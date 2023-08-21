5 best Chinese dramas starring Hidden Love actress Zhao Lusi to watch

From a princess on a quest for vengeance to a medical professional who travels back in time — one of China’s most popular actresses has been there, played that. If you’ve yet to be acquainted with her versatility, here’s a look at the best dramas and TV shows featuring Zhao Lusi that deserve a spot in your watchlist.

When it comes to the Chinese entertainment industry — Zhao Lusi is a ‘Forever Star,’ with a string of stellar TV shows and dramas to her name. The actress, who’s also a proficient singer, began her career by hosting the variety program Huo Xing Qing Bao Ju (Mars Intelligence Agency), going on to debut in the 2017 romantic drama Untouchable Lovers. The rest — as the adage goes — is history.

Currently, the popular celebrity is in the headlines for her role as Sang Zhi, a young girl who falls for her older brother’s friend in the heartwarming series Hidden Love. We take a look at a few other titles that are on our radar.

Best dramas and TV shows featuring popular Chinese actress Zhao Lusi:

Oh! My Emperor

Directed by: Gao Bo

Cast: Gu Jiacheng, Zhao Lusi, Xiao Zhan, Wu Jiacheng, Peng Chuyue

Episodes: 42

Release date: 25 April, 2018

Synopsis: In the nation of Huang Dao, kings are born of the stars. To keep the peace, leadership switches every thousand years between the twelve constellations of the zodiac. Things change, however, when the current emperor Bei Tang Yi (played by Gu Jia Cheng) of the Capricorn constellation encounters 21st-century medical professional Luo Fei Fei (played by Zhao Lusi) who’s transported to his world as if by magic. Soon, a series of unfortunate events ensue.

The fun fantasy feature quickly won the hearts of viewers, raking up the views. This marked Zhao Lusi’s first role as the lead and the Chinese drama’s popularity put her in the spotlight as well. So much so that she won the Newcomer title at the 2019 Golden Bud–The Third Network Film And Television Festival.

The Romance Of Tiger And Rose

Directed by: Cha Chuanyi

Cast: Zhao Lusi, Ding Yuxi, Sheng Yinghao

Episodes: 24

Release date: 18 May, 2020

Synopsis: Chen Xiao Qian (played by Zhao Lusi) dreams of being a renowned screenwriter. Soon enough her hustle pays off — with her work translating to a production. That is until the cast and crew begin scrutinising and criticising it all. Determined to prove them wrong, she perseveres. After falling into a nap, she wakes up to find herself transported into the world of her screenplay — in the shoes of Third Princes, Chen Qian Qian, a side character with a short lifespan. Determined to change her fate, she uses her knowledge of the story to prevent being killed at the hands of the male lead, the arrogant prince Han Shuo (played by Ding Yuxi). Along the way, she draws the attention of the Minister of Education Pei Heng (played by Sheng Yinghao).

The TV show is wildly popular — with all the actors garnering considerable attention and acclaim. This includes Zhao Lusi who bagged the Leading Actress title at the 2020 Wenrong Awards, Best Actress award at the Hengdian Film and TV Festival of China and Breakthrough Actors of the Year title at the 2020 Tencent Video All Star Awards 2020 for her performance. She was also nominated for several awards.

The Long Ballad

Directed by: Zhu Ruibin

Cast: Dilraba Dilmurat, Leo Wu, Zhao Lusi, Liu Yuning, Geng Le

Episodes: 49

Release date: 31 March, 2021

Synopsis: In 626 C.E Chang’an — a successful coup by a corrupt prince Li Shimin (played by Geng Le) sees princess Li Chang Ge (played by Dilraba Dilmurat) lose her family and position. She, however, manages to escape. Determined to exact revenge, she pulls together an army of her own, only to be defeated by the might of General Ashi Na Sun (played by Leo Wu) of the Eastern Turkic Khaganate. The latter holds the former in his service as a military strategist and the two discover an unlikely partnership and love. Also in the picture? Princess Li Leyan (played by Zhao Lusi) an independent, introverted princess who’s Li Chang Ge’s cousin and her close friend.

The show was well received, raking up the views right after its release. Zhao Lusi’s performance in this period drama won her the Asian Star Award at the 2021 Seoul International Drama Awards.

Who Rules The World

Directed by: Yin Tao, Yu Yonggang, Shi Zhanli

Cast: Yang Yang, Zhao Lusi

Episodes: 40

Release date: 18 April, 2022

Synopsis: Second prince of Yongzhou Hei Fengxi (played by Yang Yang) and princess of Qingzhou Bai Fengxi (played by Zhao Lusi) lead dual lives as legendary martial arts heroes. Caught between the two worlds, they navigate challenges and work towards unifying all states. Along the way, they fall in love.

The TV show received plenty of acclaim by critics and fans alike. In an interview on WeTV English, Zhao Luci traced the similarities between herself and her character. “Our personalities are quite alike. We are more domineering and we live very freely.” Upon being asked to describe the show she noted, “It’ll bring you happiness and laughter.”

Love Like The Galaxy

Directed by: Fei Zhenxiang

Cast: Wu Lei, Zhao Lusi

Episodes: 56

Release date: 5 July, 2022

Synopsis: After her parents leave to go to war, Cheng Shaoshang (played by Zhao Lusi) is raised by a toxic aunt and absent grandmother. To shield herself from further mistreatment, she builds up walls and becomes quite diligent — struggling to open up to her mother and father once they return. Until she meets the emperor’s adopted son Ling Buyi (played by Wu Lei) whom she gradually warms up to. Along the way, she finds herself in the middle of his family complications.

The Chinese drama was met with wide acclaim, raking up over 300 million views on a single day (2 August, 2022). Both lead actors noted in different interviews that the other was quite professional and the atmosphere on set was quite good.

Which of these Chinese dramas and TV shows featuring Zhao Lusi do you most look forward to streaming?

All images: Courtesy Netflix

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the best dramas of Zhao Lusi?

Oh! My Emperor, Love Like The Galaxy, Who Rules The World, and The Romance Of Tiger And Rose are some of Zhao Lusi’s best dramas.

– How many episodes are there in hidden love Chinese drama?

Hidden Love has 2 episodes so far.