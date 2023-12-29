10 highest-rated K-dramas of 2023 on IMDB so far

The world of Korean drama has seen an unprecedented upsurge in the recent past. With Squid Game season 1 (2021) holding the title of the most-watched show of all time on Netflix, K-dramas have created a wave of entertainment that is hard to miss. The year 2023, too, started on a rather high note with some outstanding titles making their way to Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and television channels. Hence, let’s have a look at some of the highest-rated K-dramas of 2023 on IMDb.

Such is the success of Korean content across the globe that even the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in 2022, announced “a four-year plan to spend a total of 4.8 trillion won ($3.66 billion) in financially supporting the production of streaming content,” stated The Korea Herald.

As 2023 draws to a close, let us look back at all the best Korean dramas that have kept us entertained. From heartwarming romances like Crash Course on Romance and Call It Love to thrillers like Death’s Game, The Worst of Evil and Pandora: Beneath The Paradise, the highest-rated K-dramas on IMDb tap into unchartered realms and subjects. If you haven’t already watched them, this is the moment to add these to your watchlist.

The highest-rated Korean dramas of 2023 based on their IMDb rating

Tell Me That You Love Me

Release date: 27 November

Directed by: Kim Yoon-jin

Cast: Jung Woo-sung, Shin Hyun-bin

IMDb rating: 9.3

Synopsis: Cha Jin-woo (Jung) is a talented artist with a hearing impediment and Jung Mo-Eun (Shin) is a lively and expressive actress. While Cha doesn’t like speaking due to his disability, Jung enjoys living her life. However, fate brings them together and the two opposite people fall in love.

About the series: One of the highest-rated Korean dramas of 2023, this is a remake of the 1995 TBS title of the same name.

Death’s Game

Release date: 15 December

Directed by: Ha Byung-hoon

Cast: Seo In-guk, Park So-dam, Go Yoon-jung

IMDb rating: 9.1

Synopsis: Choi Yee-jae (Seo) is riddled with bad luck and dire situations that compel him to commit suicide. However, even at death, things don’t go his way as his easy escape from life angers Death (Park). Choi is punished and sent to experience near-death situations in 12 different lives, and the only way to avoid going to hell is to survive and lead the lives.

About the series: The recently released title is one of the highest-rated K-dramas on IMDb. It is based on the webtoon Yije Got Jookseummida (April 2019 to July 2020), written by Lee Won-sik. Death’s Game season 2 is slated to roll out on 5 January 2024.

My Dearest

Release date: 4 August

Directed by: Kim Sung-Yong

Cast: Min Nam-koong, Lee Jan-ho, Ahn Eun-jin

IMDb rating: 9

Synopsis: Set in the Joseon period against the backdrop of the Qing invasion, the story follows a cold-hearted Lee Jang-Hyun (Min). With no purpose or desire in life and no one to love, Lee carries a dark secret he cannot reveal. However, when he crosses paths with the charming Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn), his life changes. An emotional rollercoaster follows as Yoo, too, struggles to come to terms with her feelings. Their lives and a budding love story are tossed when the war breaks out.

Twinkling Watermelon

Release date: 25 September

Directed by: Song Jong-hyun

Cast: Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah

IMDb rating: 9

Synopsis: Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) is a high school student with a natural flair for music. He is a studious pupil by day and a rockstar guitarist by night. One day, he enters a strange music store and finds himself back in time in 1995, where he meets his father Ha Yi-chan (Choi) as a high schooler. Although he is hard of hearing in the present, in the past, Ha can hear in his youth and enjoy music. Together they form a band, Watermelon Sugar, and there begins a story of romance, adventure and fun.

The Good Bad Mother



Release date: 26 April

Directed by: Sim Na-yeon

Cast: Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin

IMDb rating: 8.4

Synopsis: Young Soon (Ra) is a single mother who raises her son Kang Ho (Lee) very strictly so that he doesn’t end up like herself. In the present, a grown-up Kang works as a strong cold-hearted prosecutor and has turned his mother away. However, when a fateful accident makes him a child, he moves in with his mother in their hometown. Will this be an opportunity to renew their relationship?

The Worst of Evil

Release date: 27 September

Directed by: Han Dong-Wook, Park Geum-Bum

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Im Se-mi

IMDb rating: 8.4

Synopsis: In 1990 Seoul, a new powerful drug has taken over all nightclubs, but its origins are not known. Since the police have very little information, Officer Park Jun-Mo (Ji) must infiltrate the cartel to reach the mastermind. While on the mission, he finds his wife Yu Eui-Jeong (Lim), also a detective, has volunteered for the same. Park must get to the bottom of the cartel while protecting his wife from the heinous criminals.

