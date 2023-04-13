‘Copycat Killer’ becomes the first Taiwanese series on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart for non-English TV

Netflix’s Copycat Killer has been making quite the noise since its premiere on 31 March 2023. The mystery drama has now become the first Taiwanese series to enter the streaming giant’s Global Top 10 chart for non-English TV.

Adapted from a popular crime thriller novel by Japanese writer Miyuki Miyabe, the drama series with an addictive suspense angle, revolves around gruesome murders and a media-savvy serial killer.

About Copycat Killer entering the Netflix list

With over 17.7 million hours of global viewing as of 3 April, Copycat Killer sits proudly at the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart for non-English TV.

The series which was in Top 10 across 20 countries and regions on Netflix, earned the #1 spot in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Additionally, Copycat Killer entered the Daily Top 10 TV list in 19 territories just a week after its release. It gained fame in European markets such as Greece and Romania too. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain in the Middle East couldn’t escape the Copycat Killer thrill as well.

More about the series

Set in Taipei of the 90s, the story revolves around a prosecutor (played by Wu Kang-jen), who is on the go to catch the city’s most notorious masked killer named Noh (played by Yao Chun-Yao).

The series also features actors, including Someday Or One Day star Alice Ko, which ran from 2019 to 2020, and the 2021-2022 show, Light The Night’s Tuo Tsung-hua and Ruby Lin.

As per a report by The Straits Times, Producer Hank Tseng was elated after the successful reception of the series globally and expressed the same in a press release. He said, “A huge thank you to fans around the world. This is one step forward for Taiwanese content and a momentous moment for the entire industry.”

“We have many things to be thankful for – the stellar performance of our cast, the amazing work by the production crew, and robust promotional efforts all contributed to the success of Copycat Killer,” added co-producer Phil Tang.

(Main and featured image credit: Netflix Indonesia/Twitter)