GMMTV 2024 Part 1: 16 new series and films to keep you glued to the screen

The much anticipated GMMTV 2024 releases its huge compilations of upcoming series. From the familiar BL ships to a mega project film, here’s what we know of the GMMTV 2024 lineup.
GMM TV has officially announced its lineup for various projects, including shows and series set to air in 2024. This exciting reveal was made during the event titled “GMMTV 2024 Up & Above Part 1.
Its huge upcoming lineup sees 15 new series plus 1 film. Here’s the full list according to its announcement.
GMMTV 2024 Film lineup:
The Interest
Starring: Bright-Vachirawit Chivaaree and Urassaya Sperbund
Directed by: Waasuthep Ketpetch (The Blue Hour)
GMMTV 2024 Series lineup:
My Precious The Series
Starring: Korapat “Nanon” Kirdpan, Rachanun “Film” Mahawan, Pawat “Ohm” Chittsawangdee, Wachirawit “Chimon” Ruangwiwat, Trai “Neo” Nimtawat, Tanaset “Euro” Suriyapornchaikul, and Benyapa “View” Jeenprasom
Directed by Napat Jitweerapat and Kanittha Kwanyu
Ploy’s Yearbooks
Staring: Tipnaree “Namtan” Weerawatnodom, Rachanun “Film” Mahawan, Sarunchana “Aye” Apisamaimongkol, Juthapich “Jamie” Indrajundra, Sutatta “Punpun” Udomsilp, Pirapat “Earth” Watthanasetsiri
Directed by Snap 25 Team
We Are the Series
Staring: Naravit “Pond” Lertratkosum, Phuwin Tangsakyuyen, Thanawin “Winnie” Pholcharoenrat, Kittiphop “Satang” Sereevichayasawat, Thanaboon “Aou” Kiatniran, Tharatorn “Boom” Jantharaworakarn, Pahun “Marc” Jiyacharoen
Directed by Siwaj Sawatmaneekul
The Trainee
Staring Jumpol “Off” Audlkittiporn, Atthaphan “Gun” Phunsawut, Tawinan “Sea” Anukoolprasert,
Directed by Thachai Kamolphet
Only Boo
Starring Dechchart “Sea” Tasilp and Kean Suwichak
Pluto: Tales of Stars and Love (Yuri)
Staring Namtan Thipanaraee and Rachanun “Film” Mahawan
Kidnap
Starring: Korapat “Nanon” Kirdpan, Pawat “Ohm” Chittsawangdee, Phromphiriya Thongputtaruk, Kirati Puangmalee
Ossan’s Love Thailand
Staring Pirapat “Earth” Watthanasetsiri and Sahaphap “Mix” Wongratch
My Golden Blood
Staring Way-Ar “Joss” Sangngern, Fluke Gawin, Trai “Neo” Nimtawat, Panachai “Junior” Sriariyarungruang.
On Sale
Starring Tawan Vihokratana and Thitipoom Techaapaikhun
Summer Night
Starring Phuwin Tangsakyuyen and Natachai Boonprasert
Wandee Gooday
Starring Sapol “Great” Assawamunkong and Sarin “In” Ronnakiat
High School Frenemy
Starring Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn, Hirunkit “Nani” Changkham, Kay Lertsittichai, Pakin Kuna-anuvit, and more.
My Love Mix-Up!
Starring Norawit “Gemini” Titicharoenrak and Nattawat “Fourth” Jirochtikul
Enigma 2
Starring Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn and Jarinporn “Toey”Joonkiat