey with the plea and if he succeeds in getting permission for euthanasia.
More about the film: Guzaarish is the third movie to feature Roshan opposite Rai after Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar.
12 /15
Directed by: Omung Kumar
Other cast members: Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadda, Darshan Kumar, Shiwani Saini, Ankita Shrivastav, Ankur Bhatia, Trishaan Singh
Release date: 20 May 2016
Synopsis: Sarbjit Singh (Randeep Hooda) is convicted as an Indian spy, accused of causing bomb blasts in Lahore. He is given a death sentence by the Pakistani law system. Determined to bring justice to her innocent brother, Dalbir Kaur (Aishwarya Rai) does everything in her control to prove that Sarjit is not the man the Pakistani police think he is.
More about the film: Sarbjit premiered at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.
13 /15
Directed by: Karan Johar
Other cast members: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Lisa Haydon, Fawad Khan, Imran Abbas, Shah Rukh Khan
Release date: 28 October 2016
Synopsis: The film follows the complicated relationship between Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). While Ayan falls in love with Alizeh, she only looks at him as a friend. To move on from her after Alizeh marries her college lover, Ayan gets into a relationship with Saba (Aishwarya Rai), adding a layer of complexity to the narrative.
More about the film: The movie proved to be one of the top-grossing films in domestic and overseas markets in 2016.
14 /15
Directed by: Atul Manjrekar
Other cast members: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta, Pihu Sand, Satish Kaushik, Barbie Rajput
Release date: 3 August 2018
Synopsis: Fanney Khan tells the story of a father who wishes to fulfil his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer. Aishwarya Rai plays the character of Baby Singh, a popular singing sensation whom Fanney Khan’s (Anil Kapoor) daughter idolises. He kidnaps her in order to demand Baby’s director Karan Kakkad (Girish Kulkarni) to release an album of his daughter. This invites massive confusion and chaos in Fanney Khan’s life.
More about the film: Aishwarya Rai’s costumes were redesigned by Manish Malhotra after she expressed dissatisfaction with the original clothes.
15 /15
Directed by: Mani Ratnam
Other cast members: Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Rahman, Lal, Vikram Prabhu
Release date: 30 September 2022
Synopsis: The story chronicles the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), who would later become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I. The story revolves around how Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi) sets out to strike the Chola land to put out a message from the crown prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram). Meanwhile, Kundavai (Trisha) tries to maintain political peace as servants and petty chieftains plot against the throne. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essays the role of Nandini / Mandakini Devi, Alwarkadiyan Nambi’s (Jayaram) foster sister. She helps Vandiyadevan in infiltrating the palace of royalty in Thanjavur.
More about the film: The movie is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the nineteenth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Which was the first Bollywood film of Aishwarya Rai?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. She had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year.
-How much does Aishwarya cost per movie?
The actress charges a salary ranging from INR 10-12 (USD 1.2-1.4 million approx.) crore per movie.
-Is Aishwarya Rai in any Hollywood movie?
She has worked in five Hollywood movies including The Last Legion (2007), The Pink Panther 2 (2009), Provoked (2006), Mistress of Spices (2005) and Bride and Prejudice (2004).
-Why is Aishwarya Rai so famous?
She was the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, and she later established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India.
-Is Aishwarya Rai South Indian?
Rai was born into a Tulu-speaking Bunt Hindu family[7] in Mangalore, Karnataka.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb