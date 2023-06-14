14 shows just like Succession to watch to fill the gaping hole in your life

Congratulations on finishing the nail-biting rollercoaster ride that was Succession. The HBO masterpiece, which ended on 28 May 2023, presented us with an epic series finale and it has left us hungry for more. Fret not, fellow TV enthusiasts, as we have curated a list of the best and most captivating shows like Succession to help you recover from the emotional hangover.

Succession gave us a world where power reigns supreme, family feuds are customary, all relationships are complex, and there’s only a fine line between loyalty and betrayal. The show reached a brilliant conclusion but it left us craving for more gripping storylines and captivating characters (and maybe a little bit of quiet luxury fashion!).

But the credits have rolled and we have to find a new binge-worthy series to get addicted to. We understand what your heart wants: More ultra-rich people problems, scandals, drama, rivalry, sabotage and backstabbing — all courtesy of morally ambiguous characters and anti-heroes. After all, what better way to get through a tragically mundane day than with the emotionally toiling drama of others?

So, brace yourself as we delve into some of the most enthralling shows on streaming platforms or TV channels that will leave you glued to your couch.

Binge-watch these best TV shows like Succession

Game of Thrones (2011-19)

Director: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams

IMDb Ratings: 9.2/10

Synopsis: The cult favourite HBO show Game of Thrones is centred on political themes and power play — just like Succession — but in a historical setting.

Nine powerful and noble families of the mythical continent of Westeros battle among themselves to take control of the Seven Kingdoms. As the conflicts get stronger, an ancient enemy reemerges that threatens everyone’s existence. In the meantime, the remaining heirs of a recently dethroned dynasty plan to take back their throne.

The prequel of this show, House of the Dragons, is another riveting drama you don’t want to miss.

Watch here on Prime Video

Billions (2016-)

Director: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff

IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10

Synopsis: If you enjoyed the rivalry and power struggles in Succession, you’ll love Billions. Like Succession, the show is set in New York City and revolves around highly successful affluent people who are obsessed with power and wealth.

The show depicts the story of a hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) who constantly tries to push the boundaries and even commits white-collar crimes to get what he wants. On the other hand, US district attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) goes after Bobby hoping to prosecute him. The soapy Showtime series also delves into the privileges of wealth in the corporate scene. It bends more towards finance and legal battles than family drama.

Watch here on Disney+

Yellowstone (2018-23)

Director: John Linson, Taylor Sheridan

Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly

IMDB Ratings: 8.7/10

Synopsis: Many TV enthusiasts will agree that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) of Yellowstone is just Logan Roy (Brian Cox) of Succession in a cowboy hat.

The show unfolds the story of the Dutton family, a wealthy family that controls the largest contiguous ranch in the US. The powerful patriarch John Dutton pulls every necessary string to keep his empire untouched. In the lawless land of Montana, poisoned drinking water and unsolved murder cases are nothing extraordinary. The series perfectly portrays the stakes and privileges that come with wealth and power.

Watch here on Prime Video

Industry (2020-)

Director: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay

Cast: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung

IMDB Ratings: 7.2/10

Synopsis: Industry is a typical power battle in a workplace drama. Young post-graduates start their careers at a prestigious London investment bank, and everyone has the same goal to be the top performer. Cutthroat completion, betrayal, deception, and secrets — it has all the right components to be your new addiction. If you are interested in the stock market, you’ll love this show.

Watch here on HBO

Dynasty (2017-22)

Director: Sallie Patrick, Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley

IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

Synopsis: CW has made a reboot of the iconic ’80s soap opera — charting the trials and tribulations of the Carrington and Colby clans — and it’s full of drama and intrigue. If you liked the family feuds, sudden plot twists, and backstabbing in Succession then you will definitely enjoy this show. It revolves around two uber-rich families who are in constant fights with each other over their fortune and their children.

Watch here on Netflix

Riches (2022-)

Director: Abby Ajayi

Cast: Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, CJ Beckford

IMDB Ratings: 7.2/10

Synopsis: A comparatively new show with only one season, but there are already plenty of similarities between Riches and Succession.

