9 best movies and TV shows starring K-drama king Gong Yoo to binge on

With his iconic role in the 2017 Academy Award nominee The Age of Shadows, South Korean actor Gong Yoo has established himself as one of the biggest names in the country’s entertainment industry. Here we take a look at some of the best movies and TV shows starring the enigmatic Gong Yoo that will keep you glued to your screens.

Also known as Gong Ji-cheol, Gong first found his footing as a model and went on to become a VJ for the South Korean K-pop channel Mnet in 2000. Although he made his acting debut in the 2001 TV series School 4, it was only in 2005 that he scored his first leading role in the SBS K-drama Hello My Teacher. This was followed by the 2007 hit Coffee Prince, which turned Gong into a household name in Korea overnight.

With around two decades in the South Korean entertainment industry, Gong Yoo has a terrific number of TV shows and movies to his credit. The highly versatile actor’s dreamy portrayal of Kim Shin in one of his career-best TV shows Goblin (2017) earned him Best Actor at South Korea’s prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards.

Not to forget the action movie The Age of Shadows, which served as Korea’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2017 Oscars and further validated Gong’s international appeal.

Gong Yoo is also known for his role in one of the country’s first zombie movies with the global hit Train to Busan (2016), while Squid Game became one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix and topped the streaming giant’s Top 10 in more than 90 countries. According to a 2023 report by Tudum, the dystopian K-drama based on the theme of survival games has been renewed for a second season.

Must-watch Gong Yoo movies and TV shows:

The Trunk

Directed by: Kim Kyu-tae

Other stars: Seo Hyun-jin

Year of release: TBA

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Noh In-ji (Seo) is enjoying her single life while working at NM, a fixed-term marriage agency that allows clients to try temporary marriages with new spouses. In a turn of events, In-ji is set up with music producer Han Jung-won (Gong) and becomes his new spouse for a year. As Jeong-won and In-ji start living together, they happen to come across a mysterious trunk floating in a lake.

About the show: The series is based on the novel of the same name by acclaimed writer Kim Ryeo-ryeong.

Squid Game

Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Other stars: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Wi Ha-joon, Oh Yeong-su

Episodes: 10

Year of release: 2021

Synopsis: An apparently friendly salesman (Gong) performs the task of recruiting debt-ridden people into a series of games held in a mysterious place in Korea. Finally, all 456 players risk their lives to play a series of children’s games with a fatal twist in hopes of winning a reward of around USD 38 million.

About the show: With over 1.65 billion hours of viewership in the first 28 days of release, Squid Game became the most-watched series on Netflix. The show also has a solid 95 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Watch Squid Game here

The Silent Sea

Directed by: Choi Hang-yong

Other stars: Bae Doona, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young

Episodes: 8

Year of release: 2021

Synopsis: In a futuristic world, space explorer Song Ji-an (Bae) and her crew are sent on a dangerous 24-hour moon mission. Headed by their captain Han Yun‑jae (Gong), a soldier for the space agency, the team’s mission is to retrieve a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station.

About the show: Netflix’s The Silent Sea is based on director Choi Hang-yong’s 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility.

Watch The Silent Sea here

Seo Bok

Directed by: Lee Yong-ju

Other stars: Park Bo-gum, Jang Young-nam, Jo Woo-jin

Year of release: 2021

Synopsis: Former intelligence agent Ki Heon (Gong) is tasked with the transportation of Seo Bok (Park), the first human clone. However, his task at hand doesn’t seem easy with people trying to get hold of the clone due to Seo Bok’s secret to immortality. Will Ki Heon be able to transport the clone back to safety?

Goblin

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok

Other stars: Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na

Episodes: 16

Release date: 2 December 2016

Synopsis: Kim Shin (Gong), a mighty warrior who is betrayed and brutally murdered, turns into an immortal goblin. Decades later, he finds his immortality a curse and decides to visit the modern world in search of his bride — the only person who can free him. In the present world, Shin meets Ji Eun-tak (Kim), the one who is destined to help him and the duo soon form a romantic bond. Will Eun-tak free Shin from his immortality curse or will love make her selfish?

About the show: Also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, this supernatural K-drama garnered a record-breaking TV viewership of 20.5 per cent, stated a 2018 report by Yonhap News (via Nielsen Korea).

The Age of Shadows

Directed by: Kim Jee-woon

Other stars: Lee Byung-hun, Song Kang-ho, Jeon Yeo-been

Year of release: 2016

Synopsis: In the 1920s, key Korean resistance figure Kim Woo-jin (Gong) and his group are trying to smuggle explosives to fight the Japanese forces. When Korean-born Japanese police officer Lee Jung-chool (Song) is appointed to wipe out members of the country’s resistance movement, he is trapped between duty and his will to support a bigger cause.

Train to Busan

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho

Other stars: Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an

Year of release: 2016

Synopsis: Seok-woo (Gong) is on his way from Seoul to Busan along with his daughter Soo-an (Kim) aboard the fast train KTX. As the train departs, a virus starts to spread, transforming people into zombies. Will Seok-woo and Soo-an make it out alive?

About the movie: Train to Busan won the awards for Best Director and Best Special Effects at the 2016 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain. Additionally, Gong was also the Best Actor nominee for the film at the 2017 Asian Film Awards. The film premiered in the Midnight Screenings section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Watch Train to Busan here

Silenced

Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Other stars: Jung Yu-mi, Baek Seung-hwan, Kim Hyeon-soo

Year of release: 2011

Synopsis: Gang In-ho (Gong) is in need of money for his daughter’s treatment and takes up a job as a teacher at a school for hearing-impaired children in Gwangju. He soon finds the children there being sexually abused by their teachers and the principal. After several failed attempts of getting help from the authorities, who are also corrupt, In-ho teams up with human rights activist Seo Yu-jin (Jung) to unravel the truth.

About the movie: It is adapted from acclaimed South Korean author Gong Ji-young’s best-selling book The Crucible, which exposed the physical and sexual abuse that took place at the Gwangju Inhwa School for hearing-impaired students.

Coffee Prince

Directed by: Yoon Jeong-lee

Other stars: Yun Eun-hye, Lee Sun-kyun, Kim Young-ok

Episodes: 17

Year of release: 2007

Synopsis: Cafe owner Choi Han-kyul (Gong) is the grandson of chairwoman Bang (Kim) of Dong-in Foods. When Han-kyul hires tomboy employee Go Eun-chan (Yoon), he initially believes her to be a man, and she keeps on with the façade. Han-kyul eventually falls in love with Eun-chan, which causes him to question his sexuality.

About the show: An MBC production, this romantic K-drama is based on The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince (2008) by South Korean novelist Lee Sun-mi.

(Hero and featured image credit: Han Sejun/Netflix)