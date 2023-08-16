8 best Chen Zheyuan movies and dramas to keep you hooked after Hidden Love

Former Mr. Bio member and current C-drama heartthrob, Chen Zheyuan is one of the most sought-after actors in China, with hit movies and TV shows like Hidden Love (2023) to his credit, the actor has successfully cemented his name in the Chinese entertainment industry.

Born on 29 October 1996 in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, Chen participated in a Chinese singing reality show King Of Pop, and subsequently debuted with the boy group Mr. Bio in 2015. However, the Shenzhen University alumnus soon expanded his skill set to the silver screen and made his acting debut in 2017 with the iQiyi youth drama All About Secrets starring acclaimed actor Landy Li.

Managed by Chinese Entertainment company Gramarie, the former singer’s acting portfolio boasts hit C-dramas like Hello Dear Ancestors (2018) and the wuxia drama The Legend of Zu 2 (2018). But it was only after the hit 2020 drama Handsome Siblings that Chen’s popularity sky-rocketed. His exceptional portrayal of Xiao Yu’er in the Chinese period drama earned him the 2020 Future Star award at the Hengdian Film and TV Festival of China.

Chen made his big screen debut in 2018 with the comedy film Miss Puff, in which he played a minor character Wang Han. He was also seen playing the supporting character Noda Koji in the 2021 Chinese comedy-mystery Detective Chinatown 3.

Here are some unmissable Chen Zheyuan dramas and movies to binge on

The Princess and the Werewolf (2023)

Directed by: Cheng Feng

Other stars: Wu Xuan Yi, Wang Lu Qing, Shi Zi Xun

Episodes: 30

Synopsis: Abducted and trapped in a fantasy world filled with shape-shifting beasts, Princess Qi Pa (Wu) is forced to marry the tribe’s wolf king, Kui Mu Lang (Chen). After multiple failed attempts to escape, Pa discovers that while Kui Mu Lang only appears at night, during the daytime, a man named Li Xiong (also Chen) keeps her company. With time, Pa finds herself enamoured by the wolf king and his magical world.

About the show: One of the most popular romantic Chinese dramas in 2023, this Chen Zheyuan-starrer is adapted from the novel Tai Zi Fei Sheng Zhi Ji 2: Gong Zhu Shang Jia Ji by Xian Cheng.

Hidden Love (2023)

Directed by: Lee Ching Jung

Other stars: Zhao Lu Si, Victor Ma

Episodes: 25

Synopsis: Despite a long-standing crush on her older brother’s friend, Duan Jiaxu (Chen), high-schooler Sang Zhi (Zhao) loses contact with him gradually. Years later, Sang is a university student when fate brings Duan back to her life. Will Sang confess her hidden feelings this time?

About the show: This romantic drama starring Chen Zheyuan is based on the web novel Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It by Zhu Yi.

Mr. Bad (2022)

Directed by: Lee Ching Jung

Other stars: Shen Yue, Luo Ming Jie, Qu Jing Jing

Episodes: 24

Synopsis: Amateur writer Nan Xing (Shen) makes a wish for an unforgettable love story in a fairy pool. Her desire is fulfilled in the form of Xiao Wu Di, the antagonist of a novel she wrote inspired by her idol Lu Zi (Chen). While Xing is forced to look after Wu Di, he is bound to help fulfil all her wishes. Will their everyday encounters make Xing fall for the fictional antagonist of her novel?

Our Secret (2021)

Directed by: Zhang Xiao An

Other stars: Rainbow Xu, Wang Ze Xuan, Wang Yi Lan

Episodes: 24

Synopsis: Campus favourite Zhou Si Yue (Chen) and soft-spoken Ding Xian (Xu) are the perfect high-school enemies. As fate turns them into desk mates during their final year, the duo start interacting and recognising each other’s strengths. The mutual appreciation deepens further as Xian and Si Yue join the same college and embark on a lifetime together.

About the show: This enemies-to-lovers drama starring Chen Zheyuan is based on the 2021 Chinese novel Secrets in the Lattice by Er Dong Tu Zi and enjoys an 8.2 rating on IMDb.

Renascence (2020)

Directed by: Liu Hai Bo and Shen Yang

Other stars: Li Mo Zhi, Johnny Zhang, Cheng Yan Qiu

Episodes: 36

Synopsis: In the war-ridden times of the Da Chu dynasty, Yao Mo Wan (Li) is seeking vengeance against her sister’s killer, the corrupt Emperor. In the process, she comes across a young Da Chu prince Ye Jun Qing (Chen) and the duo fall in love. Together, they fight battles to bring justice to their deceased Empress and help him sit on the Da Chu throne.

About the show: This Chinese drama is based on the graphic novel The Cry of the Phoenix Which Reached the Ninth Heaven.

Handsome Siblings (2020)

Directed by: Zou Ji Cheng and Bai Yun Mo

Other stars: Hu Yi Tian, Vicky Liang, Liang Jie

Episodes: 44

Synopsis: Twin brothers Jiang Xiao Yu aka Xiao Yu Er (Chen) and Hua Wu Que (Hu), who were separated at birth, are now brilliant martial artists seeking revenge on each other. However, when destiny brings them closer, the siblings take a liking to each other and vow to take over the martial arts world together.

About the show: This Chen Zheyuan drama is adapted from the novel Juedai Shuangjiao by Chinese writer Gu Long.

Miss Puff (2018)

Directed by: Zhang Xin Yi

Other stars: Zhang Xin Yi, Wang Yue Xin

Synopsis: Self-centred Puff (Zhang) is celebrating her graduation party with her friends after her return from Thailand. Young university student Gu Shang (Wang) decides to join the party with his gay best friend Wang Han (Chen). On meeting Shang, Puff starts believing in love at first sight. Soon, she decides to pursue Shang and make him fall for her.

About the movie: This Chen Zheyuan movie marks the directorial debut of acclaimed Chinese actress Zhang Xin Yi.

All About Secrets (2017)

Directed by: Rao Xue Man

Other stars: Landy Li, Liu Jian Yu, Yu Zhi Hui

Episodes: 24

Synopsis: A great high school basketball player, Duan Bowen (Chen) is going through a tough time at home due to the differences between his father and his stepmother. As his schoolmate Yu Chizi (Li) and her best friend help Duan deal with a new teacher at school, love blossoms between Chizi and Duan.

About the show: Chen Zheyuan was able to win the hearts of fans and critics alike after the release of this youth-centric Chinese drama on 10 April 2017.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Chen Zheyuan/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Does Chen Zheyuan have an Instagram account?

No, Chen Zheyuan is not on Instagram. However, fans can find him on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

– Which movies have Chen Zhenyuan?

Chen Zheyuan has made several supporting role appearances in movies like Miss Puff and Detective Chinatown 3.

– How old is Chen Zheyuan?

Che Zheyuan was born on 29 October 1996. He is 27 years old, as of 2023.

– Who is Chen Zhen’s wife?

As of 2023, Chen Zheyuan, also known as Zhe Yuan, is unmarried and officially single.