When Cosmetic mogul Stephen Richards suffers a stroke, his multi-million-pound company goes to Nina Richards, his estranged daughter. But not everyone in his family is happy about it, which makes Nina’s position more challenging.

The Crown (2016-)

Director: Peter Morgan

Cast: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton

IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10

Synopsis: If you appreciate the dynamics of family and the complexities of having wealth and power, or if you are simply an avid British royal family enthusiast, then The Crown is a must-watch for you. The critically acclaimed Netflix series is inspired by the real-life events of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. The personal and political struggles she faces throughout her long and eventful tenure are beautifully portrayed in the series.

Watch here on Netflix

The Righteous Gemstones (2019-)

Director: Danny McBride

Cast: Gavin Munn, John Goodman, Danny McBride

IMDb Ratings:8.1/10

Synopsis: The Righteous Gemstones vibes with the humorous and satirical side of Succession. The HBO series revolves around the Gemstone family who are celebrity televangelists and Megachurch leaders. They appear as good Christians to society but behind closed doors, use church donations to live their luxurious life. Like Succession, this show also captures the sibling dynamics between Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam DeVine), and Judy (Edi Patterson) as they strive to be ‘Daddy’s favourite kid.’

Watch here on HBO

House of Cards (2013-18)

Director: Beau Willimon

Cast: Kevin Spacey, Michel Gill, Robin Wright

IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

Synopsis: House of Cards matches the vibe of Succession in terms of politics and power-hungry, deceptive people. Set in Washington DC, the Netflix series tells the tale of a corrupt politician Frank Underwood. He and his manipulative wife engineer a plan to climb the ladder of American politics while seeking revenge on all the people that wronged him.

Watch here on Netflix

La Casa De Las Flores/The House of Flowers (2018-20)

Director: Manolo Caro

Cast: Cecilia Suárez, Claudette Maillé, Dario Yazbek Bernal

IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10

Synopsis: If your favourite part about Succession was the dysfunctional Roy family, then you can’t miss La Casa de Las Flores. Here you’ll get to meet the Mora family who has managed to create a sprawling empire from their flower business. But of course, everything is not what it seems. When their dirty secrets came to light, the family’s perfect façade crumbles.

Watch here on Netflix

Empire (2015-20)

Director: Lee Daniels, Danny Strong

Cast: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett

IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10

Synopsis: Much like Succession, Empire is a show about a successful entertainment company CEO who has to choose a successor from his three children as he is dying from ALS. In the meantime, his ex-wife and co-founder who was in prison also comes back and reclaims her position. The drama that unravels between the powerful patriarch, his wife and three heirs to take over the multi-million dollar company is a treat to watch.

Watch here on Hulu

Bloodline (2015-17)

Director: Glenn Kessler, Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman

Cast: Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini

IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10

Synopsis: Bloodline is thematically quite similar to Succession as both shows’ major focus is family. The affluent Rayburn family with many deep-dark secrets starts to fall apart when their eldest child Danny, returns home to celebrate their parents’ 45th anniversary. Set in a more rural and serene setting, the Netflix mystery will keep you hooked.

Watch here on Netflix

Peaky Blinders (2013-19)

Director: Steven Knight

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle

IMDb Ratings: 8.8/10

Synopsis: If ruthless ambition and family dynamics are what kept you enthralled about Succession then Peaky Blinders is a must-watch for you. The BBC drama set in post-World War I Birmingham, England, follows the Shelby crime family as they rise to power and navigate the treacherous underworld of organised crime. It is a fascinating and addictive series that will have you on the edge of your seat with its stunning historical setting, interesting characters, and gripping plotlines.

Watch here on Netflix

The Morning Show (2019-)

Director: Jay Carson, Kerry Ehrin

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup

IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10

Synopsis: A fictional morning show that’s failing due to workplace politics, sexual harassment and low ratings suddenly fires their head anchor after a fallout. When local news reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) gets hired to fill the position, she quickly learns the bitter truths about the early morning TV programme.

Watch here on Apple TV+

(Main and featured image: IMDb)