Daily Dose of Sunshine



Release date: 3 November

Directed by: Lee Jae-kyu

Cast: Park Bo-young, Lee Jung-eun, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon

IMDb rating: 8.3

Synopsis: Nurse Jung Da-eun (Park) is new to the psychiatric ward and initially struggles to adapt. Over time, she grows in her appointment and does her best to give the best care to the patients coping with mental health issues. Dr Dong Go-yun (Yeon) works in the same ward and is taken to her simple ways and pure heart.

About the show: One of the best K-dramas of 2023, Daily Dose of Sunshine is based on the webcomic Jungshinbyungdongedo Achimeun Wayo by Lee Ra-Ha (2020). A phenomenal portrayal of mental health and a strong female lead by Park make it a hard-hitting watch.

The Glory, Part 2

Release date: 10 March

Directed by: Ahn Gil Ho

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun

IMDb rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Moon Dong-eun (Song) gets even darker as she carefully charts out her life after graduating high school to get back at her bullies. Back in the day, Park Yeon-jin (Lim) and her friends tortured Moon mentally and physically, but they didn’t seem to have any guilt. Now, Moon has returned to take revenge, and she is absolutely ruthless. While Yeon-jin is her primary target, other bullies are also on her radar. Nobody knows who shall be the next.

Love To Hate You

Release Date: 10 February

Directed by: Kim Jeong-kwon and Choi Soo-young

Cast: Kim Ok-vin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji-hun, Go Won-hee

IMDb rating: 7.9

Synopsis: Yeo Mi-ran (Kim) is an accomplished and competitive attorney at the Gilmu Law Firm, which primarily deals with issues within the country’s entertainment industry. She is very career-oriented, with no interest in a romantic relationship. Just like her, Nam Gang-Ho (Yoo), the most popular and handsome actor, doesn’t believe in love either and has trust issues with women. So what happens to their beliefs when two such people grow close?

Agency

Release date: 7 January

Directed by: Lee Chang-min

Cast: Lee Bo-young, Jo Sung-ha, Son Na-eun, Han Jun-woo, Jeon Hye-jin

IMDb rating: 7.8

Synopsis: Go A-in (Lee) works hard to become the first female executive of her advertising agency. The intriguing office drama shows different aspects of office politics. One of the best K-dramas of 2023, it portrays her peers and her humble background as a pivotal setting that accentuates her journey to climb the corporate ladder.

Crash Course in Romance

Release date: 14 January

Directed by: Yoo Jae-Won

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho

IMDb rating: 7.8

Synopsis: Nam Haeng-Sun (Jeon) is a former national-level athlete who is now a mother and runs a side dish store. She exudes positive vibes and is extremely energetic. She enters the private education sector to help her daughter get good grades. In complete contrast to her is Choi Chi-yeol (Jung) who is considered the most popular instructor in the education field. However, despite his fame and reputation, he is at times arrogant with his students and peers. How the two navigate their lives and relationships makes Crash Course in Romance one of the highest-rated Korean dramas of 2023.

Call It Love

Release date: 22 February

Directed by: Lee Kwang-young

Cast: Harrison Xu, Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sung-kyoung

IMDb rating: 7.7

Synopsis: A helpless Sim Woo-joo (Lee) is kicked out of her own house by her father’s mistress after his demise. Swearing to take revenge, Sim approaches Han Dong-jin (Kim) who happens to be her father’s former mistress’ son. Han has always been a workaholic and quite lonely in life. When the two meet, life takes an unexpected turn.

Our Blooming Youth

Release date: 6 February

Directed by: Lee Jong-jae

Cast: Park Hyung-sik, Jeon So-nee, Pyo Ye-jin, Yoon Jong-seok, Lee Tae-sun

IMDb rating: 7.7

Synopsis: This K-drama follows Min Jae-yi (Jeon), a young and dignified lady belonging to a wealthy aristocratic family, who is accused of murdering her own family members. Amid this chaos, she comes across crown prince Lee Hwan (Park) who is suffering from a bizarre curse. As both agree to help each other, a budding romance develops, albeit the path ahead is full of hardships.

