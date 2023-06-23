‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4: Plot, release date, trailer and more

Officially announced by Studio Ufotable, it won’t be long before we get to see Demon Slayer season 4 as it is already in production. Already on the edge of our seats writing this.

The studio has also unveiled an official teaser trailer for the fourth season, which follows the pattern of how the studio announced the anime’s previous three seasons. The teaser trailer provides glimpses of the upcoming season’s character visuals and specifically showcases the Hashira Training arc. Needless to say, fans of the anime are already brimming with excitement for season 4. So, let’s take a closer look at everything we can expect from Demon Slayer’s upcoming season.

What will be the plot of ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4?

Created by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer, also known as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Japanese, is a popular manga series set in Taishō-era Japan which follows a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is massacred by demons. His younger sister, Nezuko Kamado, is the sole survivor but she too has been transformed into a demon.

Driven by the desire to avenge his family and find a cure for Nezuko, Tanjiro becomes a Demon Slayer and joins the organisation known as the Demon Slayer Corps. The Corps is a group of skilled swordsmen and women who protect humanity from the threat of demons. Tanjiro trains rigorously to become a powerful swordsman and learns various breathing techniques to enhance his combat abilities.

Season 4 of the anime will be based on the Hashira Training arc, which plays out in chapters 128 to 136 of the original manga series. According to the synopsis, the viewers will see Tanjiro visiting Himejima, a powerful member of the Demon Slayer Corps known as the Stone Hashira. Himejima wants to train Tanjiro for future battles, but the training is tough and challenging. Becoming a Hashira is not easy, and earning Himejima’s approval seems almost impossible. However, Tanjiro is determined and won’t give up. At the same time, the demon lord Muzan is still on the hunt for Nezuko and Ubuyashiki, the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

When will ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 release?

As of now, there is no official release date for Demon Slayer season 4, although there is speculation that the forthcoming season will likely debut during the summer of 2024.

Where to watch ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3?

For those who wish to catch up with the series or wish to watch the Season 3 finale, Demon Slayer is available for streaming on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.