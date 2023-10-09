19 most notable celebrity guest stars on Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building has become a blockbuster Hulu/Disney+ series, receiving multiple Emmy nominations and praise for its raucous, surprising, and tremendously entertaining storytelling. The sitcom stars comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as pop superstar Selena Gomez, as three strangers who share a passion for true-crime podcasts and live in the same building, The Arconia. With such star power, it’s no surprise that Only Murders in the Building has also attracted some pretty famous guest stars.

When a murder happens in their building, they start on their own podcast adventure, delving headfirst into the investigation, and their lives take unforeseen turns. But the unusual trio and an engaging storyline is not the only unique feat of the show. The sitcom is also known for its stellar cast of recurring characters and guest performers. In the wake of the show’s season 3 finale on 3 October, we look back on the most notable guest stars we’ve seen in Only Murders in the Building thus far.

Most notable guest stars in Only Murders in the Building so far

Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez is a talented American actress and singer known for her work on both Broadway and television. She appeared in Season 1 episode 6 “To Protect and Serve” as Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) mother. While her character was a minor one, her interactions with Mabel, were presented with depth and emotion. The interaction conveyed a sense of significance and care to the mother-daughter connection, giving a layer of emotional depth to the show.

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch, an Emmy-winning actress known for her versatility and comedic prowess, makes a charming guest appearance in Only Murders in the Building. In her cameo appearance, Jane plays Sazz Pataki, the stuntwoman for Charles Haden Savage from his TV show days (played by Steve Martin). Lynch and Martin are dressed in similar shirts, suit jackets, and a peculiar pork pie hat in the scenario. The Glee actress appeared on the show for all three seasons. And, trust us, we’ll get to know a lot more about her character in season 4.

Sting

Sting, the famous musician and member of the iconic 80s rock band The Police, guest starred on Only Murders in the Building in Season 1, Episode 4, aptly titled ‘The Sting’. He made a guest appearance as himself in this comedy-drama series, giving a dash of rockstar glitter to the plot.

In the episode, the trio of amateur detectives suspect Sting, who lives in the penthouse of the Arconia, their apartment building. This creative twist subverts viewers’ expectations and adds a dimension of humour to the probe. While Sting’s role in the episode was limited in terms of screen time, his charming appearance was a welcome addition to the show.

Ali Stroker

Ali Stroker, a Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress noted for her outstanding skills on stage and screen, guest starred in Only Murders in the Building. Stroker plays Paulette, a loyal and ardent follower of the trio’s true-crime podcast, in the series. Throughout the show’s three seasons, Ali’s cameo appearances demonstrate the true-crime podcast’s influence on its listeners. Her participation in the series, as a Tony Award-winning actress and vocalist, lends another layer of ability and variety to the ensemble cast.

Amy Ryan

Amy Ryan, a well-known actress noted for her versatility and appearance on the sitcom The Office, appeared as a guest star in Only Murders in the Building in both seasons 1 and 2. Ryan portrayed Jan, who got involved with the trio in solving the murder mystery. Jan’s character first appears as a neighbour at the Arconia apartment building, where the key murder occurs. Later she becomes Charles’ love-interest-turned-suspect, providing viewers with lots of suspense and comedy.

Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane, best known for his famous portrayal as defence counsel F. Lee Bailey in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Modern Family, applied his talent to Only Murders in the Building. Lane plays Teddy Dimas in the series, an old friend of Oliver (Martin Short), one of the show’s primary characters in Season 1. He too, received an Emmy Award for his role.

Teddy Dimas is presented as a successful deli owner and resident of The Arconia, the story’s luxurious apartment block. When Mabel, Charles, and Oliver decide to start a true-crime podcast, Oliver approaches Teddy about becoming a sponsor. Teddy agrees gracefully, paving the way for his involvement in the emerging murder mystery. Despite the fact that Nathan Lane was unable to return for the third season owing to schedule issues, his presence in the first and second seasons had a huge impact on the series.

Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman, an actress, singer, and comedian, contributed her comedic talents to Only Murders in the Building. Hoffman plays Uma Heller, a fellow inhabitant of The Arconia, the apartment block where the major murder investigation unfolds. She isn’t a big fan of the detective trio or their adventures. Hoffman’s portrayal of Uma adds intrigue and humorous tension to the plot. She also appeared in all three seasons of the show.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, an excellent actress recognised for her various performances on television as well as in feature films, appears as our favourite NYPD Detective Williams in Only Murders in the Building. As Detective Williams, she becomes a recurring character in the series, always warning the trio of novice detectives not to interfere with the murder investigation and occasionally helping them. Detective Williams serves as a contrast to the trio’s investigative escapades throughout the series, creating tension and humour.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey has made an unmistakable impression on the entertainment business with her amazing career as a writer, performer, and comedian. A well-known face on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Tina Fey’s writing credits include the cult hit Mean Girls (2004), Baby Mama (2008), Date Night (2010), and many more. Tina Fey appeared as Cindy Canning in Only Murders in the Building, a figure renowned as the biggest name in true crime podcasts who ends up stealing their podcast title. Cinda’s evil moments, dry humour and sarcasm add another depth of layer to the drama.

