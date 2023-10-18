GMMTV 2024 Part 1: 16 new series and films to keep you glued to the screen

The much anticipated GMMTV 2024 releases its huge compilations of upcoming series. From the familiar BL ships to a mega project film, here’s what we know of the GMMTV 2024 lineup.

GMM TV has officially announced its lineup for various projects, including shows and series set to air in 2024. This exciting reveal was made during the event titled “GMMTV 2024 Up & Above Part 1.

Its huge upcoming lineup sees 15 new series plus 1 film. Here’s the full list according to its announcement.

GMMTV 2024 Film lineup:

The Interest

Starring: Bright-Vachirawit Chivaaree and Urassaya Sperbund

Directed by: Waasuthep Ketpetch (The Blue Hour)

GMMTV 2024 Series lineup:

My Precious The Series

Starring: Korapat “Nanon” Kirdpan, Rachanun “Film” Mahawan, Pawat “Ohm” Chittsawangdee, Wachirawit “Chimon” Ruangwiwat, Trai “Neo” Nimtawat, Tanaset “Euro” Suriyapornchaikul, and Benyapa “View” Jeenprasom

Directed by Napat Jitweerapat and Kanittha Kwanyu

Ploy’s Yearbooks

Staring: Tipnaree “Namtan” Weerawatnodom, Rachanun “Film” Mahawan, Sarunchana “Aye” Apisamaimongkol, Juthapich “Jamie” Indrajundra, Sutatta “Punpun” Udomsilp, Pirapat “Earth” Watthanasetsiri

Directed by Snap 25 Team

We Are the Series

Staring: Naravit “Pond” Lertratkosum, Phuwin Tangsakyuyen, Thanawin “Winnie” Pholcharoenrat, Kittiphop “Satang” Sereevichayasawat, Thanaboon “Aou” Kiatniran, Tharatorn “Boom” Jantharaworakarn, Pahun “Marc” Jiyacharoen

Directed by Siwaj Sawatmaneekul

The Trainee

Staring Jumpol “Off” Audlkittiporn, Atthaphan “Gun” Phunsawut, Tawinan “Sea” Anukoolprasert,

Directed by Thachai Kamolphet

Only Boo

Starring Dechchart “Sea” Tasilp and Kean Suwichak

Pluto: Tales of Stars and Love (Yuri)

Staring Namtan Thipanaraee and Rachanun “Film” Mahawan

Kidnap

Starring: Korapat “Nanon” Kirdpan, Pawat “Ohm” Chittsawangdee, Phromphiriya Thongputtaruk, Kirati Puangmalee

Ossan’s Love Thailand

Staring Pirapat “Earth” Watthanasetsiri and Sahaphap “Mix” Wongratch

My Golden Blood

Staring Way-Ar “Joss” Sangngern, Fluke Gawin, Trai “Neo” Nimtawat, Panachai “Junior” Sriariyarungruang.

On Sale

Starring Tawan Vihokratana and Thitipoom Techaapaikhun

Summer Night

Starring Phuwin Tangsakyuyen and Natachai Boonprasert

Wandee Gooday

Starring Sapol “Great” Assawamunkong and Sarin “In” Ronnakiat

High School Frenemy

Starring Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn, Hirunkit “Nani” Changkham, Kay Lertsittichai, Pakin Kuna-anuvit, and more.

My Love Mix-Up!

Starring Norawit “Gemini” Titicharoenrak and Nattawat “Fourth” Jirochtikul

Enigma 2

Starring Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn and Jarinporn “Toey”Joonkiat