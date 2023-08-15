‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 2 finale: Elvish Yadav wins, bags $30K prize money

Last night was what all Bigg Boss fans had been waiting for, for eight weeks. Bigg Boss OTT was a new format that was introduced in 2021, due to the immense popularity of the show. Elvish Yadav emerged last night as the winner with a whopping Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 prize money. Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened at the finale.

It was a neck-and-neck competition but in the end, it was Elvish Yadav who not only lifted the trophy, but also walked home with a whopping prize money of approximately US$30,000 (INR 25 lakh). After having been paid INR 15-20 lakh (approx. US$18,000 – US$24,000) during his stint on the show, this prize money is a great addition to his wealth.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and prize money: Who battled it out and how?

What really transpired at the finale?

The finale was graced by the family members of all ex-contestants and finalists, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The family members of each finalist took their turns to share their happiness and pride, seeing their loved one through their Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey. Of the five finalists, Abhishek Malhan was the one who wasn’t able to attend the finale. Malhan fell sick a day prior to the finale. In fact, Salman even announced the news of his sickness and his ongoing treatment.

Soon after, Badshah hit the stage and introduced all the finalists, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan, and dedicated songs to each one of them. Thereafter, Salman Khan cracked a joke about Bigg Boss turning into a matchmaking platform, courtesy all the romantic connections that birthed on the show over the years.

This was followed by rocking performances by Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve. Thereafter, Pooja Bhatt was the first finalist to get eliminated. Khan praised her for her phenomenal journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 2, and said that he would want to see her in every season.

Post this, Abhishek Malhan made an entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Khan then called the remaining four contestants on the stage to announce the next eviction. Bebika was the next to leave the house, leaving behind the Top 3 finalists. After a while Manisha Rani too got evicted.

The final battle came down to the Youtubers, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. An atmosphere of tension ensued until Khan made the final announcement. It was after moments of speculation that Elvish Yadav was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber, was a wild-card entraant this season. He was a fan favourite right from the day he entered the show and soon made his way into the hearts of millions of Indians and stans of Bigg Boss.

(All images credit: @elvish_yadav/Instagram)