Shirley MacLaine

Shirley MacLaine, a legendary actress with a seven-decade career, made a rare guest appearance in the show Only Murders in the Building. She appeared in the episodes “Framed” and “Sparring Partners” of Season 2. Her appearance on the show marked her first appearance on television in over a decade. It also added a dash of Hollywood glamour and gravitas to the series’ already star-studded cast. MacLaine’s film credits also include Around the World in 80 Days, The Children’s Hour, and The Evening Star.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer, a comedian and actress, appeared as a guest star in Only Murders in the Building as herself. Schumer’s character moves into Sting’s former penthouse in The Arconia, the same building where the primary protagonists live, in ‘Persons of Interest’, the first episode of Season 2. In the lift, she has an unexpected encounter with Oliver. Schumer presented herself as a fan of their podcast and suggested that it could be made into a series. The awkward banter between Amy and Oliver added an extra comedic layer to the show.

Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport, a versatile actor and comedian, made a significant appearance in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. He played Detective Kerps, the lead investigator entrusted with solving the death of Bunny Folger, a key character in the season’s plot. Initially, he is presented as just a lousy detective. However, as our favourite amateur detective trio gets closer to solving the mystery, they find reasons to believe that Detective Kerps may not be a justice seeker as they once thought.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne, a British model and actress, joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building in an important role in season 2. Delevingne’s character appears regularly in the series alongside Mabel. Delevingne’s character begins as an admirer of Mabel’s artwork, establishing an intriguing connection between them. Their friendship develops over the series, and they build a romantic attachment that adds depth and complexity to the plot. However, things quickly deteriorated when Mabel realised Alice was simply there to exploit her to further her career.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd, an established and versatile actor known for his nice guy and underdog roles, appeared in the second season of Only Murders in the Building. In the season 2 finale episode “I Know Who Did It,” Rudd plays Ben Glenroy, a movie star who stars in Oliver’s new Broadway musical “Death Rattle.” His story continues in Season 3. Ben Glenroy’s character is distinguished by his high-maintenance and diva-like demeanour, which sets the stage for tensions to rise between him and the rest of the company as they prepare for opening night. The clash of personalities and egos lends drama and humour to the plot, highlighting Rudd’s ability to play against type.

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams, better known as Dr. Jackson Avery on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building in its third season. In the series, Williams plays a documentary filmmaker who was previously working on a documentary project centred on Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd. Tobert (Jesse Williams’ character) gets into in the world of amateur detectives, particularly assisting Mabel with her investigations into the mysteries surrounding the new murder case in hand. This partnership also leads to romantic feelings developing between Tobert and Mabel.

Ashley Park

The Emily in Paris star appeared in the crime drama as a young actress named Kimber. As a struggling actress, she has many side hustles and she also stars in Oliver’s Broadway show which ties her up in the murder mystery.

Meryl Streep

In Season 3 of the show, Meryl Streep plays veteran actress Loretta Durkin. Oliver immediately connects with her natural talent and captivating stage presence and casts her as the nanny in his musical. A love spark grows between Loretta and Oliver as they work closely together. However, as the story unfolds, Oliver realises that Loretta is more than he initially thought. This revelation adds to the mystery and interest around her character, resulting in a captivating subplot within the show.

Mel Brooks

Veteran actor and comedian Mel Brooks in season 3 episode “CoBro”. In the scene, Oliver contacts Brooks on FaceTime to discuss his work ethic. It generated a sweet and amusing moment reminiscent of their on-screen chemistry in The Producers.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick, known for his successful career in film, theatre, and television, as well as being husband to Sarah Jessica Parker, surprised fans with a surprise cameo appearance in Only Murders in the Building (OMITB). Broderick appeared in the season 3 episode “CoBro” as himself, auditioning for the role of the Constable in Oliver Putnam’s Death Rattle musical.

So, who’s your favourite guest star in Only Murders in the Building? Who do you want to see back in Season 4?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who has guest starred on Only Murders in the Building?

Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and many more have guest starred in the comedy-drama show.

Who are the actors in the Only Murders in the Building episodes?

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are among the main cast of the show.

Who are the guest stars on season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?

Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, and Matthew Broderick are the guest stars in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

Who plays Maxine in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?

Noma Dumezweni plays Maxine in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