See You In My 19th Life



Release Date: 17 June

Directed by: Lee Na-jeong

Cast: Shin Hae-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun

IMDb rating: 7.7

Synopsis: Ban Ji-eum (Shin) is a young girl who is reincarnated 18 times and can recollect all her past lives. When her 18th life ends abruptly due to a tragic accident and she is reborn, Ban sets out to meet everyone she knew in her past life. In her previous life, as Yoon Joo-won, she became close to Mun Seo-Ha. Now, in her current life, she met Mun (Ahn) as Ban, but situations have changed completely.

About the series: The Korean drama is based on a webcomic by Lee Hye (June 2020 to October 2022).

Divorce Attorney Shin

Release date: 4 March

Directed by: Lee Jae-hoon

Cast: Cho Seung-woo, Han Hye-jin, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Moon-sung

IMDb rating: 7.5

Synopsis: Shin Sung-Han (Cho) is a music professor at a German university. However, in South Korea, he is an expert divorce lawyer who deals with eccentric clients for whom he tries to get justice. Why he came to Korea and his motives make this an interesting watch.

About the series: Divorce Attorney Shin is based on the webcomic called Shinsunghan, Yihon (2019) by Kang Tae-kyung.

Celebrity



Release Date: 30 June

Directed by: Kim Cheol-kyu

Cast: Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk

IMDb rating: 7.4

Synopsis: Seo A-ri (Park) is a young woman who is enticed by the glamorous world of social media fame. When a sudden turn of events causes her family to lose a lot of wealth, she chooses to become an online celebrity. While she gets followers and uses her fame for her personal gains, Seo also faces the uglier side.

Delivery Man

Release date: 1 March

Directed by: Kang Sol and Park Dae-hee

Cast: Yoon Chan-young, Bang Min-ah, Kim Min-suk

IMDb rating: 7.3

Synopsis: Young taxi driver, Seo Young-min (Yoon), is gifted with the unique ability to see ghosts. As fate would have it, he ends up taking passengers who are ghosts and helps them fulfil their last wish. In one such instance, he picks up Kang Ji-hyun (Bang), a female ghost who has no memory of her mortal life. Mysteriously, she is unable to leave the cab and, therefore, ends up joining Seo in his mission of granting wishes and they both chase down a serial killer in the pursuit.

Mask Girl



Release Date: 18 August

Directed by: Kim Young-hoon

Cast: Lee Han-byeol, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeonm Hye-ran

IMDb rating: 7.3

Synopsis: Kim Mo-mi (Lee) is a hard-working corporate girl who aspires to become famous but is insecure about her looks and apparent beauty. However, after work, she disguises herself behind a mask and puts up performances on the internet. Her colleague, Joo Oh-Nam (Ahn) is also insecure about his looks and is a fan of the masked girl. But, when Joo goes missing, Kim finds herself in deep chaos and grave situations.

About the series: One of the highest-rated K-dramas of 2023 on IMDb, Mask Girl is based on the webtoon of the same name by Mae Mi (August 2015 to June 2018).

Oasis

Release date: 6 March

Directed by: Han Hee

Cast: Jang Dong-yoon, Seol In-a, Choo Yeong-woo, Do Sang-woo, Seunghee

IMDb rating: 7.1

Synopsis: One of the best Korean dramas of 2023, Oasis is set in the 1980s and 1990s when the country was going through political turmoil. Against this backdrop, the show follows childhood friends-cum-rivals Lee Du-hak (Jang) and Choi Cheol-woong (Choo). The former hails from a poor family and is taught not to outshine the latter, who is quite wealthy. Although initially, Cheol-woong doesn’t mind his friend performing better than him, soon an intense competition sets in. Lee falls for a new transfer student named Oh Jung-shin (Seol) but things become worse when Cheol-woong also develops feelings for the same girl.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which K-drama has the most IMDB rating?

Tell Me That You Love Me and Death’s Game are among the highest-rated K-dramas of 2023 with 9.3 and 9.1 ratings, respectively.

-Which K-drama has no. 1 rating?

Tell Me That You Love Me and Death’s Game are the highest-rated K-dramas of 2023 with a 9.1 score on IMDb.

-Who determines IMDb ratings?

Critics’ votes, audience reviews and the overall box office performance of a title determine the IMDb rating. However, some titles may not be commercially successful and yet receive high critical praise and garner high ratings on IMDb. The vice versa is also seen.

-Is 6.6 IMDb good?

IMDb ratings are given out of 10. Some of the 2023 titles with a 6.6 IMDb rating include Burn The House and Strong Girl Nam-soon.