What to expect from ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 on Netflix this June

The dark and satirical anthology, Black Mirror, is all set to make a comeback on Netflix with Season 6 this June.

Written and created by Charlie Brooker, who is known for Brass Eye (1997-2001), Black Mirror will be back four years after its previous season.

The new season of the sci-fi series is expected to be “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet,” as per Netflix.

Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers and this project is being backed by Brooker and Jones’ new production company, Broke & Bones.

More about Black Mirror Season 6

While the makers have kept the plot of the new season under wraps, a 2022 report by Hollywood Reporter revealed that this season will have more episodes than the previous ones.

Sharing his thoughts about the upcoming instalment, Brooker told Netflix Tudum, “I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn’t.”

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before,” he added.

Black Mirror Season 6 cast

Black Mirror is BACK! Season 6 is coming this June. pic.twitter.com/AQmoO4N40A — Netflix (@netflix) April 26, 2023



Black Mirror Season 6 has an ensemble of talented actors, including Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

Black Mirror first premiered on Channel 4 in 2011. As per a 2016 report by The Guardian, Netflix swooped its rights for a whopping USD 40 million in 2015.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Netflix/Twitter